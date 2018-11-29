Notice of Special Election — River Valley School District

NOTICE OF SPECIAL ELECTION

RIVER VALLEY COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT

DECEMBER 11, 2018

Notice is hereby given to the qualified voters of the River Valley Community School District, Counties of Woodbury, Ida, and Cherokee, State of Iowa, that a Special Election will be held on Tuesday, December 11, 2018.

For elections held in 2018, pre-registered voters are required to provide an approved form of identification or sign an oath of identification at the polling place before receiving and casting a ballot. Voters who are not pre-registered — such as voters registering to vote on election day — and Voters who have changed precincts will also be required to provide proof of residence. A voter who cannot provide proof of identification may have their identity attested to by another voter registered in the precinct who has an approved form of identification. Starting January 1, 2019, all voters will be required to present an approved form of identification. For additional information about voter identification visit https://sos.iowa.gov/voterid or phone (712) 279-6465.

Question A will be submitted to the voters. See sample ballot for full content.

The polling places of said election will be open from 7:00 a.m.unti1 8:00 p.rn. as follows:

Polling Place

Correctionville Comm. Bldg, 312 Main St., Correotionville, Iowa

Cushing Fire Station, 201 Main St., Cushing, Iowa

Quimby Cornrn. Center, Main St., Quimby, Iowa

Any voter who is physically unable to enter a polling place has the right to vote in the voter’s vehicle. For further information, please contact the Woodbury County Auditor’s Office at this telephone number or E-mail address: Telephone 712 279-6465 – E-rnail: pgill@Woodburycountyiowa.gov.

The public test of the Voting equipment will begin on November 30, 2018 at 1:00 p.m. — and will continue until complete, per Iowa Code Section 52.38.

Patrick F. Gill

Woodbury County Auditor & Recorder & Commissioner of Elections

Published in The Record

Thursday, November 29, 2018