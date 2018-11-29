Woodbury County Board of Supervisors Minutes — November 14, 2018 (Election Canvass)
Woodbury County Board of Supervisors
NOVEMBER 14, 2018
SPECIAL MEETING OF THE
WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS
The Board of Supervisors met on Wednesday, November 14, 2018, at 3:30 p.m. Board members present were Taylor, De Witt and Ung; Radig and Pottebaum were absent. Staff members present were Diane Swoboda Peterson, Real Estate/Recorder Deputy/Clerk to the Board.
The meeting was called to order to canvass the General Election held in Woodbury County on November 6, 2018.
Steve Hofmeyer, Deputy Commissioner of Elections, announced there were 31 TOTAL: provisional, 15 of which were accepted and added to the tally, and 33 after-election ballots, 4 of which were accepted and added to the tally and were rejected. Official Canvass results are as follows:
Attorney General
Tom Miller received twenty-two thousand thirty-one (22,031) votes
Democrat
Marco Battaglia received seven thousand four hundred sixteen (7416) votes
Libertarian
Candidate TOTAL:: Twenty-nine thousand four hundred forty-seven (29,447) votes
SCATTERING:: Three hundred thirty-seven (337) votes
TOTAL: Twenty-nine thousand seven hundred eighty-four (29784) votes
Auditor of State
Mary Mosiman received fifteen thousand seven hundred eighty-three (15,783) votes
Republican
Rob Sand received seventeen thousand eight hundred four (17,804) votes
Democrat
Fred Perryman received eight hundred ninety-eight (898) votes
Libertarian
Candidate TOTAL: Thirty-four thousand four hundred eighty-five (34,485) votes
SCATTERING: Ten (10) votes
TOTAL: Thirty-four thousand four hundred ninety-five (34,495) votes
Governor
Kim Reynolds/Adam Gregg Received nineteen thousand six hundred thirty (19,630) votes
Republican
Fred Hubbell/Rita R. Hart received fifteen thousand twenty-four (15,024) votes
Democrat
Jake Porter/Lynne Gentry received six hundred eighteen (618) votes
Libertarian
Gary Siegwarth/Natalia Blaskovich Received one hundred forty-five (145) votes
Clear Water Party of Iowa
Candidate TOTAL: Thirty-five thousand four hundred seventeen (35417) votes
SCATTERING: Thirteen (13) votes
TOTAL: Thirty-five thousand four hundred thirty (35430) votes
Secretary of Agriculture
Mike Naig received eighteen thousand four hundred ninety-seven (18,497) votes
Republican
Tim Gannon Received fourteen thousand eight hundred sixty-one (14,861) votes
Democrat
Rick Stewart received one thousand twenty-eight (1028) votes
Libertarian
Candidate TOTAL: Thirty-four thousand three hundred eighty-six (34,386) votes
SCATTERING: Fourteen (14) votes
TOTAL: Thirty-four thousand four hundred (34400) votes
Secretary of State
Paul D. Pate received eighteen thousand nine hundred sixty-eight (18,968) votes
Republican
Deidre DeJear received fourteen thousand eight hundred eighty-six (14,886) votes
Democrat
Jules Ofenbakh received seven hundred forty-nine (749) votes
Libertarian
Candidate TOTAL: Thirty-four thousand six hundred three (34,603) votes
SCATTERING: Thirteen (13) votes
TOTAL: Thirty-four thousand six hundred sixteen (34,616) votes
State Representative District 5
Thomas Jeneary received one thousand seven hundred eighty-nine (1789) votes
Republican
Andrew Emanuel received seven hundred fifty-five (755) votes
Democrat
Candidate TOTAL: Two thousand five hundred forty-four (2544) votes
SCATTERING: Zero (0) votes
TOTAL: Two thousand five hundred forty-four (2544) votes
State Representative District 6
Jacob Bossman received seven thousand ninety-two (7092) votes
Republican
Rita DeJong received five thousand four hundred sixty-nine (5469) votes
Democrat
Candidate TOTAL: Twelve thousand five hundred sixty-one (12561) votes
SCATTERING: Fourteen (14) votes
