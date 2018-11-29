Plymouth County Board of Supervisors Minutes & Claims — November 14, 2018

Plymouth County Board of Supervisors
November 14, 2018
Le Mars, Iowa

The Plymouth County Board of Supervisors met in the Boardroom on November 14, 2018 at 9:30 a.m.  All members were present.  All votes following are aye unless otherwise indicated.  Board Chairman Don Kass called the meeting to order and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve the November 14, 2018 agenda.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Loutsch, to approve the minutes of the October 30, 2018 meeting. There was no meeting on Tuesday, November 6, 2018. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve payrolls paid on November 2nd, 15th and 16th, 2018 and claims paid on November 6, 2018.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Loutsch, seconded by Horton, to approve & sign the 2018 Family Farm Tax Credits applications.  Motion Carried.

The Canvass of the 2018 General Election was presented as follows:

For the office of United States Representative District 4 there were ten thousand seven hundred and eighty-four (10,784) votes cast as follows: Steve King received six thousand five hundred and three (6,503) votes; J.D. Scholten received four thousand and eighty-four (4,084) votes; Charles Aldrich received one hundred and fifty-eight (158) votes; Edward Peterson received thirty-five (35) votes and scattering received four (4) votes.

For the office of Governor/Lieutenant Governor there were ten thousand eight hundred and twenty-nine (10,829) votes cast as follows:  Kim Reynolds/Adam Gregg received seven thousand nine hundred and forty-one (7,941) votes; Fred Hubbell/Rita R. Hart received two thousand seven hundred and seventeen (2,717) votes; Jake Porter/Lynne Gentry received one hundred and twenty-three (123) votes; Gary Siegwarth/Natalia Blaskovich received forty-four (44) votes and scattering received four (4) votes.

For the office of Secretary of State there were ten thousand five hundred and twelve (10,512) votes cast as follows:  Paul Pate received seven thousand seven hundred and twenty-six (7,726) votes; Deidre DeJear received two thousand six hundred and twenty-four (2,624) votes; Jules Ofenbakh received one hundred and sixty (160) votes and scattering received two (2) votes.

For the office of Auditor of State there were ten thousand five hundred and twenty-one (10,521) votes cast as follows:  Mary Mosiman received six thousand six hundred and fifty-five (6,655) votes; Rob Sand received three thousand six hundred and eighty-eight (3,688) votes; Fred Perryman received one hundred and seventy-five (175) votes and scattering received three (3) votes.

For the office of Treasurer of State there were ten thousand four hundred and forty-four (10,444) votes cast as follows: Jeremy N. Davis received six thousand eight hundred and fifty-nine (6,859) votes; Michael L. Fitzgerald received three thousand four hundred and ten (3,410) votes; Timothy Hird received one hundred and seventy-one (171) votes and scattering received four (4) votes.

For the office of Secretary of Agriculture there were ten thousand five hundred and twenty-six (10,526) votes cast as follows:  Mike Naig received seven thousand six hundred and fifty-eight (7,658) votes; Tim Gannon received two thousand six hundred and forty-nine (2,649) votes; Rick Stewart received two hundred and seventeen (217) votes and scattering received two (2) votes.

For the office of Attorney General there were eight thousand two hundred and three (8,203) votes cast as follows:  Tom Miller received five thousand nine hundred and eighty-eight (5,988) votes; Marco Battaglia received two thousand one hundred and forty-three (2,143) votes and scattering received seventy-two (72) votes.

For the office of State Senator District 3 there were ten thousand one hundred and seventy-four (10,174) votes cast as follows:  Jim Carlin received seven thousand three hundred and sixty-two (7,362) votes; Dave Dawson received two thousand eight hundred and five (2,805) votes and scattering received seven (7) votes.

For the office of State Representative District 3 there were three hundred and three (303) votes cast as follows:  Dan Huseman received three hundred and two (302) votes and scattering received one (1) vote.

For the office of State Representative District 5 there were ten thousand one hundred and eighty-seven (10,187) votes cast as follows:  Thomas Jeneary received seven thousand nine hundred and eighty-five (7,985) votes; Andrew Emanuel received two thousand one hundred and ninety-four (2,194) votes and scattering received eight (8) votes.

For the office of County Supervisor District 1 there were nine thousand and fifty-three (9,053) votes cast as follows:  John R. Meis received eight thousand nine hundred and fifty-eight (8,958) votes and scattering received ninety-five (95) votes.  We therefore declare John R. Meis to be duly elected for the office of County Supervisor District 1 for the term of 4 years.

