Moville City Council Minutes, Claims & Revenues — November 20, 2018

Moville City Council

Tuesday, November 20, 2018

Mayor Jim Fisher called the meeting to order at around 6:00 pm. Roll Call: Tom Conolly, Nate Bauer, Paul Malm, and Mike Ofert are present. Bruce Schmidt arrived around 6:10 pm. Malm motioned to approve the agenda, seconded by Ofert. Ayes, motion carries. Malm motioned to approve minutes from the last meeting, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries. Bauer motioned to approve the claims, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries. Council reviewed the October Treasurer’s report. Bauer motioned to approve, seconded by Ofert. Ayes, motion carries. Council reviewed Urban Revitalization Tax Abatement applications from Jensen Funeral Home- 225 Frontage Road and Movillatte-503 Frontage Road. Conolly motioned to approve the Jensen Funeral Home abatement application, seconded by Malm. Ayes, motion carries. Conolly motioned to approve the Movillatte application, seconded by Ofert. Ayes, motion carries. Guests include Chad Thompson, Kent Baker, Jereme Muller, Mike Weaver, Doug Glackin, Rick Beckman, Jonathan Keselring and Michael Benson.

During Open Forum, Jonathan Keselring presented concerns with how the police department is handling issues. He would like to see the PD cover more events and spend more hours on duty. Michael Benson also expressed his frustration with the police department’s handling of issues.

Mayor Fisher has been contacted by the Mayor of Correctionville to discuss options for them to get more police coverage and possibly discuss sharing the Police Department. Chief Muller agreed to go talk to them to verify their needs.

Mike Weaver gave a Public Works Update. Mr. Glackin from WC School was present to discuss drainage plans for future parking lot pavement. He would like a commitment from the City to move the storm water away effectively. Engineer Scott Gernhart agreed to determine storm water flow and cost of the appropriate system.

Peterson has submitted the pre-application for the Community Catalyst grant for the property at 6 S. 2nd Street. Weaver is working with Gernhart to get cost of waste water improvements in this area and possibly consider an in-kind donation towards this grant.

Clerk Peterson presented County TIF debt certification of $1623 for Frontage Road URA. Bauer motioned to approve, seconded by Ofert. Ayes, motion carries. Attorney Thompson presented

Resolution 2018-51 for Frontage Road URP advance.

Bauer motioned to approve this Resolution, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries. Clerk Peterson presented County TIF debt certification of $400,088 for LMI obligation and bond interest for the Ridge URA. Ofert motioned to approve, seconded by Malm. Ayes, motion carries.

At around 7:05 pm, Malm motioned to go into Closed Session to discuss possible real estate purchase pursuant to Iowa Code Section 21.5.1 (j), seconded by Ofert. Ayes, motion carries. At around 7:40 pm, Bauer motioned to leave closed session and return to regular session, seconded by Schmidt. Ayes, motion carries. Bauer motioned for Peterson reject the real estate proposal discussed in closed session, seconded by Schmidt. Ayes, motion carries.

At around 7:41 pm, Malm motioned to go into Closed Session to discuss strategy with counsel in a matter where litigation is imminent and where its disclosure would be likely to prejudice or disadvantage the position of the governmental body, seconded by Ofert. Ayes, motion carries. At around 8:00 pm Malm motioned to leave closed session and return to regular session, seconded by Ofert. Ayes, motion carries. Bauer motioned to take counsel’s recommendation for the first situation discussed in closed session, seconded by Schmidt. Ayes, motion carries. Malm motioned to take counsel’s recommendation for the second situation discussed, seconded by Ofert. Ayes, motion carries.

The City Review Board is reviewing the request from Woodbury County to amend the ownership of Frontage Road from Fair to S. 2nd Street to be owned half by county, half by City. No action taken. Clerk Peterson updated the council with information that the engineers are determining pricing on potential new signage for the Community Visioning project. No action taken by council. Clerk Peterson gave an update on 212 S. Pearl-no action taken by council.

Council reviewed codification assignments 6 and 7. Bauer motioned to approve Casey’s liquor license application, seconded by Ofert. Ayes, motion carries. Ofert would like discussion on possible jake brake ordinances and enforcement. Humane Society contract for 2019 was reviewed.

With no further business Malm motioned to adjourn at around 8:28 pm and Bauer seconded. All ayes, motion carries-meeting closed.

