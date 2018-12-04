Le Creté Richardson

La Crete Joy Richardson, 81, of Sioux City, died on Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018, following a lengthy illness.

Services were held at 11 a.m. Friday, November 30 at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Sioux City, with the Rev. Russell Senstad and Rev. David Zirpel officiating. Burial was in Kingsley Cemetery, Kingsley, Iowa.

La Crete was born on Jan. 22, 1937 in Pierson, Iowa, the daughter of Ralph and Lucille (Rimmer) Riemenschneider. She grew up in the area and attended Kingsley schools, graduating in 1955.

La Crete went on to attend airline school in Omaha after graduation.

She married Kent R. Richardson on November 11, 1956, in Kingsley. The couple made Sioux City their home and had two sons, Kerry and Derek.

She worked as a receptionist for Doctors Wiedemeier and Walston. Later, she worked at the St. Joseph/Mercy School of Nursing as the switch board operator and bookkeeper. Her last job before retiring was with the Postal Finance Company.

La Crete was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church, various church circles and volunteered in the office and for many other church events.

She was a member of the Soo Puffers and Crescent Square Dance Clubs.

She enjoyed doing arts and crafts, attending the Sioux City Explorers baseball games and spending time with her family.

Those left to cherish her memory are her two sons and their wives, Kerry (Michele) Richardson of Arlington, Texas and Derek (Lisa) Richardson of Sioux City; three grandsons: Cameron (Laura) Richardson, Justin Richardson and Kody Richardson; two step-grandsons, Rob and Eric Horkey; a brother and his wife, Don (Jody) Riemenschneider of Kingsley; a sister in-law, Bonnie Richardson of Sioux City; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and a sister, Lonna Taylor.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions may be sent to either the Siouxland Juvenile Diabetes Foundation (3845 Jones St. Sioux City, IA 51104) or Redeemer Lutheran Church (3204 South Lakeport St., Sioux City, IA 51106).