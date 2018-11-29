Plymouth County Board of Supervisors Minutes & Claims — November 14, 2018

Plymouth County Board of Supervisors

November 14, 2018

Le Mars, Iowa

The Plymouth County Board of Supervisors met in the Boardroom on November 14, 2018 at 9:30 a.m. All members were present. All votes following are aye unless otherwise indicated. Board Chairman Don Kass called the meeting to order and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve the November 14, 2018 agenda. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Loutsch, to approve the minutes of the October 30, 2018 meeting. There was no meeting on Tuesday, November 6, 2018. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve payrolls paid on November 2nd, 15th and 16th, 2018 and claims paid on November 6, 2018. Motion Carried.

Motion by Loutsch, seconded by Horton, to approve & sign the 2018 Family Farm Tax Credits applications. Motion Carried.

The Canvass of the 2018 General Election was presented as follows:

For the office of United States Representative District 4 there were ten thousand seven hundred and eighty-four (10,784) votes cast as follows: Steve King received six thousand five hundred and three (6,503) votes; J.D. Scholten received four thousand and eighty-four (4,084) votes; Charles Aldrich received one hundred and fifty-eight (158) votes; Edward Peterson received thirty-five (35) votes and scattering received four (4) votes.

For the office of Governor/Lieutenant Governor there were ten thousand eight hundred and twenty-nine (10,829) votes cast as follows: Kim Reynolds/Adam Gregg received seven thousand nine hundred and forty-one (7,941) votes; Fred Hubbell/Rita R. Hart received two thousand seven hundred and seventeen (2,717) votes; Jake Porter/Lynne Gentry received one hundred and twenty-three (123) votes; Gary Siegwarth/Natalia Blaskovich received forty-four (44) votes and scattering received four (4) votes.

For the office of Secretary of State there were ten thousand five hundred and twelve (10,512) votes cast as follows: Paul Pate received seven thousand seven hundred and twenty-six (7,726) votes; Deidre DeJear received two thousand six hundred and twenty-four (2,624) votes; Jules Ofenbakh received one hundred and sixty (160) votes and scattering received two (2) votes.

For the office of Auditor of State there were ten thousand five hundred and twenty-one (10,521) votes cast as follows: Mary Mosiman received six thousand six hundred and fifty-five (6,655) votes; Rob Sand received three thousand six hundred and eighty-eight (3,688) votes; Fred Perryman received one hundred and seventy-five (175) votes and scattering received three (3) votes.

For the office of Treasurer of State there were ten thousand four hundred and forty-four (10,444) votes cast as follows: Jeremy N. Davis received six thousand eight hundred and fifty-nine (6,859) votes; Michael L. Fitzgerald received three thousand four hundred and ten (3,410) votes; Timothy Hird received one hundred and seventy-one (171) votes and scattering received four (4) votes.

For the office of Secretary of Agriculture there were ten thousand five hundred and twenty-six (10,526) votes cast as follows: Mike Naig received seven thousand six hundred and fifty-eight (7,658) votes; Tim Gannon received two thousand six hundred and forty-nine (2,649) votes; Rick Stewart received two hundred and seventeen (217) votes and scattering received two (2) votes.

For the office of Attorney General there were eight thousand two hundred and three (8,203) votes cast as follows: Tom Miller received five thousand nine hundred and eighty-eight (5,988) votes; Marco Battaglia received two thousand one hundred and forty-three (2,143) votes and scattering received seventy-two (72) votes.

For the office of State Senator District 3 there were ten thousand one hundred and seventy-four (10,174) votes cast as follows: Jim Carlin received seven thousand three hundred and sixty-two (7,362) votes; Dave Dawson received two thousand eight hundred and five (2,805) votes and scattering received seven (7) votes.

For the office of State Representative District 3 there were three hundred and three (303) votes cast as follows: Dan Huseman received three hundred and two (302) votes and scattering received one (1) vote.

For the office of State Representative District 5 there were ten thousand one hundred and eighty-seven (10,187) votes cast as follows: Thomas Jeneary received seven thousand nine hundred and eighty-five (7,985) votes; Andrew Emanuel received two thousand one hundred and ninety-four (2,194) votes and scattering received eight (8) votes.

For the office of County Supervisor District 1 there were nine thousand and fifty-three (9,053) votes cast as follows: John R. Meis received eight thousand nine hundred and fifty-eight (8,958) votes and scattering received ninety-five (95) votes. We therefore declare John R. Meis to be duly elected for the office of County Supervisor District 1 for the term of 4 years.

