Edward Mulhall

Edward J. Mulhall, 72 of Kingsley, Iowa, formally of Moville, Iowa, passed away Thursday, November 29, 2018 at his home.

There will be no services at this time. Arrangements are under the direction of Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City.

Edward Joseph Mulhall was born October 27, 1945 in Framingham, Massachusetts the son of Martin and Emma (Chaput) Mulhul. Ed joined the Army and served in the Vietnam War.

He married Shirley Carr in Massachusetts on July 21, 1982. Together they made their home in Moville, Iowa.

Over the years he worked in Quality Control at Schaeff Mag. and later at Load King, retiring due to health in 2006.

Ed and Shirley moved to Kingsley in 2016. He loved to do woodwork and work on his yard. Ed and Shirley were a loving inspiration to all who knew them.

Ed is survived by his wife Shirley of Kingsley, IA; one son, Sean Mulhall of Kansas City MO; six stepchildren: Val (Mike) Corbin of Moville, IA; Ray (Michelle) Kirby of Hudson, MA; Debbie (Noah) Worley of Richmond, TX; Dawn Duclos of Correctionville, IA; Tracy Platte of Kingsley, IA; and Tim Spelman of Correctionville, IA; 16 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; and two sisters, Louise Buckley of East Wareham, MA, and Marlyn Frye of Milford, MA.

He is preceded in death by his parents and two brothers.