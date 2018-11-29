Plymouth County Board of Supervisors Minutes — October 30, 2018

Plymouth County Board of Supervisors

October 30, 2018

Le Mars, Iowa

The Plymouth County Board of Supervisors met in the Boardroom on October 30, 2018 at 9:30 a.m. All members were present. All votes following are aye unless otherwise indicated. Board Chairman Don Kass called the meeting to order and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Anderson, to approve the October 30, 2018 agenda. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Anderson, to approve the minutes of the October 23, 2018 meeting. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve payroll paid on 10/31/18 as presented. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Horton, to rescind a letter of intent to join Northwest Iowa Care Connections via a letter to the region by

Resolution 103018-1.

Loutsch-aye; Horton-aye; Kass-aye; Meis-aye; Anderson-aye. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Loutsch, to approve

Resolution 103018-2

for Lyon County to join Sioux Rivers Regional Mental Health & Disability Services.

Loutsch-aye; Horton-aye; Kass-aye; Meis-aye; Anderson-aye. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Loutsch, to approve a permit to Southern Sioux Rural Water in Section 7/12 in Sioux Township on Evergreen Ave. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Loutsch, to approve a permit to Westel Systems in Section 14/23 in Union Township on C-44 – Node #11 Extension. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Loutsch, to adjourn the regular board meeting at 10:59 am until closed session at 1:00 pm. Motion Carried.

Motion by Loutsch, seconded by Horton, to open the Plymouth County Drainage Board meeting at 11:00 am for a bid letting for Hinton Drainage District for clearing and grubbing trees. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Loutsch, to accept the bid for $38,435.80 to DK Tree Removal for clearing and grubbing trees in the Hinton Drainage Dist. Motion Carried.

Motion by Loutsch, seconded by Horton, to close the Drainage Board meeting 11:10 am. Motion Carried.

Motion by Loutsch seconded by Meis, to open the regular board meeting at 1:00 pm. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Loutsch, to enter closed session under IA Code 20.17 (3) at 1:00 pm. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Loutsch, to end closed session at 2:48 pm. Motion Carried.

The Board of Supervisors adjourned at 2:48 pm.

Stacey Feldman, Plymouth County Auditor

Don Kass, Chairman

Published in The Record

Thursday, November 29, 2018