Lawton-Bronson School Board Bills — November 2018

Lawton-Bronson Community School

NOVEMBER 2018 BOARD BILLS

OPERATING FUND

A BEKA BOOK, INC. HOME SCHOOL ASSISTANCE 444.65

ACTIVITY, LAWTON-BRONSON

2017/2018 Yearbook for Library 90.00

L-B Gear

AHLERS LAW FIRM PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 56.00

AMICK, DAVID REIMBURSE DOT PHYSICAL 45.00

ANDERSON, RYAN REIMBURSE MILEAGE TO CONFERENCE 121.22

AUDITOR OF STATE AUDIT FILING FEE 425.00

BUNKERS FEED & SUPPLY, INC. BULK SOFTENER SALT. 89.60

BUSH DRY CLEANING & LAUNDRY Choir robe cleaning post-fire 760.00

CASSENS, PAMELA MEALS AT TRAINING 13.87

CENTRAL VALLEY AG FUEL 7,040.81

CITY OF BRONSON WATER/SEWER 434.44

CITY OF LAWTON WATER/SEWER 331.95

CORNHUSKER INTERNATIONAL TRUCKS, INC. Backup Alarm 98.94

CRDN OF CENTRAL AND WESTERN IOWA COMPUTER RESTORATION 3,812.26

CRESCENT ELECTRIC SUPPLY COMPANY fire light replacement 644.49

CSADV JEANS DAYS FOR CSADV 400.00

DOCUMENT DEPOT & DESTRUCTION, INC. SHREDDING 45.00

EMPLOYEE BENEFIT SYSTEMS PSF FEES 912.50

FIRSCHING, JEFFREY MEDICAL REIMBURSEMENT 224.05

GRAU, ROSE MEDICAL REIMBURSEMENT 109.11

HILLYARD FLOOR CARE SUPPLY CO. CLEANING SUPPLIES 997.64

HINDS, CRAIG REIMBURSE DOT PHYSICAL 45.00

IOWA DEPT. OF HUMAN SERVICES MEDICAID PAYMENT 161,232.49

JENSEN SPRINKLER system blow out 565.00

JESSEN, BRANDI CELL PHONE REIMBURSEMENT 50.00

MEDICAL ENTERPRISES INC. DOT COLLECTOR TRAINING 805.00

MIDAMERICAN ENERGY UTILITIES 8,164.80

MID-BELL MUSIC INC. Instrument cleanings from fire 665.95

MIDWEST TECHNOLOGY PRODUCTS ITECH SUPPLIES 175.64

MIDWEST WHEEL parts for bus 08 845.31

MOVILLE RECORD, THE ADS FOR PARAS 325.85

MTC MECHANICAL INC. REPAIRS FOR FIRE 15,340.00

NCS, INC. COLLECTIONS FEE 13.33

NEAL, DANA CELL PHONE REIMBURSEMENT 50.00

NOLTE, CORNMAN & JOHNSON P.C. AUDIT WORK 3,820.00

O’REILLY AUTO PARTS tail light for van 168.02

OFFICE SYSTEMS CO. WORK ORDER ON PRINTERS 788.73

ONE SOURCE BACKGROUND CHECK COMPANY BACKGROUND CHECKS 222.00

PAPER CORPORATION, THE SUMMER PAPER ORDER 1,245.78

PARVU, ANDREA FIRE EXPENSES 265.51

PER MAR SECURITY SERVICES SECURITY MONITORING 148.56

PRESTO-X COMPANY PEST CONTROL 196.00

QUILL CORPORATION OFFICE SUPPLIES 272.13

RIVERSIDE TECHNOLOGIES, INC. drive for server 138.90

S & S EQUIPMENT, INC. hoses for Massey 4225 587.94

SBA TOWERS IX, LLC TOWER SITE 173.65

SCHOLASTIC BOOK FAIRS BOOK FAIR PAYMENT 3,273.55

SCHOOL BUS SALES brake parts 364.70

SCHOOL HEALTH CORPORATION Oximeter & case 141.34

SCHOOL SPECIALTY INC. CLASS SUPPLIES 169.80

