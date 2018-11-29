Pierson City Council Minutes & Disbursements — November 19, 2018

Pierson City Council

The Pierson City council met in regular session on Monday, November 19th. Mayor Struve called the meeting to order at 7PM Council in attendance: Todd, Sistrunk, and Swanson. The consent agenda was approved upon a motion by Swanson, seconded by Todd; motion carried. Items on the consent agenda included minutes and financial statements from the October meeting and claims and disbursements through November 19th.

Disbursements by fund: General $33730.24, Road Use Tax $2922.97, Emp. Ben. $1550.48, Proprietary $6613.91. Receipts by Fund: General $23497.95, Special Rev $12392.63, Debt Service $9133.39, Proprietary $11240.62

The sheriff report was given by Lt Hertz. The Sheriff office responded to 2 calls and provided over 25 hours of directed patrol.

Requests to be on the agenda: The Pierson 4H club would like to paint fire hydrants for a community service project. Motion by Swanson, seconded by Sistrunk to allow the painting; all voted aye; motion carried.

The Woodbury County Library approached the council for more space, the council would like a plan on paper with the details of the project and the financing of the project.

Public Hearings: Motion by Todd seconded by Sistrunk to open the public hearing regarding the disposal of the snow blower. Mayor Struve asked if there was anyone present to comment on the sale, with no one present a motion was made by Todd, seconded by Sistrunk to close the hearing; all voted aye; motion carried.

Motion by Swanson to open the public hearing amending the Budget for FY19. Mayor Struve asked if there was anyone present to comment, no one was present and the clerk had not received any written concerns. Motion by Todd, seconded by Swanson to close the hearing, all voted aye; motion carried.

New Business: Motion by Swanson Seconded by Todd to approve

RESOLUTION 2018-11 AMENDING THE FY19 BUDGET

All voted aye; motion carried.

The bids for the snow blower were opened 3 bids were received the high bid of $317.27 was received from Dawn Struve. Motion to approve

RESOLUTION 2018-12

was made by Swanson, seconded by Todd to accept the bid and approve the sale, all voted aye; motion carried.

Motion by Sistrunk, seconded by Todd to approve

RESOLUTION 2018-13 ASSESSING PAST DUE UTILITIES TO THE TREASURER

All voted aye; motion carried.

Motion by Swanson, seconded by Todd to approve soil testing on the 4th Street sewer project, all voted aye; motion carried.

Motion by Sistrunk to approve the first reading of

Ordinance 166

An ordinance amending Section 1 Chapter 100,

Subsection 100.02 of the Pierson Municipal Code,

seconded by Todd; all voted aye, motion carried.

Council discussed cemetery stone damage, council decided to not file an insurance claim. Motion by Swanson, seconded by Todd to pay the claims from the general fund, all voted aye; motion carried.

Council discussed selling the dump truck, it was decided to keep it as a back-up.

Clerk briefed the council on the following: The asbestos from the WTP was removed and a demo permit was filed with the DNR. The clerk went over the results from the park poll. Budget items discussed: painting the water tower, curtains for the community building, and stair treads.

Jeanette Beekman

City Clerk

Disbursements:

Absolute Inspection fees $191.73

Adam Bubke deposit return $17.30

Amazon toilet paper $58.05

Badger Meter meter reading $170.88

Bohle Construction culvert work $1,000.00

Bomgaars supplies $34.98

Cathy Levering cleaning $45.00

Chris Christensen CB floor $600.00

Christmas Done Bright lights $625.00

City of Pierson utilities $142.18

Clarks Hardware supplies $26.83

Deluxe Checks checks $250.72

Frontier phone/internet $174.08

Iowa League of Cities budget class $45.00

IRWA dues $225.00

Jeanette Beekman reimbursement $294.35

K-P School floor wax $78.83

Mangold testing $203.00

Mangold testing $260.00

Max Carroll deposit return $150.00

MidAmerican electric $2,946.02

New Coop fuel $41.81

New Coop fuel/rock $577.29

Payroll Mate 19 software $109.00

PCC billing $131.77

PFM municipal advisor $4,000.00

Real Business Solutions software $149.00

REC electric $29.70

Sooland Bobcat filters $29.68

Sooland Bobcat coupler $53.99

SRF loan $2,122.57

The Record publishing $128.74

Thompson, Phipps and Thompson legal $3,198.82

Tital Machinery Bobcat $14,971.95

United States Postmaster postage $613.65

United States Treasury withholding $1,080.40

USA Blue Book parts $477.21

Veenstra and Kimm prof. fees $2,634.00

Verizon internet $60.08

Wellmark insurance $2,363.44

Woodbury Co. EMS assists $600.00

