Woodbury County Board of Supervisors Minutes — November 14, 2018 (Election Canvass)

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

NOVEMBER 14, 2018

SPECIAL MEETING OF THE

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

The Board of Supervisors met on Wednesday, November 14, 2018, at 3:30 p.m. Board members present were Taylor, De Witt and Ung; Radig and Pottebaum were absent. Staff members present were Diane Swoboda Peterson, Real Estate/Recorder Deputy/Clerk to the Board.

The meeting was called to order to canvass the General Election held in Woodbury County on November 6, 2018.

Steve Hofmeyer, Deputy Commissioner of Elections, announced there were 31 TOTAL: provisional, 15 of which were accepted and added to the tally, and 33 after-election ballots, 4 of which were accepted and added to the tally and were rejected. Official Canvass results are as follows:

Attorney General

Tom Miller received twenty-two thousand thirty-one (22,031) votes

Democrat

Marco Battaglia received seven thousand four hundred sixteen (7416) votes

Libertarian

Candidate TOTAL:: Twenty-nine thousand four hundred forty-seven (29,447) votes

SCATTERING:: Three hundred thirty-seven (337) votes

TOTAL: Twenty-nine thousand seven hundred eighty-four (29784) votes

Auditor of State

Mary Mosiman received fifteen thousand seven hundred eighty-three (15,783) votes

Republican

Rob Sand received seventeen thousand eight hundred four (17,804) votes

Democrat

Fred Perryman received eight hundred ninety-eight (898) votes

Libertarian

Candidate TOTAL: Thirty-four thousand four hundred eighty-five (34,485) votes

SCATTERING: Ten (10) votes

TOTAL: Thirty-four thousand four hundred ninety-five (34,495) votes

Governor

Kim Reynolds/Adam Gregg Received nineteen thousand six hundred thirty (19,630) votes

