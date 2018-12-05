Lawton City Council Minutes — November 28, 2018

Lawton City Council — City of Lawton

Special Council Meeting

November 28, 2018

The Lawton City Council met in special session on Wednesday, November 28, 2018, at 5:45 pm in the Lawton City Hall. Mayor Erickson called the meeting to order. Baltushis, Heiss, Johnson, and Saunders answered roll. Otto was absent. Others in attendance were Carla Eidenshink, City Clerk and Glenn Metcalf, Attorney.

It was moved by Saunders, second by Heiss, to approve the agenda as posted. Motion carried, all voting aye.

It was moved by Saunders, second by Baltushis, to go into closed session pursuant to Iowa Code Section §21.5(1)(c) and §21.5(1)(h) to discuss a legal matter where litigation is imminent and disclosure would likely prejudice or disadvantage the position of the City. Motion carried on a roll call vote with all present voting aye. Council went into closed session at 5:50 pm.

It was moved by Saunders, second by Johnson, to return to open session at 6:50 pm. Motion carried with all present voting aye.

It was moved by Saunders, second by Heiss, to adjourn at 6:55 pm. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Dale R. Erickson, Mayor

Carla Eidenshink, City Clerk

Published in The Record

Thursday, December 6, 2018