For the office of County Supervisor District 3 there were eight thousand six hundred and seventy-six (8,676) votes cast as follows:  Don Kass received eight thousand five hundred and eighty-six (8,586) votes and scattering received (90) votes.  We therefore declare Don Kass to be duly elected for the office of County Supervisor District 3 for the term of 4 years.

For the office of County Supervisor District 4 there were eight thousand five hundred and eighteen (8,518) votes cast as follows:  Craig A. Anderson received eight thousand four hundred and twenty-two (8,422) votes and scattering received ninety-six (96) votes.  We therefore declare Craig A. Anderson to be duly elected for the office of County Supervisor District 4 for the term of 4 years.

For the office of County Treasurer there were eight thousand nine hundred and thirty-eight (8,938) votes cast as follows:  Shelly Sitzmann received eight thousand eight hundred and eighty-four (8,884) votes and scattering received fifty-four (54) votes.  We therefore declare Shelly Sitzmann to be duly elected for the office of County Treasurer for the term of 4 years.

For the office of County Recorder there were eight thousand seven hundred and eighty-seven (8,787) votes cast as follows:  Jolynn Goodchild received eight thousand seven hundred and twenty-eight votes and scattering received fifty-nine (59) votes.  We therefore declare Jolynn Goodchild duly elected for the office of County Recorder for the term of 4 years.

For the office of County Attorney there were eight thousand four hundred and thirty-eight (8,438) votes cast as follows:  Darin J. Raymond received eight thousand three hundred and sixteen (8,316) votes and scattering received one hundred and twenty-two (122) votes.  We therefore declare Darin J. Raymond duly elected for the office of County Attorney for the term of 4 years.

For the office of Fredonia Township Trustee there were one hundred and seventy-seven (177) votes cast as follows:  Mike Schnepf received eighty-six (86) votes; Mike Detloff received ninety-one (91) votes.  We therefore declare Mike Schnepf and Mike Detloff each to be duly elected for the offices of Fredonia Township Trustee for the term of 4 years.

For the office of Fredonia Township Clerk there were one hundred and three (103) votes cast as follows:  Wayne T. Pick received one hundred and two (102) votes and scattering received one (1) vote.  We therefore declare Wayne T. Pick to be duly elected for the office of Fredonia Township Clerk for a term of 4 years.

For the office of Soil & Water Conservation District Commissioner there were twelve thousand six hundred and eighty-seven (12,687) votes cast as follows:  Jeff Petersen received six thousand nine hundred and seventeen (6,917) votes; Pat Winter received five thousand seven hundred and twenty-nine (5,729) votes and scattering received forty-one (41) votes.  We therefore declare Jeff Petersen and Pat Winter each to be duly elected for the offices of Soil & Water Conservation District Commissioner for the term of 4 years.

For the office of County Agricultural Extension Council Members there were twenty-nine thousand one hundred and forty-one (29,141) votes cast as follows:  Steve Tonsfeldt received six thousand two hundred and ninety-eight (6,298) votes; Karen B. Harrington received five thousand six hundred and fifty-six (5,656) votes; Cynthia K. Wolff received five thousand seven hundred and sixty-three (5,763) votes; Tanya Riemenschneider received five thousand six hundred and forty-eight (5,648) votes; Julie Madden received five thousand seven hundred (5,700) votes and scattering received seventy-six (76) votes.  We therefore declare Steve Tonsfeldt, Karen B. Harrington, Cynthia K. Wolff, Tanya Riemenschneider, and Julie Madden each to be duly elected for the offices of County Agricultural Extension Council Members for the term of 4 years.

For the public measure “Shall the following judge of the Court of Appeals be retained in office?”
Michael R. Mullins
YES    5895
NO    1264
Mary Ellen Tabor
YES    5700
NO    1379
Anuradha Vaitheswaran
YES    5351
NO    1842

For the public measure “Shall the following judge of the District Court 3B District be retained in office?”
Jeffrey L. Poulson
YES    6067
NO    1282
Julie Ann Schumacher
YES    6010
NO    1212

For the public measure “Shall the following judge of the District Court 3B District Associate be retained in office?”
Stephanie Forker Parry
YES    5773
NO    1364
Todd A. Hensley
YES    5869
NO    1291