Republican

Fred Hubbell/Rita R. Hart received fifteen thousand twenty-four (15,024) votes

Democrat

Jake Porter/Lynne Gentry received six hundred eighteen (618) votes

Libertarian

Gary Siegwarth/Natalia Blaskovich Received one hundred forty-five (145) votes

Clear Water Party of Iowa

Candidate TOTAL: Thirty-five thousand four hundred seventeen (35417) votes

SCATTERING: Thirteen (13) votes

TOTAL: Thirty-five thousand four hundred thirty (35430) votes

Secretary of Agriculture

Mike Naig received eighteen thousand four hundred ninety-seven (18,497) votes

Republican

Tim Gannon Received fourteen thousand eight hundred sixty-one (14,861) votes

Democrat

Rick Stewart received one thousand twenty-eight (1028) votes

Libertarian

Candidate TOTAL: Thirty-four thousand three hundred eighty-six (34,386) votes

SCATTERING: Fourteen (14) votes

TOTAL: Thirty-four thousand four hundred (34400) votes

Secretary of State

Paul D. Pate received eighteen thousand nine hundred sixty-eight (18,968) votes

Republican

Deidre DeJear received fourteen thousand eight hundred eighty-six (14,886) votes

Democrat

Jules Ofenbakh received seven hundred forty-nine (749) votes

Libertarian

Candidate TOTAL: Thirty-four thousand six hundred three (34,603) votes

SCATTERING: Thirteen (13) votes

TOTAL: Thirty-four thousand six hundred sixteen (34,616) votes

State Representative District 5

Thomas Jeneary received one thousand seven hundred eighty-nine (1789) votes

Republican

Andrew Emanuel received seven hundred fifty-five (755) votes

Democrat

Candidate TOTAL: Two thousand five hundred forty-four (2544) votes

SCATTERING: Zero (0) votes

TOTAL: Two thousand five hundred forty-four (2544) votes

State Representative District 6

Jacob Bossman received seven thousand ninety-two (7092) votes

Republican

Rita DeJong received five thousand four hundred sixty-nine (5469) votes

Democrat

Candidate TOTAL: Twelve thousand five hundred sixty-one (12561) votes

SCATTERING: Fourteen (14) votes

TOTAL: Twelve thousand five hundred seventy-five (12,575) votes

State Representative District 13

Chris Hall received six thousand six hundred eighty-five (6685) votes

Democrat

Candidate TOTAL: Six thousand six hundred eighty-five (6685) votes

SCATTERING: Three hundred twelve (312) votes

TOTAL: Six thousand nine hundred ninety-seven (6997) votes

State Representative District 14

Robert Henderson received three thousand nine hundred thirty-six (3936) votes

Republican

Timothy H. Kacena received four thousand six hundred six (4606) votes

Democrat

Candidate TOTAL: Eight thousand five hundred forty-two (8542) votes

SCATTERING: Nine (9) votes

TOTAL: Eight thousand five hundred fifty-one (8551) votes

State Representative District 17

Matt W. Windschitl Received one thousand two hundred eighteen (1218) votes

Republican

Jan Creasman received four hundred twenty-three (423) votes

Democrat

Candidate TOTAL: One thousand six hundred forty-one (1641) votes

SCATTERING: One (1) votes

TOTAL: One thousand six hundred forty-two (1642) votes

State Senator District 3

Jim Carlin Received nine thousand four (9004) votes

Republican

Dave Dawson Received six thousand seventy-nine (6079) votes

Democrat

Candidate TOTAL: Fifteen thousand eighty-three (15,083) votes

SCATTERING: Twenty-seven (27) votes

TOTAL: Fifteen thousand one hundred ten (15,110) votes

State Senator District 7

Rick Bertrand received eight thousand six hundred seventy-six (8676) votes

Republican

Jackie Smith received nine thousand one hundred twenty-five (9125) votes

Democrat

Candidate TOTAL: Seventeen thousand eight hundred one (17,801) votes

SCATTERING: Twenty-six (26) votes

TOTAL: Seventeen thousand eight hundred twenty-seven (17827) votes

State Senator District 09

Jason Schultz received one thousand four hundred four (1404) votes

Republican

Candidate TOTAL: One thousand four hundred four (1404) votes

SCATTERING: Thirty-five (35) votes

TOTAL: One thousand four hundred thirty-nine (1439) votes

Treasurer of State

Jeremy N. Davis received sixteen thousand four hundred thirty-six (16,436) votes

Republican

Michael L. Fitzgerald Received seventeen thousand one hundred twenty-two (17,122) votes

Democrat

Timothy Hird received seven hundred eighty-six (786) votes

Libertarian

Candidate TOTAL: Thirty-four thousand three hundred forty-four (34344) votes

SCATTERING: Thirteen (13) votes

TOTAL: Thirty-four thousand three hundred fifty-seven (34,357) votes

United States Representative District 4

Steve King received fifteen thousand seven hundred eight (15,708) votes

Republican

J.D. Scholten received eighteen thousand six hundred eighty-six (18,686) votes

Democrat

Charles Aldrich received five hundred sixty-two (562) votes

Libertarian

Edward Peterson received one hundred sixty-one (161) votes

No Party

Candidate TOTAL: Thirty-five thousand one hundred seventeen (35,117) votes

SCATTERING: Twenty-eight (28) votes

TOTAL: Thirty-five thousand one hundred forty-five (35145) votes

Arlington Township Trustee

Woodbury

Pamela M. Clark received one hundred twenty-eight (128) votes

Democrat

Candidate TOTAL: One hundred twenty-eight (128) votes

SCATTERING: Two (2) votes

TOTAL: One hundred thirty (130) votes

We therefore declare:

Pamela M. Clark duly elected for the office of Arlington Township Trustee for the term of 4 years.

Arlington Township Clerk

Vicki Hulse received one hundred thirty-one (131) votes

Democrat

Candidate TOTAL: One hundred thirty-one (131) votes

SCATTERING: Zero (0) votes

TOTAL: One hundred thirty-one (131) votes

We therefore declare:

Vicki Hulse duly elected for the office of Arlington Township Clerk for the term of 4 years.

Banner Township Clerk

WRITE-IN

Beth Roberts received four (4) votes

Candidate TOTAL: Four (4) votes

SCATTERING: Four (4) votes

TOTAL: Eight (8) votes

We therefore declare:

Beth Roberts duly elected for the office of Banner Township Clerk for the term of 4 years.

Banner Township Trustee

WRITE-IN

Willard B. McNaughton received three (3) votes

Charlie Clark Received two (2) votes

Candidate TOTAL: Five (5) votes

SCATTERING: Five (5) votes

TOTAL: Ten (10) votes

We therefore declare:

Willard B. McNaughton duly elected for the office of Banner Township Trustee for the term of 4 years.

