Joan Beers, age 84, of Mapleton, Iowa, passed away on Thursday, November 29, 2018, at the UnityPoint Health – St. Luke’s Hospital Sioux City, Iowa.

A Celebration of Life Gathering was held from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m., with Scripture & Prayer at 7:00 p.m., led by Pastor Travis Kaufman, on Monday, December 3, 2018, at the Faith Bible Church of Mapleton, Iowa.

The Armstrong – Van Houten Funeral Home of Mapleton, Iowa is in charge of the funeral arrangements. Condolences may be sent online to www.armstrongfuneral.com.

Joan Beers, the daughter of Leonard J and Bertha Alma (Guernsey) Blewitt, was born on June 29, 1934, in Schaller, Iowa. Her parents owned and operated Consolidated Popcorn Company in Schaller.

Joan grew up and graduated with the class of 1952 from Schaller High School. Afterward, she continued her education briefly at Morningside College in Sioux City, Iowa.

On July 12, 1953, Joan married Donald Francis Beers in the Methodist Church of Schaller, Iowa. The couple moved to a farm near Anthon, Iowa, where they farmed together until 1983.

Joan and Donald were blessed with two children, Randall and Sandra. The couple would later part ways.

Joan was a faithful member of the United Methodist Church in Anthon, Iowa, and loved to share her talents playing the piano for church. She also volunteered her time teaching Sunday school.

Joan opened her home to many foster boys as a foster mother and also loved to bake and cook, always relishing in supplying a meal for someone. She was an accomplished seamstress, and she enjoyed tending to her garden, canning and preserving the fruits of her labor.

She later moved to Mapleton, Iowa, where she became a dedicated member of the Faith Bible Church of Mapleton.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Randall Keith (Laurie) Beers of Anthon, Iowa and Sandra Kay Davis of Mapleton, Iowa; 7 grandchildren: Lindy Beers of Canby, Oregon; Nathanial (Nikki) Beers of Sioux City, Iowa; Sarah (Joe) Locke, Raymore, MO; Christopher (Ann) Hanson of Ida Grove, Iowa; Brittney (Alan Nesbitt) Beers of Omaha, Nebraska; Melissa (Jary) Vermeys of Battle Creek, Iowa; and Eric (Jeni) Davis of Sioux City, Iowa; a brother, Wayne (Mildred) Blewitt of Des Moines, Iowa; sister Joyce Blewitt of Goshen, Indiana; sisters-in-law Beverly (Maurice) Arvin of Moville, Iowa and Bonnie (Danny) Saxen of Pierson, Iowa; 14 great grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and extended family and friends.

Joan was preceded in death by her parents Leonard and Bertha Blewitt; and son-in-law Tony Davis.