TOTAL: Twelve thousand five hundred seventy-five (12,575) votes
State Representative District 13
Chris Hall received six thousand six hundred eighty-five (6685) votes
Democrat
Candidate TOTAL: Six thousand six hundred eighty-five (6685) votes
SCATTERING: Three hundred twelve (312) votes
TOTAL: Six thousand nine hundred ninety-seven (6997) votes
State Representative District 14
Robert Henderson received three thousand nine hundred thirty-six (3936) votes
Republican
Timothy H. Kacena received four thousand six hundred six (4606) votes
Democrat
Candidate TOTAL: Eight thousand five hundred forty-two (8542) votes
SCATTERING: Nine (9) votes
TOTAL: Eight thousand five hundred fifty-one (8551) votes
State Representative District 17
Matt W. Windschitl Received one thousand two hundred eighteen (1218) votes
Republican
Jan Creasman received four hundred twenty-three (423) votes
Democrat
Candidate TOTAL: One thousand six hundred forty-one (1641) votes
SCATTERING: One (1) votes
TOTAL: One thousand six hundred forty-two (1642) votes
State Senator District 3
Jim Carlin Received nine thousand four (9004) votes
Republican
Dave Dawson Received six thousand seventy-nine (6079) votes
Democrat
Candidate TOTAL: Fifteen thousand eighty-three (15,083) votes
SCATTERING: Twenty-seven (27) votes
TOTAL: Fifteen thousand one hundred ten (15,110) votes
State Senator District 7
Rick Bertrand received eight thousand six hundred seventy-six (8676) votes
Republican
Jackie Smith received nine thousand one hundred twenty-five (9125) votes
Democrat
Candidate TOTAL: Seventeen thousand eight hundred one (17,801) votes
SCATTERING: Twenty-six (26) votes
TOTAL: Seventeen thousand eight hundred twenty-seven (17827) votes
State Senator District 09
Jason Schultz received one thousand four hundred four (1404) votes
Republican
Candidate TOTAL: One thousand four hundred four (1404) votes
SCATTERING: Thirty-five (35) votes
TOTAL: One thousand four hundred thirty-nine (1439) votes
Treasurer of State
Jeremy N. Davis received sixteen thousand four hundred thirty-six (16,436) votes
Republican
Michael L. Fitzgerald Received seventeen thousand one hundred twenty-two (17,122) votes
Democrat
Timothy Hird received seven hundred eighty-six (786) votes
Libertarian
Candidate TOTAL: Thirty-four thousand three hundred forty-four (34344) votes
SCATTERING: Thirteen (13) votes
TOTAL: Thirty-four thousand three hundred fifty-seven (34,357) votes
United States Representative District 4
Steve King received fifteen thousand seven hundred eight (15,708) votes
Republican
J.D. Scholten received eighteen thousand six hundred eighty-six (18,686) votes
Democrat
Charles Aldrich received five hundred sixty-two (562) votes
Libertarian
Edward Peterson received one hundred sixty-one (161) votes
No Party
Candidate TOTAL: Thirty-five thousand one hundred seventeen (35,117) votes
SCATTERING: Twenty-eight (28) votes
TOTAL: Thirty-five thousand one hundred forty-five (35145) votes
Arlington Township Trustee
Woodbury
Pamela M. Clark received one hundred twenty-eight (128) votes
Democrat
Candidate TOTAL: One hundred twenty-eight (128) votes
SCATTERING: Two (2) votes
TOTAL: One hundred thirty (130) votes
We therefore declare:
Pamela M. Clark duly elected for the office of Arlington Township Trustee for the term of 4 years.
Arlington Township Clerk
Vicki Hulse received one hundred thirty-one (131) votes
Democrat
Candidate TOTAL: One hundred thirty-one (131) votes
SCATTERING: Zero (0) votes
TOTAL: One hundred thirty-one (131) votes
We therefore declare:
Vicki Hulse duly elected for the office of Arlington Township Clerk for the term of 4 years.
Banner Township Clerk
WRITE-IN
Beth Roberts received four (4) votes
Candidate TOTAL: Four (4) votes
SCATTERING: Four (4) votes
TOTAL: Eight (8) votes
We therefore declare:
Beth Roberts duly elected for the office of Banner Township Clerk for the term of 4 years.
