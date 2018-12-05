Moville City Council Minutes, Claims & Revenues — November 20, 2018

| | 0

Moville City Council
Tuesday, November 20, 2018

Mayor Jim Fisher called the meeting to order at around 6:00 pm. Roll Call: Tom Conolly, Nate Bauer, Paul Malm, and Mike Ofert are present. Bruce Schmidt arrived around 6:10 pm. Malm motioned to approve the agenda, seconded by Ofert. Ayes, motion carries. Malm motioned to approve minutes from the last meeting, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries. Bauer motioned to approve the claims, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries. Council reviewed the October Treasurer’s report. Bauer motioned to approve, seconded by Ofert. Ayes, motion carries. Council reviewed Urban Revitalization Tax Abatement applications from Jensen Funeral Home- 225 Frontage Road and Movillatte-503 Frontage Road. Conolly motioned to approve the Jensen Funeral Home abatement application, seconded by Malm. Ayes, motion carries. Conolly motioned to approve the Movillatte application, seconded by Ofert. Ayes, motion carries. Guests include Chad Thompson, Kent Baker, Jereme Muller, Mike Weaver, Doug Glackin, Rick Beckman, Jonathan Keselring and Michael Benson.

During Open Forum, Jonathan Keselring presented concerns with how the police department is handling issues. He would like to see the PD cover more events and spend more hours on duty. Michael Benson also expressed his frustration with the police department’s handling of issues.

Mayor Fisher has been contacted by the Mayor of Correctionville to discuss options for them to get more police coverage and possibly discuss sharing the Police Department. Chief Muller agreed to go talk to them to verify their needs.

Mike Weaver gave a Public Works Update. Mr. Glackin from WC School was present to discuss drainage plans for future parking lot pavement. He would like a commitment from the City to move the storm water away effectively. Engineer Scott Gernhart agreed to determine storm water flow and cost of the appropriate system.

Peterson has submitted the pre-application for the Community Catalyst grant for the property at 6 S. 2nd Street. Weaver is working with Gernhart to get cost of waste water improvements in this area and possibly consider an in-kind donation towards this grant.

Clerk Peterson presented County TIF debt certification of $1623 for Frontage Road URA. Bauer motioned to approve, seconded by Ofert. Ayes, motion carries. Attorney Thompson presented

Resolution 2018-51 for Frontage Road URP advance.
Bauer motioned to approve this Resolution, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries. Clerk Peterson presented County TIF debt certification of $400,088 for LMI obligation and bond interest for the Ridge URA. Ofert motioned to approve, seconded by Malm. Ayes, motion carries.

At around 7:05 pm, Malm motioned to go into Closed Session to discuss possible real estate purchase pursuant to Iowa Code Section 21.5.1 (j), seconded by Ofert. Ayes, motion carries. At around 7:40 pm, Bauer motioned to leave closed session and return to regular session, seconded by Schmidt. Ayes, motion carries. Bauer motioned for Peterson reject the real estate proposal discussed in closed session, seconded by Schmidt. Ayes, motion carries.

At around 7:41 pm, Malm motioned to go into Closed Session to discuss strategy with counsel in a matter where litigation is imminent and where its disclosure would be likely to prejudice or disadvantage the position of the governmental body, seconded by Ofert. Ayes, motion carries. At around 8:00 pm Malm motioned to leave closed session and return to regular session, seconded by Ofert. Ayes, motion carries. Bauer motioned to take counsel’s recommendation for the first situation discussed in closed session, seconded by Schmidt. Ayes, motion carries. Malm motioned to take counsel’s recommendation for the second situation discussed, seconded by Ofert. Ayes, motion carries.

The City Review Board is reviewing the request from Woodbury County to amend the ownership of Frontage Road from Fair to S. 2nd Street to be owned half by county, half by City. No action taken. Clerk Peterson updated the council with information that the engineers are determining pricing on potential new signage for the Community Visioning project. No action taken by council. Clerk Peterson gave an update on 212 S. Pearl-no action taken by council.

Council reviewed codification assignments 6 and 7. Bauer motioned to approve Casey’s liquor license application, seconded by Ofert. Ayes, motion carries. Ofert would like discussion on possible jake brake ordinances and enforcement. Humane Society contract for 2019 was reviewed.

With no further business Malm motioned to adjourn at around 8:28 pm and Bauer seconded. All ayes, motion carries-meeting closed.

Jodi Peterson, City Clerk
Jim Fisher, Mayor

REVENUES FOR PUBLICATION
NAME………MTD BALANCE
GENERAL TOTAL    177,059.84
ROAD USE TAX TOTAL    14,502.87
LOCAL OPTION SALES TAX TOTAL    17,590.13
TAX INCREMENT FINANCING TOTAL    28,495.77
DEBT SERVICE TOTAL    24,616.02
WATER TOTAL    20,509.16
SEWER TOTAL    19,273.67
LIFT STATION UPGRADE TOTAL    29,591.13
STORM WATER TOTAL    1,336.19
TOTAL REVENUE BY FUND    332,974.78

