River Valley School Board Minutes — November 19, 2018

River Valley Board of Education

November 19, 2018

Correctionville, Iowa

The River Valley Board of Education met in special session on Monday, November 19 2018 at 6:10 p.m. in the High School Media Center. Members present were: Scott Knaack, Gaylen Goettsch, and Kristi Krager. Absent: Deb Stevenson, Nicole Deeds.

Motion by Goettsch, second by Krager to audit and approve claims for November. Carried 3-0.

Motion by Krager, second by Goettsch, to approve bid of $2,165.00 for each of the three portables from Mark Borchers. The fourth portable will be offered for sale at the Superintendent’s discretion. Carried 3-0.

Meeting adjourned at 6:30 p.m.

Scott Knaack, Board President

Kathy Fick, Board Secretary

Published in The Record

Thursday, November 29, 2018

River Valley

Board of Education

The River Valley Board of Education met for a work session on Monday, November 19, 2018 at 6:30 p.m. in the High School Media Center. The Needs Assessment was discussed by the board members.

Voted PPEL and Facilities discussions were held.

At 7:30 the Public Forum was held in the High School Auditorium. Questions were answered by Mr. Slater and the board members.

Work session was adjourned at 8:45 p.m.

Scott Knaack, Board President

Kathy Fick, Board Secretary

Published in The Record

Thursday, November 29, 2018