Concord Township Trustee

WRITE-IN

Karl Braun received nineteen (19) votes

Nancy Flemming received four (4) votes

Phil Kirwin Received three (3) votes

Candidate TOTAL: Twenty-six (26) votes

SCATTERING: Eighteen (18) votes

TOTAL: Forty-four (44) votes

We therefore declare:

Karl Braun duly elected for the office of Concord Township Trustee for the term of 4 years.

Concord Township Clerk

WRITE-IN

Nancy Flammang received eighteen (18) votes

Phil Kirwin received three (3) votes

Candidate TOTAL: Twenty-one (21) votes

SCATTERING: Thirteen (13) votes

TOTAL: Thirty-four (34) votes

We therefore declare:

Nancy Flammang duly elected for the office of Concord Township Clerk for the term of 4 years.

Floyd Township Trustee

WRITE-IN

Noel Plummer received sixteen (16) votes

Candidate TOTAL: Sixteen (16) votes

SCATTERING: Ten (10) votes

TOTAL: Twenty-six (26) votes

We therefore declare:

Noel Plummer duly elected for the office of Floyd Township Trustee for the term of 4 years.

Floyd Township Clerk

WRITE-IN

Joyce Roeschke received three (3) votes

Amanda Bennett received two (2) votes

Candidate TOTAL: Five (5) votes

SCATTERING: Eighteen (18) votes

TOTAL: Twenty-three (23) votes

We therefore declare:

Joyce Roeschke duly elected for the office of Floyd Township Clerk for the term of 4 years.

Grange Township Trustee

WRITE-IN

Cody Williams received six (6) votes

Candidate TOTAL: Six (6) votes

SCATTERING: Six (6) votes

TOTAL: Twelve (12) votes

We therefore declare:

Cody Williams duly elected for the office of Grange Township Trustee for the term of 4 years.

Grange Township Clerk

WRITE-IN

Rita Gerking received two (2) votes

Daryl Lahrs received two (2) votes

Candidate TOTAL: Four (4) votes

SCATTERING: Three (3) votes

TOTAL: Seven (7) votes

We therefore declare:

Rita Gerking duly elected, drawn by lot, for the office of Grange Township Clerk for the term of 4 years.

Grant Township Clerk

Patti Sullivan received fifty-nine (59) votes

Democrat

Candidate TOTAL: Fifty-nine (59) votes

SCATTERING: One (1) vote

TOTAL: Sixty (60) votes

We therefore declare:

Patti Sullivan duly elected for the office of Grant Township Clerk for the term of 4 years.

Grant Township Trustee

John Walsh received sixty (60) votes

Democrat

Candidate TOTAL: Sixty (60) votes

SCATTERING: Two (2) votes

TOTAL: Sixty-two (62) votes

We therefore declare:

John Walsh duly elected for the office of Grant Township Trustee for the term of 4 years.

Kedron Township Trustee

WRITE-IN

William O’Connell received eight (8) votes

Larry Wink received seven (7) votes

Ronald Cockburn received five (5) votes

Candidate TOTAL: Twenty (20) votes

SCATTERING: Three (3) votes

TOTAL: Twenty-three (23) votes

We therefore declare:

William O’Connell duly elected for the office of Kedron Township Trustee for the term of 4 years.

Kedron Township Clerk

WRITE-IN

Bill O’Connell received twelve (12) votes

Candidate TOTAL: Twelve (12) votes

SCATTERING: Five (5) votes

TOTAL: Seventeen (17) votes

We therefore declare:

Bill O’Connell duly elected for the office of Kedron Township Clerk for the term of 4 years.

Kedron Township Trustee

WRITE-IN

Ron Cockburn received three (3) votes

Larry Wink received two (2) votes

Candidate TOTAL: Five (5) votes

SCATTERING: Ten (10) votes

TOTAL: Fifteen (15) votes

Lakeport Township Trustee

Terry Small received one hundred nineteen (119) votes

Democrat

Candidate TOTAL: One hundred nineteen (119) votes

SCATTERING: One (1) votes

TOTAL: One hundred twenty (120) votes

We therefore declare:

Terry Small duly elected for the office of Lakeport Township Trustee for the term of 4 years.

