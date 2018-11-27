Milo Krogman

Milo C. Krogman, 90, of Kingsley, passed away Friday, November 23, 2018 at Kingsley Specialty Care in Kingsley, Iowa.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, November 29, 2018 at St. Michael Catholic Church in Kingsley, Iowa. Burial will be at St. Michael Catholic Cemetery in Kingsley, Iowa.

The Rosary will be said at 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, with visitation being held Wednesday 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. with the family present during this time, and a scripture wake service at 7:00 p.m., all at the Rohde Funeral Home in Kingsley, Iowa.

Online condolences may be sent to rohdefh.com.

Milo Clarence Krogman was born on July 7, 1928 to John and Mary (Berding) Krogman in Le Mars, Iowa. He lived in the Kingsley-Remsen area his entire life.

On May 29, 1949 he married Marvel Cuthrell. They had three children: Marvin, Marilyn and Nancy.

Milo ran heavy equipment for Bill Flewelling for years until he became a truck driver for Bob McDermott. When Bob sold out to Jeff Bremer, Milo stayed on with Jeff.

Driving for Jeff was Milo’s pride and joy.

Milo would never hesitate to tell you that Jeff was such a great boss, he even sent him to drive school a few times…He always gave credit to his trucking buddy, Jeff Crick (Coffee Cup) for saving his life.

Milo was very proud of his grandkids. He was known to wait for the school bus to drop them off, just to see how their day went, and of course, to give them a Tootsie pop. They would open the gates at the baseball field for the “little white pickup” so he could enjoy the game.

Milo and his little white pickup were well known on every street in Kingsley, and he will be deeply missed.

Milo’s faith was very important to him. There was no excuse to miss church. He was loved by many and will be deeply missed.

Those who cherished his life are daughters, Marilyn ”Mary” (Tim) Pridie of Odebolt, IA, and Nancy (Chris Kohn) Bainbridge of Quimby, IA; grandchildren Shanda (Chewy) Mohr of Denison, IA; Troy Pridie of Denison, IA; Mike (Jessica) Krogman of West Des Moines, IA; Matt (Colleen) Krogman of St. Mary’s, IA; Mindy (Brent) Ruhland of Le Mars, IA; Michelle (David) Krogman of Burleson, TX; Colleen (Josh) Peterson of Kingsley; Cristy (Neal) Rolling of Kingsley; Amy (Kevin Fischer) Lindgren of Hinton, IA; Amanda (Troy) Bainbridge of Kingsley; and Eric Lindgren of Ft. Worth, TX; 25 great grandchildren and several great-great-grandchildren, of who he was very proud; sisters Mert Pick, and Lorna Majores of Remsen, IA; sisters-in-law Kaye (John) Anderson of Omaha, NE and Nancy (Eldon) Cuthrell of Sac City, IA; and nieces, nephews and many friends.

He was proceeded in death by his loving wife, Marvel and son, Marvin; his parents; his in-laws; a brother, Ambrose Krogman; a sister, Germaine (Lloyd) Cronin; and his in-laws, Eldon Cuthrell, Imajene (Jack) Spaulding and Colleen (Ron) Steele.