Motion by Horton, seconded by Meis, to approve canvass as presented.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Loutsch, seconded by Horton, to approve a permit to Southern Sioux Rural Water in Section 23 of Elgin Township on Second Ave. in Seney.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Loutsch, seconded by Horton, to approve permits for tile crossings in Section 9/10 of Fredonia Township on Pioneer Ave, in Section 5 of Union Township and Section 32 of Marion Township on 220th St.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Meis, to approve a tile crossing permit in Section 3/10 of Grant Township on C-12.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Loutsch, seconded by Anderson, to approve a permit to Frontier Communications in Section 22/27 of Union Township on 260th St. and Section 9/10/15/16 of Elkhorn Township on Pioneer Ave., and Section 27/28/31/33 of Elkhorn Township on Pioneer Ave. / C70 and Section 20/21/28/29 of Garfield Township on C-66 and Section 8/17 on 300th St.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Anderson, to approve a tile crossing permit in Section 12/13 of Meadow Township on 120th St. and a tile crossing permit in Section 20/29 of Marion township on 200th St.  Motion Carried.

The Board of Supervisors adjourned the meeting at 10:45 a.m.

Motion by Loutsch, seconded by Horton, to open the Plymouth County Drainage Board meeting at 10:45 am for Drainage District #1.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve the contract for clearing and grubbing in the Hinton Drainage Dist.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Loutsch, seconded by Horton, to adjourn the Drainage Board meeting at 10:55 am.  Motion Carried.