Lakeport Township Clerk

Robert Gay received one hundred twelve (112) votes

Republican

Candidate TOTAL: One hundred twelve (112) votes

SCATTERING: Zero (0) votes

TOTAL: One hundred twelve (112) votes

We therefore declare:

Robert Gay duly elected for the office of Lakeport Township Clerk for the term of 4 years.

Liberty Township Trustee

Adam Lee received two hundred forty-five (245) votes

Republican

Candidate TOTAL: Two hundred forty-five (245) votes

SCATTERING: Six (6) votes

TOTAL: Two hundred fifty-one (251) votes

We therefore declare:

Adam Lee duly elected for the office of Liberty Township Trustee for the term of 4 years.

Liberty Township Clerk

Barbara Parker received two hundred twenty-seven (227) votes

Candidate TOTAL: Two hundred twenty-seven (227) votes

SCATTERING: Six (6) votes

TOTAL: Two hundred thirty-three (233) votes

We therefore declare:

Barbara Parker duly elected for the office of Liberty Township Clerk for the term of 4 years.

Liston Township Trustee

Adam J. Cameron received sixty-six (66) votes

Republican

Candidate TOTAL: Sixty-six (66) votes

SCATTERING: Zero (0) votes

TOTAL: Sixty-six (66) votes

We therefore declare:

Adam J. Cameron duly elected for the office of Liston Township Trustee for the term of 4 years.

Liston Township Clerk

Mary Ann Sohm Received sixty-six (66) votes

Candidate TOTAL: Sixty-six (66) votes

SCATTERING: Zero (0) votes

TOTAL: Sixty-six (66) votes

We therefore declare:

Mary Ann Sohm duly elected for the office of Liston Township Clerk for the term of 4 years.

Little Sioux Township Clerk

WRITE-IN

Kari Cassens Received one (1) vote

Lori Polly Received one (1) votes

Dick Hallowell Received one (1) vote

Candidate TOTAL: Three (3) votes

SCATTERING: One (1) vote

TOTAL: Four (4) votes

We therefore declare:

Dick Hallowell duly elected, drawn by lot, for the office of Little Sioux Township Clerk for the term of 4 years.

Little Sioux Township Trustee

WRITE-IN

Charles Bromander received six (6) votes

Richard Heck received three (3) votes

Candidate TOTAL: Nine (9) votes

SCATTERING: Five (5) votes

TOTAL: Fourteen (14) votes

We therefore declare:

Charles Bromander duly elected for the office of Little Sioux Township Trustee for the term of 4 years.

Little Sioux Township Trustee

WRITE-IN

Charles Bromander received two (2) votes

John Shattack received one (1) vote

Heath Cassens received one (1) vote

Brad Steinhoff received one (1) vote

Miller Township Trustee

WRITE-IN

Ryan Baldwin received five (5) votes

Brett Baldwin received five (5) votes

Candidate TOTAL: Ten (10) votes

SCATTERING: Ten (10) votes

TOTAL: Twenty (20) votes

We therefore declare:

Ryan Baldwin duly elected, drawn by lot, for the office of Miller Township Trustee for the term of 4 years.

Miller Township Clerk

WRITE-IN

Barb Ludwig Received eleven (11) votes

Candidate TOTAL: Eleven (11) votes

SCATTERING: Eight (8) votes

TOTAL: Nineteen (19) votes

We therefore declare:

Barb Ludwig duly elected for the office of Miller Township Clerk for the term of 4 years.

Morgan Township Trustee

Jason Hamann Received fifty-six (56) votes

No Party

Candidate TOTAL: Fifty-six (56) votes

SCATTERING: One (1) votes

TOTAL: Fifty-seven (57) votes

We therefore declare:

Jason Hamann duly elected for the office of Morgan Township Trustee for the term of 4 years.

Morgan Township Clerk

WRITE-IN

Jesse Martin received four (4) votes

Candidate TOTAL: Four (4) votes

SCATTERING: Three (3) votes

TOTAL: Seven (7) votes

We therefore declare:

Jesse Martin duly elected for the office of Morgan Township Clerk for the term of 4 years.