For the office of County Supervisor District 3 there were eight thousand six hundred and seventy-six (8,676) votes cast as follows: Don Kass received eight thousand five hundred and eighty-six (8,586) votes and scattering received (90) votes. We therefore declare Don Kass to be duly elected for the office of County Supervisor District 3 for the term of 4 years.

For the office of County Supervisor District 4 there were eight thousand five hundred and eighteen (8,518) votes cast as follows: Craig A. Anderson received eight thousand four hundred and twenty-two (8,422) votes and scattering received ninety-six (96) votes. We therefore declare Craig A. Anderson to be duly elected for the office of County Supervisor District 4 for the term of 4 years.

For the office of County Treasurer there were eight thousand nine hundred and thirty-eight (8,938) votes cast as follows: Shelly Sitzmann received eight thousand eight hundred and eighty-four (8,884) votes and scattering received fifty-four (54) votes. We therefore declare Shelly Sitzmann to be duly elected for the office of County Treasurer for the term of 4 years.

For the office of County Recorder there were eight thousand seven hundred and eighty-seven (8,787) votes cast as follows: Jolynn Goodchild received eight thousand seven hundred and twenty-eight votes and scattering received fifty-nine (59) votes. We therefore declare Jolynn Goodchild duly elected for the office of County Recorder for the term of 4 years.

For the office of County Attorney there were eight thousand four hundred and thirty-eight (8,438) votes cast as follows: Darin J. Raymond received eight thousand three hundred and sixteen (8,316) votes and scattering received one hundred and twenty-two (122) votes. We therefore declare Darin J. Raymond duly elected for the office of County Attorney for the term of 4 years.

For the office of Fredonia Township Trustee there were one hundred and seventy-seven (177) votes cast as follows: Mike Schnepf received eighty-six (86) votes; Mike Detloff received ninety-one (91) votes. We therefore declare Mike Schnepf and Mike Detloff each to be duly elected for the offices of Fredonia Township Trustee for the term of 4 years.

For the office of Fredonia Township Clerk there were one hundred and three (103) votes cast as follows: Wayne T. Pick received one hundred and two (102) votes and scattering received one (1) vote. We therefore declare Wayne T. Pick to be duly elected for the office of Fredonia Township Clerk for a term of 4 years.

For the office of Soil & Water Conservation District Commissioner there were twelve thousand six hundred and eighty-seven (12,687) votes cast as follows: Jeff Petersen received six thousand nine hundred and seventeen (6,917) votes; Pat Winter received five thousand seven hundred and twenty-nine (5,729) votes and scattering received forty-one (41) votes. We therefore declare Jeff Petersen and Pat Winter each to be duly elected for the offices of Soil & Water Conservation District Commissioner for the term of 4 years.

For the office of County Agricultural Extension Council Members there were twenty-nine thousand one hundred and forty-one (29,141) votes cast as follows: Steve Tonsfeldt received six thousand two hundred and ninety-eight (6,298) votes; Karen B. Harrington received five thousand six hundred and fifty-six (5,656) votes; Cynthia K. Wolff received five thousand seven hundred and sixty-three (5,763) votes; Tanya Riemenschneider received five thousand six hundred and forty-eight (5,648) votes; Julie Madden received five thousand seven hundred (5,700) votes and scattering received seventy-six (76) votes. We therefore declare Steve Tonsfeldt, Karen B. Harrington, Cynthia K. Wolff, Tanya Riemenschneider, and Julie Madden each to be duly elected for the offices of County Agricultural Extension Council Members for the term of 4 years.

For the public measure “Shall the following judge of the Court of Appeals be retained in office?”

Michael R. Mullins

YES 5895

NO 1264

Mary Ellen Tabor

YES 5700

NO 1379

Anuradha Vaitheswaran

YES 5351

NO 1842

For the public measure “Shall the following judge of the District Court 3B District be retained in office?”

Jeffrey L. Poulson

YES 6067

NO 1282

Julie Ann Schumacher

YES 6010

NO 1212

For the public measure “Shall the following judge of the District Court 3B District Associate be retained in office?”

Stephanie Forker Parry

YES 5773

NO 1364

Todd A. Hensley

YES 5869

NO 1291

Motion by Horton, seconded by Meis, to approve canvass as presented. Motion Carried.

