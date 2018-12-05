Lawton-Bronson School Board Minutes — October 24, 2018

Regular Board Meeting

Lawton-Bronson

Community School District

Library – 100 Tara Way, Lawton, Iowa

Wednesday, October 24, 2018 — 7:00 p.m.

The Lawton-Bronson Community Schools District will prepare all students to contribute productively to the global world of work and community.

Tentative Agenda

A. Call to Order

Meeting called to order at 7:00 PM

B. Pledge of Allegiance

C. Roll Call

Amick, Woolridge, Scott and Reinke present. Holtz absent

D. Welcome Visitors and Guests

E. Public Forum

F. Approval of Agenda – Additions or deletions may be requested by Board members, visitors, or Administrators. An agenda which has been posted more than twenty-four hours prior to a scheduled meeting may be amended to include additional matters only if good cause exists requiring expeditious discussions or action on such matters.

Amick moved to approve agenda. Woolridge seconded. All in favor.

Code of Iowa, Chapter 21 – Open Meetings Law

G. Communications

1. Board member updates

H. Reports

1. Superintendent Report

Team responded well to the fire in the high school as well as the student who recently passed away.

Enrollment is definitely up for the year but is not yet finalized.

2. Monthly Financial Update

3. Secondary Principal Report

Conferences are next week Tuesday and Thursday. Both students and teachers get next Friday off.

Still do not have access to the 4 rooms most damaged by the fire but progress is being made

Smell of the building seems to be getting better.

Staff has been very flexible to accommodate misplaced rooms.

Music concert went very well.

Director of Education will be here to see Career and Technical Education classrooms.

4. Elementary Principal Report

New guidance counselor has been doing a very good job. Has had many good ideas to promote good health

Finished FAST testing. Test is given K-6. 16 classes took test and over half have met the goal of 80% proficiency in reading.

80% of kids are also on level in math.

Veteran’s Day assembly is November 9.

5. Board Bill Auditor Report

No questions

I. Consent Agenda

1. Approve minutes of previous meeting

2. Approve bills payable

3. Approve budget summaries

Reinke moved to approve consent agenda. Amick seconded. All in favor.

J. Personnel

1. Resignation of high school para professional

Woolridge moved to approve resignation of Melody Schlotman. Amick seconded. All in favor.

2. Resignation of elementary school para professional

Reinke moved to approve resignation of Katie Young. Amick seconded. All in favor.

3. Approve hiring of para professional

Woolridge moved to approve hiring of Taylor Ruhrer. Reinke seconded. All in favor.

4. Approve head high school boys basketball coach

Amick moved to approve Adam Benson. Reinked seconded. All in favor.

5. Approve assistant high school boys basketball coach

Woolridge moved to approve Ken Rohmiller as assistant. Amick seconded. All in favor.

6. Approve head high school girls basketball coach

Reinke moved to approve Joe Loutsch. Amick seconded. All in favor.

7. Approve assistant high school girls basketball coach

Woolridge moved to approve Erv Whitehead. Amick seconded. All in favor.

8. Approve head junior high boys basketball coach

Woolridge moved to approve Chad Clay. Amick seconded. All in favor.

9. Approve assistant junior high boys basketball coach

Reinke moved to approve Bret Van Muyden. Woolridge seconded. All in favor.

10. Approve head junior high girls basketball coach

Amick moved to approve Jeff Firsching. Reinke seconded. All in favor.

11. Approve assistant junior high girls basketball coach

Reinke moved to approve Lisa Ehlers. Amick seconded. All in favor.

12. Approve assistant high school wrestling coach

Woolridge moved to approve Blake Sappingfield. Reinke seconded. All in favor.

13. Approve head junior high wrestling coach

Amick moved to approve Jamey Lloyd. Woolridge seconded. All in favor.

K. New Business

1. Approve lunch school board policy

Woolridge moved to approve lunch school board policy. Amick seconded. All in favor.

L. Adjourn

Reinke moved to adjourn. Woolridge seconded. All in favor.

Meeting adjourned at 7:45

Rick Scott, Board President

Ryan Anderson, Board Secretary