Morgan Township Trustee

WRITE-IN

Kurt Heinse received two (2) votes

Matt Welte received one (1) votes

Lance Hamann received one (1) votes

Bruce Petersen received one (1) votes

No Party

Candidate TOTAL: Five (5) votes

SCATTERING: Three (3) votes

TOTAL: Eight (8) votes

Moville Township Trustee

Wally Kuntz received one hundred thirty-four (134) votes

No Party

Candidate TOTAL: One hundred thirty-four (134) votes

SCATTERING: One (1) vote

TOTAL: One hundred thirty-five (135) votes

We therefore declare:

Wally Kuntz duly elected for the office of Moville Township Trustee for the term of 4 years.

Moville Township Clerk

Karen Bennar Received one hundred thirty-five (135) votes

Republican

Candidate TOTAL: One hundred thirty-five (135) votes

SCATTERING: Zero (0) votes

TOTAL: One hundred thirty-five (135) votes

We therefore declare:

Karen Bennar duly elected for the office of Moville Township Clerk for the term of 4 years.

Moville Township Trustee

David Bennar received one hundred thirty-two (132) votes

WRITE-IN

Andrew McGill received two (2) votes

Bennett Groth received one (1) votes

Brian McCabe received one (1) votes

Josh Koele received one (1) votes

Candidate TOTAL: One hundred thirty-seven (137) votes

SCATTERING: Zero (0) votes

TOTAL: One hundred thirty-seven (137) votes

Oto Township Clerk

Joseph L. O’Connell received fifty-five (55) votes

Democrat

Candidate TOTAL: Fifty-five (55) votes

SCATTERING: Zero (0) votes

TOTAL: Fifty-five (55) votes

We therefore declare:

Joseph L. O’Connell duly elected for the office of Oto Township Clerk for the term of 4 years.

Oto Township Trustee

WRITE-IN

Keane Schwarz received one (1) vote

Heath Cassens received one (1) vote

Matt Mead received one (1) vote

Frank Weber received one (1) vote

Shelly Downard received one (1) vote

Joseph Collins received one (1) vote

Alan Weber received three (3) votes

Candidate TOTAL: Nine (9) votes

SCATTERING: One (1) vote

TOTAL: Ten (10) votes

We therefore declare:

Alan Weber duly elected for the office of Oto Township Trustee for the term of 4 years.

Rock Township Clerk

Kris Meins Received eighty (80) votes

Candidate TOTAL: Eighty (80) votes

SCATTERING: Two (2) votes

TOTAL: Eighty-two (82) votes

We therefore declare:

Kris Meins duly elected for the office of Rock Township Clerk for the term of 4 years.

Rock Township Trustee

Jason Meins Received eighty (80) votes

Candidate TOTAL: Eighty (80) votes

SCATTERING: Two (2) votes

TOTAL: Eighty-two (82) votes

We therefore declare:

Jason Meins duly elected for the office of Rock Township Trustee for the term of 4 years.

Rutland Township Clerk

Wayne Rieckmann received ninety-eight (98) votes

No Party

Candidate TOTAL: Ninety-eight (98) votes

SCATTERING: Zero (0) votes

TOTAL: Ninety-eight (98) votes

We therefore declare:

Wayne Rieckmann duly elected for the office of Rutland Township Clerk for the term of 4 years.

Rutland Township Trustee

Charles Reinking received one hundred three (103) votes

No Party

Candidate TOTAL: One hundred three (103) votes

SCATTERING: Zero (0) votes

TOTAL: One hundred three (103) votes

We therefore declare:

Charles Reinking duly elected for the office of Rutland Township Trustee for the term of 4 years.

Sloan Township Clerk

Karen Kay Ping received ten (10) votes

Candidate TOTAL: Ten (10) votes

SCATTERING: Zero (0) votes

TOTAL: Ten (10) votes

We therefore declare:

Karen Kay Ping duly elected for the office of Sloan Township Clerk for the term of 4 years.

Sloan Township Trustee

Todd Copple received eleven (11) votes

No Party

Candidate TOTAL: Eleven (11) votes

SCATTERING: Zero (0) votes

TOTAL: Eleven (11) votes

We therefore declare:

Todd Copple duly elected for the office of Sloan Township Trustee for the term of 4 years.