Motion by Loutsch, seconded by Horton, to approve a permit to Southern Sioux Rural Water in Section 23 of Elgin Township on Second Ave. in Seney. Motion Carried.

Motion by Loutsch, seconded by Horton, to approve permits for tile crossings in Section 9/10 of Fredonia Township on Pioneer Ave, in Section 5 of Union Township and Section 32 of Marion Township on 220th St. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Meis, to approve a tile crossing permit in Section 3/10 of Grant Township on C-12. Motion Carried.

Motion by Loutsch, seconded by Anderson, to approve a permit to Frontier Communications in Section 22/27 of Union Township on 260th St. and Section 9/10/15/16 of Elkhorn Township on Pioneer Ave., and Section 27/28/31/33 of Elkhorn Township on Pioneer Ave. / C70 and Section 20/21/28/29 of Garfield Township on C-66 and Section 8/17 on 300th St. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Anderson, to approve a tile crossing permit in Section 12/13 of Meadow Township on 120th St. and a tile crossing permit in Section 20/29 of Marion township on 200th St. Motion Carried.

The Board of Supervisors adjourned the meeting at 10:45 a.m.

Motion by Loutsch, seconded by Horton, to open the Plymouth County Drainage Board meeting at 10:45 am for Drainage District #1. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve the contract for clearing and grubbing in the Hinton Drainage Dist. Motion Carried.

Motion by Loutsch, seconded by Horton, to adjourn the Drainage Board meeting at 10:55 am. Motion Carried.