Stacey Feldman, Plymouth County Auditor
Don Kass, Chairman

Plymouth County – Claims paid on 11-6-18
A & M Laundry floor mats    120.00
Advanced Systems  copier contract    78.78
Kenneth Ahlers  GROUNDS    700.00
Noel Ahmann  postage    163.73
City of Akron  SUNDRY    162.39
Akron Hometowner  publications    881.69
Anthony Plbg. & Htg.  veteran assistance    500.00
Arnold Motor Supply  PARTS    1117.49
Auditor of State  audit file fee    625.00
Bankers Trust Co  interest payment    59,972.50
Baseline Equipment Company  SUPPLIES    309.00
Cole Beitelspacher  cellphone allowance    60.00
Bekins Fire & Safety  fire extinguisher service    105.75
Bentson Pest Control  LEC pest control    100.00
Best Western  MEALS & LODGING    488.32
Lonnie Bohlke  health insurance reimb.    20.28
Bomgaars  supplies    155.03
Calhoun County Sheriff  service    31.00
Carroll Construction Supply  PARTS    244.00
Century Link  Ali services    534.11
Craig Christman  GROUNDS    575.00
Jeff Collins  Borrow-Work Area-Misc.    1500.00
Maggie Cook  deposition transcript    124.25
Crittenton Center  Juvenile shelter care    1166.25
Culligan Water  water    56.04
D & T Customs  lobby chair repairs    50.00
The Dailey Stop  fuel    126.92
Dakota County Sheriff  service    24.40
Dakota Riggers & Tools  CHAINS & CABLES    259.00
DataSpec Inc.  Veteran’s software prog.    449.00
Dean Foods  milk    239.90
Denco Corporation  ASPHALT CONCRETE    52,522.60
Dixon Construction  construction project    36,620.28
Eakes Inc.  supplies    846.60
Stacey Feldman  civil service mtg.    110.00
Floyd Valley Healthcare  inmate medical    1561.00
FORCE America  PARTS    109.21
Fort Dodge Asphalt  ASPHALT CONCRETE    29,224.24
Frontier  phone services    1848.52
GCC Alliance Concrete  PIPE CULVERTS    18,419.50
GCR  TIRES & TUBES    4628.16
Kyle Gengler  sign labor    250.00
Jolynn Goodchild  cell phone reimbursement    60.00
Government Forms and Supplies  absentee envelopes & voter reg.    401.56
Vernon Grasz  rent assistance    200.00
Graves Construction  construction project    8938.55
GRP & Associates  medical waste    107.00
Hardware Hank  supplies    19.45
Jamie Hauser  mileage    476.87
HGM Associates Inc.  bridge project    41,490.29
Brent Hobson GROUNDS    170.00
Jan Hoffman  health insurance reimb.    156.49
Terri Holzman  DL conference expenses    51.14
Bob Hughes  GROUNDS    420.00
Hundertmark  PARTS    210.00
HyVee  meeting expenses    43.99
ICAP  2018 ICAP renewal    228,447.42
IMWCA  work comp premium    10,186.00
Interstate Battery System  BATTERIES    277.85
Iowa Dept of Public Health  vital records supplies    71.23
Iowa DNR  well permits    175.00
Iowa Law Enforcement Academy  jail school expense    1350.00
Iowa Negotiation & Consulting  contract services    1250.00
Iowa Prison Industries  vehicle markings    191.02
Iowa Workforce Development  elevator safety    350.00
ISACA  ISACA Fall Conference    200.00
I-State Truck Center
PARTS    8911.29
Jack’s Uniforms  uniforms    522.25
Jensen Motors  service    45.92
Jim Jones  meeting expenses    978.29
Jones County Sheriff mileage    64.00
Jeff Jurgensmeier  health insurance reimb.    55.43
Keith Hagedorn Construction  GRANULAR    229,591.80
City of Kingsley  SUNDRY    30.37
Trish Kunkel  cleaning services    2565.00
Lampert Lumber  supplies    463.23
City of Le Mars  utilities    129.76
Le Mars Daily Sentinel
publications    816.08
L.G. Everist Inc.  GRANULAR    224,208.61
Mail Services  MV renewal notices    752.92
Mark Marienau  MEALS & LODGING    120.91
Menards  SUNDRY    69.46
Metal Culverts  CORRUGATED METAL PIPE    1294.65
MidAmerican Energy utilities    4596.00
Midwest Wheel  PARTS    887.92
Mullally Properties  rent assistance    250.00
Sharon Nieman  health ins/mileage/supplies    603.45
Cheri Nitzschke  health insurance reimb.    78.95
O.C. Sanitation  rent    46.43
Office Systems  copier contract    163.00
Shawn Olson  misc reimbursements    1289.61
Mark Oltmanns  GROUNDS    800.00
One Office Solutions  office supplies    317.12
Erica Pepper  health insurance reimb.    145.04
Peterson Contractors  construction project    4880.07
Pitchfork Ag LLC  PARTS    25.00
Ply. Co. Board of Health  healthy aging grant    4558.13
Ply. Co. Sheriff  juvenile/sheriff fees    1580.90
Ply. Co. Solid Waste Agency  hauling/assessments    27,848.72
Ply. Co. Treasurer  flex benefits reimb.    3894.90
Premier Communications  phone/cable services    870.15
Presto-X-Co  pest control    55.00
Primebank  city water    24.50
Quality Lawn Care  lawn care    155.00
R & R Industries SAFETY    488.93
Ramada Des Moines  lodging    218.40
Northwest REC  electric    1565.55
Red’s Printing  election supplies    116.49
Remsen Bell Enterprise  publication    978.61
Jill Renken  education    1023.50
Tommy Rice  health insurance reimb.    144.37
Richards Construction  construction project    167,245.32
Thomas Rohe  MEALS & LODGING    115.20
Ruhland Nurseries  oak tree injections    326.00
Dan Ruhland  sign labor    250.00
Sam’s Club  supplies    768.86
Trudy Seng  MILEAGE    37.44
Ronald Shuff  health insurance reimb.    221.37
Sioux City Foundry  REINFORCING STEEL    3648.00
Sioux Co Sheriff  service    84.00
Shelly Sitzmann  DL conference expenses    680.44
Sherri Skou  meal    23.30
Southern Sioux Co. RWS  water    207.25
Stan Houston Equipment  PARTS    24.00
Stanard & Associates Inc  POST exams    265.50
Standard Ready Mix Concrete  PIPE CULVERTS    792.00
State Medical Examiners  autopsy    2197.00
Luke Steeg  SUNDRY    70.00
Steffen Truck Equipment  PARTS    366.42
SupplyWorks  supplies    179.87
Ten Point Construction  ASPHALT CONCRETE    105,524.83
The Education Station  election supplies    5.40
The Record  publications    286.26
Titan Machinery  PARTS    464.50
Total Motors  service    1216.96
Brett Udell Trucking  GRANULAR    146,280.99
Ultramax  ammo    2852.00
Union Co Sheriff  service    52.50
Chelsey Van Roekel meals    29.75
Van’s Sanitation  garbage pickup    213.75
Verizon Wireless  cell phone services    1108.77
VISA  meals    643.53
Wagner Auto Supply  PARTS    368.14
Wal-Mart  supplies, courthouse    784.13
Duane Walhof  meeting expense    73.99
West Des Moines Marriott  MEALS & LODGING    371.84
Wex Bank  fuel    5277.57
Josh Wilson  GROUNDS    475.00
Woodbury Co. Sheriff  service    10.00
Ziegler Inc.  PARTS    6316.47
12th Street Touchless  wash cards    150.00