Banner Township Trustee
WRITE-IN
Willard B. McNaughton received three (3) votes
Charlie Clark Received two (2) votes
Candidate TOTAL: Five (5) votes
SCATTERING: Five (5) votes
TOTAL: Ten (10) votes
We therefore declare:
Willard B. McNaughton duly elected for the office of Banner Township Trustee for the term of 4 years.
Concord Township Trustee
WRITE-IN
Karl Braun received nineteen (19) votes
Nancy Flemming received four (4) votes
Phil Kirwin Received three (3) votes
Candidate TOTAL: Twenty-six (26) votes
SCATTERING: Eighteen (18) votes
TOTAL: Forty-four (44) votes
We therefore declare:
Karl Braun duly elected for the office of Concord Township Trustee for the term of 4 years.
Concord Township Clerk
WRITE-IN
Nancy Flammang received eighteen (18) votes
Phil Kirwin received three (3) votes
Candidate TOTAL: Twenty-one (21) votes
SCATTERING: Thirteen (13) votes
TOTAL: Thirty-four (34) votes
We therefore declare:
Nancy Flammang duly elected for the office of Concord Township Clerk for the term of 4 years.
Floyd Township Trustee
WRITE-IN
Noel Plummer received sixteen (16) votes
Candidate TOTAL: Sixteen (16) votes
SCATTERING: Ten (10) votes
TOTAL: Twenty-six (26) votes
We therefore declare:
Noel Plummer duly elected for the office of Floyd Township Trustee for the term of 4 years.
Floyd Township Clerk
WRITE-IN
Joyce Roeschke received three (3) votes
Amanda Bennett received two (2) votes
Candidate TOTAL: Five (5) votes
SCATTERING: Eighteen (18) votes
TOTAL: Twenty-three (23) votes
We therefore declare:
Joyce Roeschke duly elected for the office of Floyd Township Clerk for the term of 4 years.
Grange Township Trustee
WRITE-IN
Cody Williams received six (6) votes
Candidate TOTAL: Six (6) votes
SCATTERING: Six (6) votes
TOTAL: Twelve (12) votes
We therefore declare:
Cody Williams duly elected for the office of Grange Township Trustee for the term of 4 years.
Grange Township Clerk
WRITE-IN
Rita Gerking received two (2) votes
Daryl Lahrs received two (2) votes
Candidate TOTAL: Four (4) votes
SCATTERING: Three (3) votes
TOTAL: Seven (7) votes
We therefore declare:
Rita Gerking duly elected, drawn by lot, for the office of Grange Township Clerk for the term of 4 years.
Grant Township Clerk
Patti Sullivan received fifty-nine (59) votes
Democrat
Candidate TOTAL: Fifty-nine (59) votes
SCATTERING: One (1) vote
TOTAL: Sixty (60) votes
We therefore declare:
Patti Sullivan duly elected for the office of Grant Township Clerk for the term of 4 years.
Grant Township Trustee
John Walsh received sixty (60) votes
Democrat
Candidate TOTAL: Sixty (60) votes
SCATTERING: Two (2) votes
TOTAL: Sixty-two (62) votes
We therefore declare:
John Walsh duly elected for the office of Grant Township Trustee for the term of 4 years.
Kedron Township Trustee
WRITE-IN
William O’Connell received eight (8) votes
Larry Wink received seven (7) votes
Ronald Cockburn received five (5) votes
Candidate TOTAL: Twenty (20) votes
SCATTERING: Three (3) votes
TOTAL: Twenty-three (23) votes
We therefore declare:
William O’Connell duly elected for the office of Kedron Township Trustee for the term of 4 years.
Kedron Township Clerk
WRITE-IN
Bill O’Connell received twelve (12) votes
Candidate TOTAL: Twelve (12) votes
SCATTERING: Five (5) votes
TOTAL: Seventeen (17) votes
We therefore declare:
Bill O’Connell duly elected for the office of Kedron Township Clerk for the term of 4 years.
Kedron Township Trustee
WRITE-IN
Ron Cockburn received three (3) votes
Larry Wink received two (2) votes
Candidate TOTAL: Five (5) votes
SCATTERING: Ten (10) votes
TOTAL: Fifteen (15) votes
Lakeport Township Trustee
Terry Small received one hundred nineteen (119) votes
Democrat
Candidate TOTAL: One hundred nineteen (119) votes
SCATTERING: One (1) votes
TOTAL: One hundred twenty (120) votes
We therefore declare:
Terry Small duly elected for the office of Lakeport Township Trustee for the term of 4 years.