Jodi Peterson, City Clerk

Jim Fisher, Mayor

REVENUES FOR PUBLICATION

NAME………MTD BALANCE

GENERAL TOTAL 177,059.84

ROAD USE TAX TOTAL 14,502.87

LOCAL OPTION SALES TAX TOTAL 17,590.13

TAX INCREMENT FINANCING TOTAL 28,495.77

DEBT SERVICE TOTAL 24,616.02

WATER TOTAL 20,509.16

SEWER TOTAL 19,273.67

LIFT STATION UPGRADE TOTAL 29,591.13

STORM WATER TOTAL 1,336.19

TOTAL REVENUE BY FUND 332,974.78

10/19/2018 THRU 11/20/2018 CLAIMS REPORT

ACCOUNTS PAYABLE CLAIMS

——————————

STEINHOFF LANDSCAPE & CONSTRUCT JONES/SOUTH 1ST SIDEWALK 3,830.00

AHLERS & COONEY, PC BONDING ATTORNEY MCDAI ADDIT. 3,075.88

AMAZON OFFICE SUPPLIES 101.63

BOMGAARS SUPPLIES AND MATERIALS 294.50

BRET PETERSON PLUMBING & CONST. MEREDITH LANE WORK 578.58

ENGLESON ABSTRACT CO. ABSTRACT MEREDITH LANE 200.00

BROWN SUPPLY CO. FIRE HYDRANTS 16,233.00

CASEY’S GENERAL STORE VEHICLE FUEL 93.66

CENTRAL IOWA DISTRIBUTING SUPPLIES AND MATERIALS 1,765.30

CERTIFIED TESTING SERVICES INC. SOIL TESTING STREET PROJECTS 781.00

COLLECTION SERVICES CENTER CHILD SUPPORT 276.00

CHN GARBAGE SERVICE INC. MONTHLY GARBAGE HAULING 5,639.80

CITY OF MOVILLE REFUND PAID TO WATER BILL 100.00

CITY OF MOVILLE – CAFETERIA CAFETERIA 488.00

CITY OF MOVILLE – WATER WATER BILL 290.00

CONTINENTAL RESEARCH CORP. WW CHEMICALS 925.14

CONTINENTAL FIRE SPRINKLER CO. COMM. CENTER – ANNUAL CK. 260.00

DATA TECHNOLOGIES SOFTWARE 4,059.40

SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH WATER TESTING 28.00

ECHO GROUP INC. SUPPLIES 103.32

EPS LAWNWORKS NUISANCE MOWING 300.00

NEBRASKA ENVIRONMENTAL PRODUCTS STREET SWEEPER 371.17

GILL HAULING INC. GARBAGE TONAGE 2,011.85

HAWKINS INC. WATER CHEMICALS 1,280.35

HSA – MIKE WEAVER HSA 900.00

I & S GROUP LEGAL FEES LIFT STATION 227.00

IA MUNICIPAL WORKERS COMP ASSC WORKERS COMP. PREMIUM 1,598.00

IOWA ONE CALL CALL BEFORE YOU DIG 25.30

IOWA RURAL WATER ANNUAL MEMBERSHIP 275.00

IPERS IPERS 3,887.55

IRS FED/FICA TAX 8,296.30

MOVILLE J & J MOTOR VEHICLE MAINTENANCE 736.98

JACK’S UNIFORMS POLICE EQUIPMENT 2,026.95

JAMES FISHER MILEAGE 32.70

JODI PETERSON MILEAGE 84.48

JOHNSON FEED INC. ROAD SALT 4,045.60

WOODHOUSE VEHICLE MAINTENANCE 58.73

LGS GROUP EQUIPMENT 373.99

LIFEGUARD STORE POOL SUPPLIES 61.24

LOWE’S BLINDS – LIBRARY 888.00

MANGOLD ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES W/W TESTING 558.00

MEGAN CROSS MILEAGE 217.08

MENARDS SUPPLIES 254.15

MID-AMERICAN ENERGY ELECTRIC 4,974.06

MIKE WEAVER CLOTHING ALLOWANCE 75.00

MISTY’S REFUND LIQUOR LICENSE 154.38

NEW COOPERATIVE INC. EQUIPMENT MAINT. SUPPLIES 230.25

O’REILLY AUTO PARTS VEHICLE MAINTENANCE 63.38

PETTY CASH REIMBURSE PETTY CASH 65.12

POSTMASTER ANNUAL PERMIT FEE 406.72

POWERPLAN PARTS 1,294.69

WOODBURY COUNTY REC ELECTRIC 1,369.80

MOVILLE RECORD PUBLICATION 928.08

SAM’S CLUB SUPPLIES 61.19

SECURITY NATIONAL BANK RE: FIRE DEPT. 2078201 12,879.24

SECURITY NATIONAL BANK BOND/INTEREST – RIDGE 1,446.19

SOOLAND BOBCAT PARTS 417.74

TREASURER, STATE OF IOWA STATE PAYROLL TAX – FIX 667.69

THOMPSON ELECTRIC COMPANY WATER TOWER REPAIR 526.84

REPAIRS

THOMPSON PHIPPS THOMPSON LEGAL FEES 13,792.18

TOYNE FD MAINTENANCE 224.92

TRUE ENGINEERING & LAND SURVEY ENGINEERING STREETS AND MCDAI 35,864.49

UNITED BANK OF IOWA RIDGE BOND PAYMENT 4,633.75

UNITED COUNTRY REAL ESTATE EARNEST MONEY PURCHASE 5,000.00

THE UPS STORE 4018 SHIPPING SAMPLES 83.68

VERIZON WIRELESS WIRELESS PHONES 524.18

ADAM HERBOLD COMM. CENTER DEPOSIT 100.00

WEBSITES TO IMPRESS, LLC WEBSITE 240.00

WELLMARK BLUE CROSS BLUE SHIELD WELLMARK BCBS 511.50

WEX BANK FUEL 3,381.09

WIATEL PHONE & INTERNET 1,882.75

=============

TOTAL 35,322.73

TOTAL ACCOUNTS PAYABLE 35,322.73

PAYROLL CHECKS 27,257.85

**** PAID TOTAL ***** 62,580.58

**** SCHED TOTAL ***** 124,109.81

=============

***** REPORT TOTAL ***** 186,690.39

=============

10/19/2018 THRU 11/20/2018 CLAIMS FUND SUMMARY

FUND FUND NAME…..TOTAL

001 GENERAL 78,188.04

110 ROAD USE TAX 49,218.97

200 DEBT SERVICE 18,959.18

600 WATER 26,428.41

610 SEWER 13,895.79

Published in The Record

Thursday, December 6, 2018