SHEETS, JACOB CELL PHONE & MILEAGE REIMBURSEMENT 114.67

SHOOK, CHAD CELL PHONE REIMBURSEMENT 50.00

SIOUX CITY COMMUNITY SCHOOLS SPED OPEN ENROLLMENT 810.32

STATELINE-ELECTRIC

fire alarm system 1,788.00

light pole and building lights

SULLIVAN, REBECCA DOT PHYSICAL 45.00

TIMBERLINE BILLING SERVICE LLC MEDICAID BILLING 1,976.87

TRI-STATE COMMUNICATIONS 2-way radios 1,458.69

US BANK

KNEX 19,087.44

REPLACE ITEMS LOST IN FIRE

PD MEAL

ITECH SUPPLIES

pedestrian bridge – Bronson

materials – social skills time

DOT COLLECTOR TRAINING AND LODGING

MUFFINS FOR MOMS SUPPLIES

WASTE MANAGEMENT TRASH DISPOSAL 623.24

WESTERN IOWA TELEPHONE PHONE/INTERNET 458.06

WESTWOOD COMMUNITY SCHOOL TLC OPEN ENROLLMENT 646.54

WOODBURY CENTRAL COMM. SCHOOL

DOT alcohol testing supplies 21,009.28

OPEN ENROLLMENT FALL

Fund Total: 255,841.57

SCHOOL NUTRITION FUND

CHESTERMAN COMPANY WATER/JUICE VENDING 115.00

DEAN FOODS MILK 2,728.40

HOBART SALES & SERVICE REPAIRS 398.10

KECK FOODS FOOD 1,991.68

MARTIN BROS. FOOD.. 12,217.52

MELTON, JAMI REFUND CLOSED OUT LUNCH ACCOUNT 9.95

US BANK FOOD 94.86

WOODBURY CO. EXTENSION TRAINING 50.00

Fund Total: 17,605.51

STUDENT ACTIVITY FUND

BEST WESTERN UNIVERSITY PARK INN & SUITES LODGING 799.68

BOBIER PORTRAIT STUDIO PICTURES 91.50

CHESTERMAN COMPANY POP 315.90

CHIZEK, JERRY OFFICIAL 100.00

CUSTOM CREATIONS EMBROIDERING 50.00

DECKER SPORTS JERSEYS 3,576.00

EDUCATIONAL TOURS INC. TRIP INSTALLMENT 6,500.00

HILDRETH, RYAN OFFICIAL 100.00

HILDRETH, TOM OFFICIAL 100.00

IOWA H.S. MUSIC ASSOCIATION REGISTRATION/MEALS 103.00

J.W. PEPPER & SON INC. MUSIC 930.38

LUCAS, JEFF OFFICIAL 100.00

MCKELVEY, BILL OFFICIAL 100.00

MID-BELL MUSIC INC. BOOK 10.40

MIDWEST PIANO & MUSIC CENTER PIANO 6,250.00

NASP REGISTRATION 240.00

NELSON, JEFF OFFICIAL 70.00

RICKE, ERIC OFFICIAL 70.00

RILEY, COLTEN OFFICIAL 100.00

SIOUXLAND SCALE SERVICE, INC. SERVICES 175.00

US BANK COSTUMES, PROPS, SUPPLIES, AWARDS, TRAVEL, LODGING, MEALS, STOLES, UNIFORMS, REGISTRATION 11,058.65

WALSWORTH PUBLISHING COMPANY YEARBOOK 809.82

WEST MUSIC MUSIC 36.25

WHEELOCK, RYAN OFFICIAL 100.00

WISNIESKI, STAN SERVICES 100.00

WOODBURY CENTRAL COMM. SCHOOL ENTRY FEE 90.00

Fund Total: 31,976.58

PRESCHOOL

DEAN FOODS MILK 26.26

SCHOOL SPECIALTY INC. Preschool Supplies 27.30

Fund Total: 53.56

FITNESS CENTER FUND

CITY OF LAWTON WATER/SEWER 33.00

MIDAMERICAN ENERGY ELECTRICITY 316.89

Fund Total: 349.89

ONE CENT SALES TAX REVENUE

KUBOTA LEASING SKID LOADER LEASE 661.73

Fund Total: 661.73

Published in The Record

Thursday, December 6, 2018