Lakeport Township Clerk
Robert Gay received one hundred twelve (112) votes
Republican
Candidate TOTAL: One hundred twelve (112) votes
SCATTERING: Zero (0) votes
TOTAL: One hundred twelve (112) votes
We therefore declare:
Robert Gay duly elected for the office of Lakeport Township Clerk for the term of 4 years.
Liberty Township Trustee
Adam Lee received two hundred forty-five (245) votes
Republican
Candidate TOTAL: Two hundred forty-five (245) votes
SCATTERING: Six (6) votes
TOTAL: Two hundred fifty-one (251) votes
We therefore declare:
Adam Lee duly elected for the office of Liberty Township Trustee for the term of 4 years.
Liberty Township Clerk
Barbara Parker received two hundred twenty-seven (227) votes
Candidate TOTAL: Two hundred twenty-seven (227) votes
SCATTERING: Six (6) votes
TOTAL: Two hundred thirty-three (233) votes
We therefore declare:
Barbara Parker duly elected for the office of Liberty Township Clerk for the term of 4 years.
Liston Township Trustee
Adam J. Cameron received sixty-six (66) votes
Republican
Candidate TOTAL: Sixty-six (66) votes
SCATTERING: Zero (0) votes
TOTAL: Sixty-six (66) votes
We therefore declare:
Adam J. Cameron duly elected for the office of Liston Township Trustee for the term of 4 years.
Liston Township Clerk
Mary Ann Sohm Received sixty-six (66) votes
Candidate TOTAL: Sixty-six (66) votes
SCATTERING: Zero (0) votes
TOTAL: Sixty-six (66) votes
We therefore declare:
Mary Ann Sohm duly elected for the office of Liston Township Clerk for the term of 4 years.
Little Sioux Township Clerk
WRITE-IN
Kari Cassens Received one (1) vote
Lori Polly Received one (1) votes
Dick Hallowell Received one (1) vote
Candidate TOTAL: Three (3) votes
SCATTERING: One (1) vote
TOTAL: Four (4) votes
We therefore declare:
Dick Hallowell duly elected, drawn by lot, for the office of Little Sioux Township Clerk for the term of 4 years.
Little Sioux Township Trustee
WRITE-IN
Charles Bromander received six (6) votes
Richard Heck received three (3) votes
Candidate TOTAL: Nine (9) votes
SCATTERING: Five (5) votes
TOTAL: Fourteen (14) votes
We therefore declare:
Charles Bromander duly elected for the office of Little Sioux Township Trustee for the term of 4 years.
Little Sioux Township Trustee
WRITE-IN
Charles Bromander received two (2) votes
John Shattack received one (1) vote
Heath Cassens received one (1) vote
Brad Steinhoff received one (1) vote
Miller Township Trustee
WRITE-IN
Ryan Baldwin received five (5) votes
Brett Baldwin received five (5) votes
Candidate TOTAL: Ten (10) votes
SCATTERING: Ten (10) votes
TOTAL: Twenty (20) votes
We therefore declare:
Ryan Baldwin duly elected, drawn by lot, for the office of Miller Township Trustee for the term of 4 years.
Miller Township Clerk
WRITE-IN
Barb Ludwig Received eleven (11) votes
Candidate TOTAL: Eleven (11) votes
SCATTERING: Eight (8) votes
TOTAL: Nineteen (19) votes
We therefore declare:
Barb Ludwig duly elected for the office of Miller Township Clerk for the term of 4 years.
Morgan Township Trustee
Jason Hamann Received fifty-six (56) votes
No Party
Candidate TOTAL: Fifty-six (56) votes
SCATTERING: One (1) votes
TOTAL: Fifty-seven (57) votes
We therefore declare:
Jason Hamann duly elected for the office of Morgan Township Trustee for the term of 4 years.
Morgan Township Clerk
WRITE-IN
Jesse Martin received four (4) votes
Candidate TOTAL: Four (4) votes
SCATTERING: Three (3) votes
TOTAL: Seven (7) votes
We therefore declare:
Jesse Martin duly elected for the office of Morgan Township Clerk for the term of 4 years.
