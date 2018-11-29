Woodbury County Board of Supervisors Minutes — November 13, 2018

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

NOVEMBER 13, 2018

FORTY-FIFTH MEETING OF

THE WOODBURY COUNTY

BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

The Board of Supervisors met on Tuesday, November 13, 2018 at 4:30 p.m. Board members present were Ung, De Witt, Radig, Taylor, and Pottebaum. Staff members present were Dennis Butler, Budget/Tax Analyst, Karen James, Board Administrative Assistant, Joshua Widman, Assistant County Attorney, Melissa Thomas, Human Resources Director, and Diane Swoboda Peterson, Real Estate/Recorder Deputy/Clerk to the Board.

The regular meeting was called to order with the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag and a Moment of Silence.

Citizen concerns.

Motion by De Witt second by Radig to approve the agenda for November 13, 2018. Carried 5-0.

Motion by De Witt second by Taylor to approve the following items by consent:

To approve minutes of the November 6, 2018 meeting.

To approve the claims totaling $2,907,466.03.

To approve and receive for signatures a Resolution thanking and commending Michael Malloy for his service to Woodbury County.

WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA

RESOLUTION #12,792

A RESOLUTION THANKING AND COMMENDING MICHAEL MALLOY FOR HIS SERVICE TO WOODBURY COUNTY

WHEREAS, Michael Malloy has capably served Woodbury County as an employee of the Secondary Roadís Department for 17 years from October 31, 2001 to December 3, 2018; and

WHEREAS, the service given by Michael Malloy as a Woodbury County employee, has been characterized by his dedication to the best interests of the citizens of Woodbury County; and

NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE BOARD OF SUPERVISORS OF WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA that the undersigned members of this Board thanks and commends Michael Malloy for his years of service to Woodbury County; and

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that it is the wish of all those signing below that the future hold only the best for this very deserving person, Michael Malloy.

BE IT SO RESOLVED this 13th day of November, 2018.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

To approve and receive for signatures a Resolution thanking and commending John Burbach for his service to Woodbury County.

WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA

RESOLUTION #12,793

A RESOLUTION THANKING AND COMMENDING JOHN BURBACH FOR HIS SERVICE TO WOODBURY COUNTY

WHEREAS, John Burbach has capably served Woodbury County as an employee of the County Sheriff’s Office for 31 years from August 18, 1987 to December 30, 2018; and

WHEREAS, the service given by John Burbach as a Woodbury County employee, has been characterized by his dedication to the best interests of the citizens of Woodbury County; and

NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE BOARD OF SUPERVISORS OF WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA that the undersigned members of this Board thanks and commends John Burbach for his years of service to Woodbury County; and

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that it is the wish of all those signing below that the future hold only the best for this very deserving person, John Burbach.

BE IT SO RESOLVED this 13th day of November, 2018.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

To approve the hiring of Alan Shinkunas in exception to Woodbury Countyís Nepotism policy.

To approve the appointment of Erica Coleman, Civilian Jailer, County Sheriff Dept., effective 11-14-18, $19.28/hour. Job Vacancy Posted 10-10-18. Entry Level Salary: $19.28/hour.; the appointment of Alan Shinkunas, P/T Courthouse Safety & Security Officer, County Sheriff Dept., effective 11-14-18, $18.05/hour. Job Vacancy Posted 9-12-18. Entry Level Salary: $16.43-$18.05/hour.; the reclassification of Sheryl Skaff, P/T Courthouse Safety & Security Officer, County Sheriff Dept., effective 11-29-18, $19.03/hour, 5%=$.98/hour. Per Wage Plan Comparability with AFSCME Courthouse Contract, from Grade 3/Step 3 to Grade 3/Step 4.; and the separation of John Burbach, Civilian Jailer, County Sheriff Dept., effective 12-30-18. Retirement.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign the Authorization to initiate the hiring process for Civilian Jailer, County Sheriff Dept. CWA: $19.28/hour.; and Sheriff Deputy, County Sheriff Dept. CWA Deputy Sheriffís: $23.70/hour.

To approve the request of John Burbach to remain on County Health and Dental insurance.

To designate Jeff Sypersma as the Citizen Representative on the Woodbury County Information and Communication Commission for an additional three year term expiring December 31, 2021.

Carried 5-0.

Discussion on outdoor REC area needed for the Woodbury County Jail.

Motion by Taylor second by De Witt to approve a 5% project contingency funding in the amount of $32,445.00, for a grand total project amount not to exceed $723,595.00. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Taylor second by Pottebaum to approve low quote for office furniture moving services, & WCICC telephone/data line expenses. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Ung second by Taylor to approve low quote to complete office painting. Carried 5-0.

The Board heard reports on committee meetings.

Citizen concerns.

Board concerns.

The Board adjourned the regular meeting until November 20, 2018.

Meeting sign in sheet.

