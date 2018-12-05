Moville Planning & Zoning Meeting — November 29, 2018

Moville Planning and Zoning

November 29, 2018

Moville Planning and Zoning Meeting

Meeting was called to order at 6:42 p.m.

Members present: Walker, Jensen, Maxwell, O’Mara, Sailer and Schultz

Public present: Scott Gernhart, Pres. True Engineering

The committee discussed the proposed plat for the MCDAI Addition and asked Gernhart for a summary of the project.

Action Taken: Maxwell made the motion to approve the Final Plat of the MCDAI Addition, Jensen seconded the motion. Approved unanimously

Additional comments – It was mentioned the project sponsor will need to be aware of property setback in the current zone

Action taken: Sailer moved to adjourn, Jensen seconded. Approved unanimously

Adjourned at 7:00 p.m.

Published in The Record

Thursday, December 6, 2018