Morgan Township Trustee
WRITE-IN
Kurt Heinse received two (2) votes
Matt Welte received one (1) votes
Lance Hamann received one (1) votes
Bruce Petersen received one (1) votes
No Party
Candidate TOTAL: Five (5) votes
SCATTERING: Three (3) votes
TOTAL: Eight (8) votes
Moville Township Trustee
Wally Kuntz received one hundred thirty-four (134) votes
No Party
Candidate TOTAL: One hundred thirty-four (134) votes
SCATTERING: One (1) vote
TOTAL: One hundred thirty-five (135) votes
We therefore declare:
Wally Kuntz duly elected for the office of Moville Township Trustee for the term of 4 years.
Moville Township Clerk
Karen Bennar Received one hundred thirty-five (135) votes
Republican
Candidate TOTAL: One hundred thirty-five (135) votes
SCATTERING: Zero (0) votes
TOTAL: One hundred thirty-five (135) votes
We therefore declare:
Karen Bennar duly elected for the office of Moville Township Clerk for the term of 4 years.
Moville Township Trustee
David Bennar received one hundred thirty-two (132) votes
WRITE-IN
Andrew McGill received two (2) votes
Bennett Groth received one (1) votes
Brian McCabe received one (1) votes
Josh Koele received one (1) votes
Candidate TOTAL: One hundred thirty-seven (137) votes
SCATTERING: Zero (0) votes
TOTAL: One hundred thirty-seven (137) votes
Oto Township Clerk
Joseph L. O’Connell received fifty-five (55) votes
Democrat
Candidate TOTAL: Fifty-five (55) votes
SCATTERING: Zero (0) votes
TOTAL: Fifty-five (55) votes
We therefore declare:
Joseph L. O’Connell duly elected for the office of Oto Township Clerk for the term of 4 years.
Oto Township Trustee
WRITE-IN
Keane Schwarz received one (1) vote
Heath Cassens received one (1) vote
Matt Mead received one (1) vote
Frank Weber received one (1) vote
Shelly Downard received one (1) vote
Joseph Collins received one (1) vote
Alan Weber received three (3) votes
Candidate TOTAL: Nine (9) votes
SCATTERING: One (1) vote
TOTAL: Ten (10) votes
We therefore declare:
Alan Weber duly elected for the office of Oto Township Trustee for the term of 4 years.
Rock Township Clerk
Kris Meins Received eighty (80) votes
Candidate TOTAL: Eighty (80) votes
SCATTERING: Two (2) votes
TOTAL: Eighty-two (82) votes
We therefore declare:
Kris Meins duly elected for the office of Rock Township Clerk for the term of 4 years.
Rock Township Trustee
Jason Meins Received eighty (80) votes
Candidate TOTAL: Eighty (80) votes
SCATTERING: Two (2) votes
TOTAL: Eighty-two (82) votes
We therefore declare:
Jason Meins duly elected for the office of Rock Township Trustee for the term of 4 years.
Rutland Township Clerk
Wayne Rieckmann received ninety-eight (98) votes
No Party
Candidate TOTAL: Ninety-eight (98) votes
SCATTERING: Zero (0) votes
TOTAL: Ninety-eight (98) votes
We therefore declare:
Wayne Rieckmann duly elected for the office of Rutland Township Clerk for the term of 4 years.
Rutland Township Trustee
Charles Reinking received one hundred three (103) votes
No Party
Candidate TOTAL: One hundred three (103) votes
SCATTERING: Zero (0) votes
TOTAL: One hundred three (103) votes
We therefore declare:
Charles Reinking duly elected for the office of Rutland Township Trustee for the term of 4 years.
Sloan Township Clerk
Karen Kay Ping received ten (10) votes
Candidate TOTAL: Ten (10) votes
SCATTERING: Zero (0) votes
TOTAL: Ten (10) votes
We therefore declare:
Karen Kay Ping duly elected for the office of Sloan Township Clerk for the term of 4 years.
Sloan Township Trustee
Todd Copple received eleven (11) votes
No Party
Candidate TOTAL: Eleven (11) votes
SCATTERING: Zero (0) votes
TOTAL: Eleven (11) votes
We therefore declare:
Todd Copple duly elected for the office of Sloan Township Trustee for the term of 4 years.
