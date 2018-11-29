River Valley School Board Minutes — November 19, 2018

River Valley Board of Education
November 19, 2018
Correctionville, Iowa

The River Valley Board of Education met in special session on Monday, November 19 2018 at 6:10 p.m. in the High School Media Center.  Members present were: Scott Knaack, Gaylen Goettsch, and Kristi Krager.  Absent:  Deb Stevenson, Nicole Deeds.

Motion by Goettsch, second by Krager to audit and approve claims for November. Carried 3-0.

Motion by Krager, second by Goettsch, to approve bid of $2,165.00 for each of the three portables from Mark Borchers.  The fourth portable will be offered for sale at the Superintendent’s discretion.  Carried 3-0.

Meeting adjourned at 6:30 p.m.

Scott Knaack, Board President
Kathy Fick, Board Secretary

Published in The Record
Thursday, November 29, 2018

River Valley
Board of Education

The River Valley Board of Education met for a work session on Monday, November 19, 2018 at 6:30 p.m. in the High School Media Center.  The Needs Assessment was discussed by the board members.
Voted PPEL and Facilities discussions were held.
At 7:30 the Public Forum was held in the High School Auditorium.  Questions were answered by Mr. Slater and the board members.
Work session was adjourned at 8:45 p.m.

Scott Knaack, Board President
Kathy Fick, Board Secretary

Published in The Record
Thursday, November 29, 2018

