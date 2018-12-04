Richard “Rick” Crilly, age 65, of Anthon, Iowa, passed away on Sunday, December 2, 2018, at his residence of Anthon, Iowa.

A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, December 10, 2018 at the St. Joseph Catholic Church of Anthon, Iowa. Msgr. Mark Duchaine will officiate.

Committal Services will follow in the St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery of Oto, Iowa.

A visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., with a Rosary Service at 1:45 p.m., on Sunday, December 9, 2018 at the St. Joseph Catholic Church, of Anthon, Iowa.

The Armstrong – Van Houten Funeral Home of Anthon, Iowa is in charge of the funeral arrangements. Condolences may be sent online www.armstrongfuneral.com.