Sloan Township Trustee
Don Lord Received eleven (11) votes
Candidate TOTAL: Eleven (11) votes
SCATTERING: Zero (0) votes
TOTAL: Eleven (11) votes
We therefore declare:
Don Lord duly elected for the office of Sloan Township Trustee for the term of 2 years.
Union Township Clerk
Andrew J. Linn received ninety-four (94) votes
Republican
Candidate TOTAL: Ninety-four (94) votes
SCATTERING: Zero (0) votes
TOTAL: Ninety-four (94) votes
We therefore declare:
Andrew J. Linn duly elected for the office of Union Township Clerk for the term of 4 years.
Union Township Trustee
Keith Goodwin received eighty-eight (88) votes
Candidate TOTAL: Eighty-eight (88) votes
SCATTERING: Zero (0) votes
TOTAL: Eighty-eight (88) votes
We therefore declare:
Keith Goodwin duly elected for the office of Union Township Trustee for the term of 4 years.
Westfork Township Clerk
Michael Baird received one hundred twenty-five (125) votes
Republican
Candidate TOTAL: One hundred twenty-five (125) votes
SCATTERING: Three (3) votes
TOTAL: One hundred twenty-eight (128) votes
We therefore declare:
Michael Baird duly elected for the office of Westfork Township Clerk for the term of 4 years.
Westfork Township Trustee
WRITE-IN
John Schleis received three (3) votes
Charles Schleis received two (2) votes
Democrat
Candidate TOTAL: Five (5) votes
SCATTERING: Eleven (11) votes
TOTAL: Sixteen (16) votes
We therefore declare:
John Schleis duly elected for the office of Westfork Township Trustee for the term of 4 years.
Willow Township Clerk
David Folsom received one hundred one (101) votes
Republican
Candidate TOTAL: One hundred one (101) votes
SCATTERING: Two (2) votes
TOTAL: One hundred three (103) votes
We therefore declare:
David Folsom duly elected for the office of Willow Township Clerk for the term of 4 years.
Willow Township Trustee
Sylvia Dietrich received ninety-eight (98) votes
No Party
Candidate TOTAL: Ninety-eight (98) votes
SCATTERING: Two (2) votes
TOTAL: One hundred (100) votes
We therefore declare:
Sylvia Dietrich duly elected for the office of Willow Township Trustee for the term of 4 years.
Willow Township Trustee
WRITE-IN
Lee Mitchel received one (1) vote
Candidate TOTAL: One (1) vote
SCATTERING: Seven (7) votes
TOTAL: Eight (8) votes
We therefore declare:
Lee Mitchel duly elected for the office of Willow Township Trustee for the term of 2 years.
Wolf Creek Township Clerk
Dawn Wilcox received ninety-six (96) votes
Candidate TOTAL: Ninety-six (96) votes
SCATTERING: One (1) vote
TOTAL: Ninety-seven (97) votes
We therefore declare:
Dawn Wilcox duly elected for the office of Wolf Creek Township Clerk for the term of 4 years.
Wolf Creek Township Trustee
Roger L. Wilson Received ninety-three (93) votes
Candidate TOTAL: Ninety-three (93) votes
SCATTERING: Zero (0) votes
TOTAL: Ninety-three (93) votes
We therefore declare:
Roger L. Wilson duly elected for the office of Wolf Creek Township Trustee for the term of 4 years.
County Extension Council Member
Stacy Orndorff received twelve thousand three hundred fifty-nine (12,359) votes
Julie Ebel received twelve thousand four hundred twenty-four (12,424) votes
Kelley Locke received twelve thousand two hundred forty-one (12,241) votes
Barbara J. Hansen received twelve thousand three hundred twenty-four (12,324) votes
Fitzgerald P. Grant received ten thousand ninety-three (10093) votes
Denise L. Wright received ten thousand nine hundred eighty (10,980) votes
Don Wiese received ten thousand nine hundred forty-five (10,945) votes
Jesus Cendejas Received seven thousand three hundred fifty-eight (7358) votes
Candidate TOTAL: Eighty-eight thousand seven hundred twenty-four (88,724) votes
SCATTERING: Three hundred fifty-seven (357) votes
TOTAL: Eighty-nine thousand eighty-one (89,081) votes
We therefore declare:
Julie Ebel duly elected for the office of County Extension Council Member for the term of 4 years.
