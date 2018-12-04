Earle Johnson

Earle C. Johnson, 72, of Sioux City, Iowa, passed away Sunday, November 25, 2018 at a local hospital.

Services were held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 29 at the Waterbury Funeral Service (4125 Orleans Ave.) Military Honors provided by the United States Air Force, 185th Refueling Wing.

Earle Clarence Johnson was born July 10, 1946 in Sioux City, Iowa the son of Leonard and Ethel “Mickey” (Harrison) Johnson.

Earle grew up in Moville, Iowa. He joined the United States Air Force in 1963 and served in the Philippines and Vietnam. In 1967 he was honorably discharged.

Earle moved back to Moville, and started to work for Great Plains Processing until 1983. He then enlisted full time with the 185th Air Guard and remained there until his retirement in 2001.

While serving in the Philippines, Earle met his wife Elena. They were married on February 1, 1967.

Earle moved in with his granddaughter in Pender, Nebraska, when Elena passed away on January 29, 2017.

He is survived by his son, Cyrus Johnson of Sioux City, IA; a daughter, Carla Ellen (Kenny) Clark of Emerson, NE; two brothers, Everett (Kathy) Johnson of Springfield, SD and Lloyd Johnson of Dumas, TX; a sister; Cindi (Wayne) Petit of Bronson, IA; 8 grandchildren: Jackie, Shaun, Skylar, Jade, Kamra, Kayla and Ryan and Kayne; and 10 great-grandchildren: Sierra, Kendra, Kash, Ralyn, Timmy, Araya, Hunter, Janessa, Jhett, and Eli.

Earle is preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Elena.