Sloan Township Trustee

Don Lord Received eleven (11) votes

Candidate TOTAL: Eleven (11) votes

SCATTERING: Zero (0) votes

TOTAL: Eleven (11) votes

We therefore declare:

Don Lord duly elected for the office of Sloan Township Trustee for the term of 2 years.

Union Township Clerk

Andrew J. Linn received ninety-four (94) votes

Republican

Candidate TOTAL: Ninety-four (94) votes

SCATTERING: Zero (0) votes

TOTAL: Ninety-four (94) votes

We therefore declare:

Andrew J. Linn duly elected for the office of Union Township Clerk for the term of 4 years.

Union Township Trustee

Keith Goodwin received eighty-eight (88) votes

Candidate TOTAL: Eighty-eight (88) votes

SCATTERING: Zero (0) votes

TOTAL: Eighty-eight (88) votes

We therefore declare:

Keith Goodwin duly elected for the office of Union Township Trustee for the term of 4 years.

Westfork Township Clerk

Michael Baird received one hundred twenty-five (125) votes

Republican

Candidate TOTAL: One hundred twenty-five (125) votes

SCATTERING: Three (3) votes

TOTAL: One hundred twenty-eight (128) votes

We therefore declare:

Michael Baird duly elected for the office of Westfork Township Clerk for the term of 4 years.

Westfork Township Trustee

WRITE-IN

John Schleis received three (3) votes

Charles Schleis received two (2) votes

Democrat

Candidate TOTAL: Five (5) votes

SCATTERING: Eleven (11) votes

TOTAL: Sixteen (16) votes

We therefore declare:

John Schleis duly elected for the office of Westfork Township Trustee for the term of 4 years.

Willow Township Clerk

David Folsom received one hundred one (101) votes

Republican

Candidate TOTAL: One hundred one (101) votes

SCATTERING: Two (2) votes

TOTAL: One hundred three (103) votes

We therefore declare:

David Folsom duly elected for the office of Willow Township Clerk for the term of 4 years.

Willow Township Trustee

Sylvia Dietrich received ninety-eight (98) votes

No Party

Candidate TOTAL: Ninety-eight (98) votes

SCATTERING: Two (2) votes

TOTAL: One hundred (100) votes

We therefore declare:

Sylvia Dietrich duly elected for the office of Willow Township Trustee for the term of 4 years.

Willow Township Trustee

WRITE-IN

Lee Mitchel received one (1) vote

Candidate TOTAL: One (1) vote

SCATTERING: Seven (7) votes

TOTAL: Eight (8) votes

We therefore declare:

Lee Mitchel duly elected for the office of Willow Township Trustee for the term of 2 years.

Wolf Creek Township Clerk

Dawn Wilcox received ninety-six (96) votes

Candidate TOTAL: Ninety-six (96) votes

SCATTERING: One (1) vote

TOTAL: Ninety-seven (97) votes

We therefore declare:

Dawn Wilcox duly elected for the office of Wolf Creek Township Clerk for the term of 4 years.

Wolf Creek Township Trustee

Roger L. Wilson Received ninety-three (93) votes

Candidate TOTAL: Ninety-three (93) votes

SCATTERING: Zero (0) votes

TOTAL: Ninety-three (93) votes

We therefore declare:

Roger L. Wilson duly elected for the office of Wolf Creek Township Trustee for the term of 4 years.

County Extension Council Member

Stacy Orndorff received twelve thousand three hundred fifty-nine (12,359) votes

Julie Ebel received twelve thousand four hundred twenty-four (12,424) votes

Kelley Locke received twelve thousand two hundred forty-one (12,241) votes

Barbara J. Hansen received twelve thousand three hundred twenty-four (12,324) votes

Fitzgerald P. Grant received ten thousand ninety-three (10093) votes

Denise L. Wright received ten thousand nine hundred eighty (10,980) votes

Don Wiese received ten thousand nine hundred forty-five (10,945) votes

Jesus Cendejas Received seven thousand three hundred fifty-eight (7358) votes

Candidate TOTAL: Eighty-eight thousand seven hundred twenty-four (88,724) votes

SCATTERING: Three hundred fifty-seven (357) votes

TOTAL: Eighty-nine thousand eighty-one (89,081) votes

We therefore declare:

Julie Ebel duly elected for the office of County Extension Council Member for the term of 4 years.