Barbara J. Hansen duly elected for the office of County Extension Council Member for the term of 4 years.
Kelley Locke duly elected for the office of County Extension Council Member for the term of 4 years.
Stacy Orndorff duly elected for the office of County Extension Council Member for the term of 4 years.
Denise L. Wright duly elected for the office of County Extension Council Member for the term of 4 years.
Soil & Water Conservation Commissioner
Kelly Ingenthron received nineteen thousand eight hundred ninety-two (19,892) votes
Gary L. Walters received eighteen thousand one hundred ninety-two (18,192) votes
Candidate TOTAL: Thirty-eight thousand eighty-four (38,084) votes
SCATTERING: Three hundred one (301) votes
TOTAL: Thirty-eight thousand three hundred eighty-five (38,385) votes
Kelly Ingenthron duly elected for the office of Soil & Water Conservation Commissioner for the term of 4 years.
Gary L. Walters duly elected for the office of Soil & Water Conservation Commissioner for the term of 4 years.
County Supervisor District 2
Flora M. Lee received fifteen thousand four hundred fifty-one (15,451) votes
Democrat
Jeremy Taylor received nineteen thousand one hundred eighty-seven (19,187) votes
Republican
Candidate TOTAL: Thirty-four thousand six hundred thirty-eight (34,638) votes
SCATTERING: Fifty-one (51) votes
TOTAL: Thirty-four thousand six hundred eighty-nine (34689) votes
We therefore declare:
Jeremy Taylor duly elected for the office of County Supervisor District 2 — 4-Yr. Term for the term of 4 years.
County Supervisor District 4
Carter Smith received fifteen thousand one hundred seventy-two (15,172) votes
Democrat
Matthew A. Ung received eighteen thousand nine hundred sixty-one (18,961) votes
Republican
Candidate TOTAL: Thirty-four thousand one hundred thirty-three (34,133) votes
SCATTERING: Forty-two (42) votes
TOTAL: Thirty-four thousand one hundred seventy-five (34,175) votes
We therefore declare:
Matthew A. Ung duly elected for the office of County Supervisor District 4 — 4-Yr. term for the term of 4 years.
County Attorney
Patrick PJ Jennings Received twenty-three thousand eight hundred twenty-one (23,821)
Democrat votes
Candidate TOTAL: Twenty-three thousand eight hundred twenty-one (23,821) votes
SCATTERING: Nine hundred thirty-nine (939) votes
TOTAL: Twenty-four thousand seven hundred sixty (24760) votes
We therefore declare:
Patrick PJ Jennings duly elected for the office of County Attorney — 4-Yr. term for the term of 4 years.
County Treasurer
Bruce D. Garbe received thirteen thousand six (13,006) votes
Democrat
Michael R. Clayton received nineteen thousand seven hundred thirty-nine (19,739) votes
Republican
Michael M. Headid received one thousand four hundred eighteen (1418) votes
Candidate TOTAL: Thirty-four thousand one hundred sixty-three (34,163) votes
SCATTERING: Twenty-five (25) votes
TOTAL: Thirty-four thousand one hundred eighty-eight (34,188) votes
We therefore declare:
Michael R. Clayton duly elected for the office of County Treasurer — 4-Yr. term for the term of 4 years.
Woodbury Township Clerk
Judy Monson received five hundred seventy-six (576) votes
No Party
Candidate TOTAL: Five hundred seventy-six (576) votes
SCATTERING: Six (6) votes
TOTAL: Five hundred eighty-two (582) votes
We therefore declare:
Judy Monson duly elected for the office of Woodbury Township Clerk for the term of 4 years.
Woodbury Township Trustee
WRITE-IN
Dale G. Petersen received two (2) votes
Alexcia Boggs received two (2) votes
Candidate TOTAL: Four (4) votes
SCATTERING: Twenty-eight (28) votes
TOTAL: Thirty-two (32) votes
We therefore declare:
Alexcia Boggs duly elected, drawn by lot, for the office of Woodbury Township Trustee for the term of 4 years.
Motion by De Witt second by Taylor to approve and receive the official canvass of the 2018 General Election. Carried 3-0. Copy filed.
The Board adjourned the meeting.
