Woodbury County Board of Supervisors Minutes — November 9, 2018

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

NOVEMBER 9, 2018

SPECIAL MEETING OF THE

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

The Board of Supervisors met on Friday, November 9, 2018, at 2:30 p.m. Board members present were Taylor, Pottebaum, De Witt and Ung; Radig was absent. Staff members present were Patrick Gill, Auditor/Clerk to the Board, Melissa Thomas, Human Resources Director and Joshua Widman, Assistant County Attorney.

The meeting was called to order.

Motion by De Witt second by Taylor to go into closed session per Iowa Code Section 21.5(1)(c). Carried 4-0 on a roll-call vote.

Motion by DeWitt second by Taylor to go out of closed session per Iowa Code Section 21.5(1)(c). Carried 4-0 on roll-call vote.

Motion by Taylor second by DeWitt to approve the recommendation of the attorney as discussed in the executive session. Carried 3-1; Ung was opposed.

The Board adjourned the meeting.

Published in The Record

Thursday, December 6, 2018