10/19/2018 THRU 11/20/2018 CLAIMS REPORT
ACCOUNTS PAYABLE CLAIMS
——————————
STEINHOFF LANDSCAPE & CONSTRUCT  JONES/SOUTH 1ST SIDEWALK    3,830.00
AHLERS & COONEY, PC  BONDING ATTORNEY MCDAI ADDIT.    3,075.88
AMAZON  OFFICE SUPPLIES    101.63
BOMGAARS  SUPPLIES AND MATERIALS    294.50
BRET PETERSON PLUMBING & CONST.  MEREDITH LANE WORK    578.58
ENGLESON ABSTRACT CO.  ABSTRACT MEREDITH LANE   200.00
BROWN SUPPLY CO.  FIRE HYDRANTS    16,233.00
CASEY’S GENERAL STORE  VEHICLE FUEL    93.66
CENTRAL IOWA DISTRIBUTING  SUPPLIES AND MATERIALS    1,765.30
CERTIFIED TESTING SERVICES INC.  SOIL TESTING STREET PROJECTS    781.00
COLLECTION SERVICES CENTER CHILD SUPPORT    276.00
CHN GARBAGE SERVICE INC.  MONTHLY GARBAGE HAULING    5,639.80
CITY OF MOVILLE  REFUND PAID TO WATER BILL    100.00
CITY OF MOVILLE – CAFETERIA CAFETERIA    488.00
CITY OF MOVILLE – WATER  WATER BILL    290.00
CONTINENTAL RESEARCH CORP.  WW CHEMICALS    925.14
CONTINENTAL FIRE SPRINKLER CO.  COMM. CENTER – ANNUAL CK.    260.00
DATA TECHNOLOGIES  SOFTWARE    4,059.40
SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH  WATER TESTING    28.00
ECHO GROUP INC.  SUPPLIES    103.32
EPS LAWNWORKS  NUISANCE MOWING    300.00
NEBRASKA ENVIRONMENTAL PRODUCTS  STREET SWEEPER    371.17
GILL HAULING INC.  GARBAGE TONAGE    2,011.85
HAWKINS INC.  WATER CHEMICALS    1,280.35
HSA – MIKE WEAVER  HSA    900.00
I & S GROUP  LEGAL FEES LIFT STATION    227.00
IA MUNICIPAL WORKERS COMP ASSC  WORKERS COMP. PREMIUM    1,598.00
IOWA ONE CALL  CALL BEFORE YOU DIG    25.30
IOWA RURAL WATER  ANNUAL MEMBERSHIP    275.00
IPERS  IPERS    3,887.55
IRS  FED/FICA TAX    8,296.30
MOVILLE J & J MOTOR VEHICLE MAINTENANCE    736.98
JACK’S UNIFORMS  POLICE EQUIPMENT    2,026.95
JAMES FISHER  MILEAGE    32.70
JODI PETERSON  MILEAGE    84.48
JOHNSON FEED INC.  ROAD SALT    4,045.60
WOODHOUSE VEHICLE MAINTENANCE    58.73
LGS GROUP  EQUIPMENT    373.99
LIFEGUARD STORE  POOL SUPPLIES    61.24
LOWE’S  BLINDS – LIBRARY    888.00
MANGOLD ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES  W/W TESTING    558.00
MEGAN CROSS  MILEAGE    217.08
MENARDS  SUPPLIES    254.15
MID-AMERICAN ENERGY  ELECTRIC    4,974.06
MIKE WEAVER  CLOTHING ALLOWANCE    75.00
MISTY’S  REFUND LIQUOR LICENSE    154.38
NEW COOPERATIVE INC.  EQUIPMENT MAINT. SUPPLIES    230.25
O’REILLY AUTO PARTS  VEHICLE MAINTENANCE    63.38
PETTY CASH  REIMBURSE PETTY CASH    65.12
POSTMASTER  ANNUAL PERMIT FEE    406.72
POWERPLAN  PARTS    1,294.69
WOODBURY COUNTY REC  ELECTRIC    1,369.80
MOVILLE RECORD  PUBLICATION    928.08
SAM’S CLUB  SUPPLIES    61.19
SECURITY NATIONAL BANK  RE: FIRE DEPT. 2078201    12,879.24
SECURITY NATIONAL BANK  BOND/INTEREST – RIDGE    1,446.19
SOOLAND BOBCAT  PARTS    417.74
TREASURER, STATE OF IOWA  STATE PAYROLL TAX – FIX    667.69
THOMPSON ELECTRIC COMPANY  WATER TOWER REPAIR   526.84
REPAIRS
THOMPSON PHIPPS THOMPSON  LEGAL FEES    13,792.18
TOYNE  FD MAINTENANCE    224.92
TRUE ENGINEERING & LAND SURVEY  ENGINEERING STREETS AND MCDAI    35,864.49
UNITED BANK OF IOWA  RIDGE BOND PAYMENT    4,633.75
UNITED COUNTRY REAL ESTATE  EARNEST MONEY PURCHASE    5,000.00
THE UPS STORE 4018  SHIPPING SAMPLES    83.68
VERIZON WIRELESS  WIRELESS PHONES    524.18
ADAM HERBOLD  COMM. CENTER DEPOSIT    100.00
WEBSITES TO IMPRESS, LLC  WEBSITE    240.00
WELLMARK BLUE CROSS BLUE SHIELD  WELLMARK BCBS    511.50
WEX BANK FUEL    3,381.09
WIATEL  PHONE & INTERNET    1,882.75
=============
TOTAL    35,322.73
TOTAL ACCOUNTS PAYABLE    35,322.73
PAYROLL CHECKS    27,257.85
**** PAID TOTAL *****    62,580.58
**** SCHED TOTAL *****    124,109.81
=============
***** REPORT TOTAL *****    186,690.39
=============

10/19/2018 THRU 11/20/2018 CLAIMS FUND SUMMARY
FUND FUND NAME…..TOTAL
001 GENERAL    78,188.04
110 ROAD USE TAX    49,218.97
200 DEBT SERVICE    18,959.18
600 WATER    26,428.41
610 SEWER    13,895.79

Published in The Record
Thursday, December 6, 2018

Posted in Public Notices

Leave a Comment