Stacey Feldman, Plymouth County Auditor

Don Kass, Chairman

Plymouth County – Claims paid on 11-6-18

A & M Laundry floor mats 120.00

Advanced Systems copier contract 78.78

Kenneth Ahlers GROUNDS 700.00

Noel Ahmann postage 163.73

City of Akron SUNDRY 162.39

Akron Hometowner publications 881.69

Anthony Plbg. & Htg. veteran assistance 500.00

Arnold Motor Supply PARTS 1117.49

Auditor of State audit file fee 625.00

Bankers Trust Co interest payment 59,972.50

Baseline Equipment Company SUPPLIES 309.00

Cole Beitelspacher cellphone allowance 60.00

Bekins Fire & Safety fire extinguisher service 105.75

Bentson Pest Control LEC pest control 100.00

Best Western MEALS & LODGING 488.32

Lonnie Bohlke health insurance reimb. 20.28

Bomgaars supplies 155.03

Calhoun County Sheriff service 31.00

Carroll Construction Supply PARTS 244.00

Century Link Ali services 534.11

Craig Christman GROUNDS 575.00

Jeff Collins Borrow-Work Area-Misc. 1500.00

Maggie Cook deposition transcript 124.25

Crittenton Center Juvenile shelter care 1166.25

Culligan Water water 56.04

D & T Customs lobby chair repairs 50.00

The Dailey Stop fuel 126.92

Dakota County Sheriff service 24.40

Dakota Riggers & Tools CHAINS & CABLES 259.00

DataSpec Inc. Veteran’s software prog. 449.00

Dean Foods milk 239.90

Denco Corporation ASPHALT CONCRETE 52,522.60

Dixon Construction construction project 36,620.28

Eakes Inc. supplies 846.60

Stacey Feldman civil service mtg. 110.00

Floyd Valley Healthcare inmate medical 1561.00

FORCE America PARTS 109.21

Fort Dodge Asphalt ASPHALT CONCRETE 29,224.24

Frontier phone services 1848.52

GCC Alliance Concrete PIPE CULVERTS 18,419.50

GCR TIRES & TUBES 4628.16

Kyle Gengler sign labor 250.00

Jolynn Goodchild cell phone reimbursement 60.00

Government Forms and Supplies absentee envelopes & voter reg. 401.56

Vernon Grasz rent assistance 200.00

Graves Construction construction project 8938.55

GRP & Associates medical waste 107.00

Hardware Hank supplies 19.45

Jamie Hauser mileage 476.87

HGM Associates Inc. bridge project 41,490.29

Brent Hobson GROUNDS 170.00

Jan Hoffman health insurance reimb. 156.49

Terri Holzman DL conference expenses 51.14

Bob Hughes GROUNDS 420.00

Hundertmark PARTS 210.00

HyVee meeting expenses 43.99

ICAP 2018 ICAP renewal 228,447.42

IMWCA work comp premium 10,186.00

Interstate Battery System BATTERIES 277.85

Iowa Dept of Public Health vital records supplies 71.23

Iowa DNR well permits 175.00

Iowa Law Enforcement Academy jail school expense 1350.00

Iowa Negotiation & Consulting contract services 1250.00

Iowa Prison Industries vehicle markings 191.02

Iowa Workforce Development elevator safety 350.00

ISACA ISACA Fall Conference 200.00

I-State Truck Center

PARTS 8911.29

Jack’s Uniforms uniforms 522.25

Jensen Motors service 45.92

Jim Jones meeting expenses 978.29

Jones County Sheriff mileage 64.00

Jeff Jurgensmeier health insurance reimb. 55.43

Keith Hagedorn Construction GRANULAR 229,591.80

City of Kingsley SUNDRY 30.37

Trish Kunkel cleaning services 2565.00

Lampert Lumber supplies 463.23

City of Le Mars utilities 129.76

Le Mars Daily Sentinel

publications 816.08

L.G. Everist Inc. GRANULAR 224,208.61

Mail Services MV renewal notices 752.92

Mark Marienau MEALS & LODGING 120.91

Menards SUNDRY 69.46

Metal Culverts CORRUGATED METAL PIPE 1294.65

MidAmerican Energy utilities 4596.00

Midwest Wheel PARTS 887.92

Mullally Properties rent assistance 250.00

Sharon Nieman health ins/mileage/supplies 603.45

Cheri Nitzschke health insurance reimb. 78.95

O.C. Sanitation rent 46.43

Office Systems copier contract 163.00

Shawn Olson misc reimbursements 1289.61

Mark Oltmanns GROUNDS 800.00

One Office Solutions office supplies 317.12

Erica Pepper health insurance reimb. 145.04

Peterson Contractors construction project 4880.07

Pitchfork Ag LLC PARTS 25.00

Ply. Co. Board of Health healthy aging grant 4558.13

Ply. Co. Sheriff juvenile/sheriff fees 1580.90

Ply. Co. Solid Waste Agency hauling/assessments 27,848.72

Ply. Co. Treasurer flex benefits reimb. 3894.90

Premier Communications phone/cable services 870.15

Presto-X-Co pest control 55.00

Primebank city water 24.50

Quality Lawn Care lawn care 155.00

R & R Industries SAFETY 488.93

Ramada Des Moines lodging 218.40

Northwest REC electric 1565.55

Red’s Printing election supplies 116.49

Remsen Bell Enterprise publication 978.61

Jill Renken education 1023.50

Tommy Rice health insurance reimb. 144.37

Richards Construction construction project 167,245.32

Thomas Rohe MEALS & LODGING 115.20

Ruhland Nurseries oak tree injections 326.00

Dan Ruhland sign labor 250.00

Sam’s Club supplies 768.86

Trudy Seng MILEAGE 37.44

Ronald Shuff health insurance reimb. 221.37

Sioux City Foundry REINFORCING STEEL 3648.00

Sioux Co Sheriff service 84.00

Shelly Sitzmann DL conference expenses 680.44

Sherri Skou meal 23.30

Southern Sioux Co. RWS water 207.25

Stan Houston Equipment PARTS 24.00

Stanard & Associates Inc POST exams 265.50

Standard Ready Mix Concrete PIPE CULVERTS 792.00

State Medical Examiners autopsy 2197.00

Luke Steeg SUNDRY 70.00

Steffen Truck Equipment PARTS 366.42

SupplyWorks supplies 179.87

Ten Point Construction ASPHALT CONCRETE 105,524.83

The Education Station election supplies 5.40

The Record publications 286.26

Titan Machinery PARTS 464.50

Total Motors service 1216.96

Brett Udell Trucking GRANULAR 146,280.99

Ultramax ammo 2852.00

Union Co Sheriff service 52.50

Chelsey Van Roekel meals 29.75

Van’s Sanitation garbage pickup 213.75

Verizon Wireless cell phone services 1108.77

VISA meals 643.53

Wagner Auto Supply PARTS 368.14

Wal-Mart supplies, courthouse 784.13

Duane Walhof meeting expense 73.99

West Des Moines Marriott MEALS & LODGING 371.84

Wex Bank fuel 5277.57

Josh Wilson GROUNDS 475.00

Woodbury Co. Sheriff service 10.00

Ziegler Inc. PARTS 6316.47

12th Street Touchless wash cards 150.00

Published in The Record

Thursday, November 29, 2018