Barbara J. Hansen duly elected for the office of County Extension Council Member for the term of 4 years.

Kelley Locke duly elected for the office of County Extension Council Member for the term of 4 years.

Stacy Orndorff duly elected for the office of County Extension Council Member for the term of 4 years.

Denise L. Wright duly elected for the office of County Extension Council Member for the term of 4 years.

Soil & Water Conservation Commissioner

Kelly Ingenthron received nineteen thousand eight hundred ninety-two (19,892) votes

Gary L. Walters received eighteen thousand one hundred ninety-two (18,192) votes

Candidate TOTAL: Thirty-eight thousand eighty-four (38,084) votes

SCATTERING: Three hundred one (301) votes

TOTAL: Thirty-eight thousand three hundred eighty-five (38,385) votes

Kelly Ingenthron duly elected for the office of Soil & Water Conservation Commissioner for the term of 4 years.

Gary L. Walters duly elected for the office of Soil & Water Conservation Commissioner for the term of 4 years.

County Supervisor District 2

Flora M. Lee received fifteen thousand four hundred fifty-one (15,451) votes

Democrat

Jeremy Taylor received nineteen thousand one hundred eighty-seven (19,187) votes

Republican

Candidate TOTAL: Thirty-four thousand six hundred thirty-eight (34,638) votes

SCATTERING: Fifty-one (51) votes

TOTAL: Thirty-four thousand six hundred eighty-nine (34689) votes

We therefore declare:

Jeremy Taylor duly elected for the office of County Supervisor District 2 — 4-Yr. Term for the term of 4 years.

County Supervisor District 4

Carter Smith received fifteen thousand one hundred seventy-two (15,172) votes

Democrat

Matthew A. Ung received eighteen thousand nine hundred sixty-one (18,961) votes

Republican

Candidate TOTAL: Thirty-four thousand one hundred thirty-three (34,133) votes

SCATTERING: Forty-two (42) votes

TOTAL: Thirty-four thousand one hundred seventy-five (34,175) votes

We therefore declare:

Matthew A. Ung duly elected for the office of County Supervisor District 4 — 4-Yr. term for the term of 4 years.

County Attorney

Patrick PJ Jennings Received twenty-three thousand eight hundred twenty-one (23,821)

Democrat votes

Candidate TOTAL: Twenty-three thousand eight hundred twenty-one (23,821) votes

SCATTERING: Nine hundred thirty-nine (939) votes

TOTAL: Twenty-four thousand seven hundred sixty (24760) votes

We therefore declare:

Patrick PJ Jennings duly elected for the office of County Attorney — 4-Yr. term for the term of 4 years.

County Treasurer

Bruce D. Garbe received thirteen thousand six (13,006) votes

Democrat

Michael R. Clayton received nineteen thousand seven hundred thirty-nine (19,739) votes

Republican

Michael M. Headid received one thousand four hundred eighteen (1418) votes

Candidate TOTAL: Thirty-four thousand one hundred sixty-three (34,163) votes

SCATTERING: Twenty-five (25) votes

TOTAL: Thirty-four thousand one hundred eighty-eight (34,188) votes

We therefore declare:

Michael R. Clayton duly elected for the office of County Treasurer — 4-Yr. term for the term of 4 years.

Woodbury Township Clerk

Judy Monson received five hundred seventy-six (576) votes

No Party

Candidate TOTAL: Five hundred seventy-six (576) votes

SCATTERING: Six (6) votes

TOTAL: Five hundred eighty-two (582) votes

We therefore declare:

Judy Monson duly elected for the office of Woodbury Township Clerk for the term of 4 years.

Woodbury Township Trustee

WRITE-IN

Dale G. Petersen received two (2) votes

Alexcia Boggs received two (2) votes

Candidate TOTAL: Four (4) votes

SCATTERING: Twenty-eight (28) votes

TOTAL: Thirty-two (32) votes

We therefore declare:

Alexcia Boggs duly elected, drawn by lot, for the office of Woodbury Township Trustee for the term of 4 years.

Motion by De Witt second by Taylor to approve and receive the official canvass of the 2018 General Election. Carried 3-0. Copy filed.

The Board adjourned the meeting.

Published in The Record

Thursday, November 29, 2018