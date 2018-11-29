River Valley School Board Minutes — November 12, 2018

River Valley Board of Education

November 12, 2018

Correctionville, Iowa

The River Valley Board of Education met in regular session on Monday, November 12, 2018 at 6:04 p.m. in the High School Media Center. Members present were: Gaylen Goettsch, Nicole Deeds, and Kristi Krager. Absent: Deb Stevenson, Scott Knaack. Visitors: Taylor Goettsch.

Motion by Deeds, second by Krager to approve consent agenda consisting of minutes of October 8, 2018 meeting, the minutes correction to include the Special Education Deficit amount to be $116,604.89, and business manager’s financial statements. Audit and approval of claims will be presented at the meeting on November 19, 2019. Carried 3-0.

Reports from the Elementary and Jr./Sr. High principals were given.

Motion by Krager, second by Deeds to approve resignation from Madison Glade as High School volleyball coach. Carried 3-0.

Motion by Krager, second by Deeds to approve early graduation requests from Mason Hill, Skylar Mesner and Adrian Meza on the condition that all requirements are met. Carried 3-0.

Motion by Deeds, second by Krager to approve the School Budget Review Committee application for $46,648 for open enrollment and $1,482.80 for ELL Instruction. Carried 3-0.

Motion by Krager, second by Deeds to approve College Course requests for second semester. Carried 3-0.

Motion by Deeds, second by Krager to approve First Reading of Board Policy 700 series. Second reading was waived. Carried 3-0.

Motion by Krager, second by Deeds to appoint Scott Knaack for check writing responsibilities. Carried 3-0.

Motion by Deeds, second by Krager to approve Scott Knaack for Savings Account responsibilities. Carried 3-0.

Mr. Slater gave his report. It was decided to have a board work session at 6:00 on November 19, 2018 and have a public forum to discuss the Needs Assessment Survey at 7:30 at Correctionville.

Motion by Deeds, second by Krager to adjourn. Carried 3-0

Meeting adjourned at 7:05 p.m.

Scott Knaack, Board President

Kathy Fick, Board Secretary

Published in The Record

Thursday, November 29, 2018