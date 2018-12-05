Lawton-Bronson School Board Minutes — October 24, 2018
Regular Board Meeting
Lawton-Bronson
Community School District
Library – 100 Tara Way, Lawton, Iowa
Wednesday, October 24, 2018 — 7:00 p.m.
The Lawton-Bronson Community Schools District will prepare all students to contribute productively to the global world of work and community.
Tentative Agenda
A. Call to Order
Meeting called to order at 7:00 PM
B. Pledge of Allegiance
C. Roll Call
Amick, Woolridge, Scott and Reinke present. Holtz absent
D. Welcome Visitors and Guests
E. Public Forum
F. Approval of Agenda – Additions or deletions may be requested by Board members, visitors, or Administrators. An agenda which has been posted more than twenty-four hours prior to a scheduled meeting may be amended to include additional matters only if good cause exists requiring expeditious discussions or action on such matters.
Amick moved to approve agenda. Woolridge seconded. All in favor.
Code of Iowa, Chapter 21 – Open Meetings Law
G. Communications
1. Board member updates
H. Reports
1. Superintendent Report
Team responded well to the fire in the high school as well as the student who recently passed away.
Enrollment is definitely up for the year but is not yet finalized.
2. Monthly Financial Update
3. Secondary Principal Report
Conferences are next week Tuesday and Thursday. Both students and teachers get next Friday off.
Still do not have access to the 4 rooms most damaged by the fire but progress is being made
Smell of the building seems to be getting better.
Staff has been very flexible to accommodate misplaced rooms.
Music concert went very well.
Director of Education will be here to see Career and Technical Education classrooms.
4. Elementary Principal Report
New guidance counselor has been doing a very good job. Has had many good ideas to promote good health
Finished FAST testing. Test is given K-6. 16 classes took test and over half have met the goal of 80% proficiency in reading.
80% of kids are also on level in math.
Veteran’s Day assembly is November 9.
5. Board Bill Auditor Report
No questions
I. Consent Agenda
1. Approve minutes of previous meeting
2. Approve bills payable
3. Approve budget summaries
Reinke moved to approve consent agenda. Amick seconded. All in favor.
J. Personnel
1. Resignation of high school para professional
Woolridge moved to approve resignation of Melody Schlotman. Amick seconded. All in favor.
2. Resignation of elementary school para professional
Reinke moved to approve resignation of Katie Young. Amick seconded. All in favor.
3. Approve hiring of para professional
Woolridge moved to approve hiring of Taylor Ruhrer. Reinke seconded. All in favor.
4. Approve head high school boys basketball coach
Amick moved to approve Adam Benson. Reinked seconded. All in favor.
5. Approve assistant high school boys basketball coach
Woolridge moved to approve Ken Rohmiller as assistant. Amick seconded. All in favor.
6. Approve head high school girls basketball coach
Reinke moved to approve Joe Loutsch. Amick seconded. All in favor.
7. Approve assistant high school girls basketball coach
Woolridge moved to approve Erv Whitehead. Amick seconded. All in favor.
8. Approve head junior high boys basketball coach
Woolridge moved to approve Chad Clay. Amick seconded. All in favor.
9. Approve assistant junior high boys basketball coach
Reinke moved to approve Bret Van Muyden. Woolridge seconded. All in favor.
10. Approve head junior high girls basketball coach
Amick moved to approve Jeff Firsching. Reinke seconded. All in favor.
11. Approve assistant junior high girls basketball coach
Reinke moved to approve Lisa Ehlers. Amick seconded. All in favor.
12. Approve assistant high school wrestling coach
Woolridge moved to approve Blake Sappingfield. Reinke seconded. All in favor.
13. Approve head junior high wrestling coach
Amick moved to approve Jamey Lloyd. Woolridge seconded. All in favor.
K. New Business
1. Approve lunch school board policy
Woolridge moved to approve lunch school board policy. Amick seconded. All in favor.
L. Adjourn
Reinke moved to adjourn. Woolridge seconded. All in favor.
Meeting adjourned at 7:45
Rick Scott, Board President
Ryan Anderson, Board Secretary
Published in The Record
Thursday, December 6, 2018