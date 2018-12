Woodbury County Board of Supervisors Claims — November 16, 2018

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

CLAIMS APPROVED BY THE BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

FOR THE WEEK ENDING 11/16/18

ABSOLUTE MOBILE SHREDDING MAINTENANCE CONTRACTS 10.00

ADVANCED CORRECTIONAL HEALTHCARE HEALTH SERVICES ASSISTANCE 87,303.83

ADVANCED SYSTEMS INC. *OFFICE SUPPLIES 232.81

ALERE NORTH AMERICA INC. MEDICAL & LAB SUPPLIES 600.00

ALEXCIA KLEMISH*** *EMPLOYEE MILEAGE 16.57

ALLIED OIL & TIRE CO. TIRES & TUBES 74.50

AMBER M. HUNWARDSEN*** *MILEAGE 40.06

AMY J. ALFORD*** MILEAGE 110.96

ANA LOPEZ*** *EMPLOYEE MILEAGE 21.80

APCO INTERNATIONAL PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 5,940.00

APRIL PADGETT*** *EMPLOYEE MILEAGE 83.93

AUCA SIOUX CITY MC LOCKBOX *CUSTODIAL SUPPLIES 335.67

AUTRY REPORTING *TRANSCRIPTS 592.20

AVENTURE STAFFING & PROFESSIONAL *PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 3,136.00

B & B CLEANING SPECIALIST CONTRACTUAL SERVICES 1,450.00

BENTSON PEST CONTROL INC. BUILDINGS 48.15

BOB BARKER CO. *HOUSEHOLD & INST. SUPPLIES 1,552.89

BOMGAARS *BUILDINGS 164.41

BOUND TREE MEDICAL LLC HOUSEHOLD & INST. SUPPLIES 1,666.00

BRENT JENSEN*** GAS/OILS 59.00

BRIAN STEHR*** TRAVEL EXPENSES 6.88

BROOKES PUBLISHING MAGAZINES & BOOKS 333.35

CALHOUN BURNS AND ASSOCIATES INC. OUTSIDE ENGINEERING 7,843.84

CALHOUN COMMUNICATIONS INC. *PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 12,929.53

CANDELARIO A JIMENEZ*** WORK COMPENSATION TTD 255.07

CAROLYN A PLUEGER TRANSCRIPTS 204.75

CBM FOOD SERVICE *FOOD 10,545.76

CENTER FOR DISEASE DETECTION PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 100.00

CENTURY BUSINESS PRODUCTS INC. MAINTENANCE CONTRACTS 50.00

CENTURYLINK *TELEPHONE EXPENSE 333.77

CERTIFIED TESTING SERVICES INC. BRIDGE SOUNDINGS 3,060.00

CHAMBERS APARTMENTS RENT PAYMENTS ASSISTANCE 500.00

CHAMP SOFTWARE INC. *MAINTENANCE CONTRACTS 9,486.00

CHEROKEE PUBLIC HEALTH PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 361.72

CHESTERMAN CO. *OFFICE SUPPLIES 389.35

CHN GARBAGE SERVICE *WATER/GARBAGE 1,226.71

CITY FARMERS INC. MAINTENANCE CONTRACTS 442.00

CJ COOPER & ASSOCIATES MEDICAL FEES 70.00

COAST TO COAST (SIMI VALLEY) OFFICE SUPPLIES 114.99

COLORADO SERUM CO. MEDICAL & LAB SUPPLIES 147.00

COMMUNITY ACTION AGENCY PROGRAM SUPPLIES 150.00

CONCRETE PRODUCTS CO. BUILDINGS 86.98

CORRECTIONVILLE BLDG. CENTER *SUNDRY 313.46

CORRECTIONVILLE, CITY OF WATER/GARBAGE 11.93

CRITTENTON CENTER *PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 22,638.17

CULLIGAN WATER CONDITIONING FOOD 67.91

CWD CASH WAY DISTRIBUTION FOOD 32.06

DAKOTA CNTY SHERIFF (DC-NE) *NOTICES/SUBPOENAS 40.93

DANIEL HEISSEL*** TRAVEL EXPENSES 10.05

DAVENPORT CLEANERS WEARING/SAFETY APPAREL 28.35

DAWN NORTON*** OFFICE SUPPLIES 19.92

DELTA DENTAL PLAN OF IOWA DENTAL INSURANCE 5,008.09

DIAMOND MOWERS INC. PARTS 359.37

DISTRICT HEALTH FUND TAX ALLOTMENT 208,707.08

DOLAN CONSULTING GROUP LLC SCHOOL OF INSTRUCTION 995.00

EAKES OFFICE SOLUTIONS *OFFICE SUPPLIES 438.78

ECHO GROUP *BUILDINGS 10,518.47

ELECTRONIC ENGINEERING CO. (DM) RADIOS 2,349.08

ELIZABETH HANSON*** *EMPLOYEE MILEAGE 16.90

EMA – EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT TAX ALLOCATIONS 8,221.31

FAREWAY (SGT BLUFF) *PROVISIONS ASSISTANCE 748.59

FAREWAY STORES (TRANSIT) *PROVISIONS ASSISTANCE 285.00

FAYE E HILL*** MILEAGE 20.17

FEDEX POSTAGE & MAILING 11.73

FIBERCOMM TELEPHONE EXPENSE 110.52

FINISH LINE FUELS LLC *MOTOR VEHICLE EXPENSE 27,506.43

FISHER HEALTHCARE (P-IL) *MEDICAL & LAB SUPPLIES 783.95

FLOYD VALLEY COMMUNITY HEALTH SERV. PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 289.38

FLOYD VALLEY HEALTHCARE PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 1,337.69

FOULK BROTHERS P & H BUILDINGS 183.75

FRED PRYOR SEMINARS SCHOOL OF INSTRUCTION 483.00

GABRIELA HERNANDEZ*** *EMPLOYEE MILEAGE 63.77

GILL HAULING INC. WATER/GARBAGE 105.00

GLAXOSMITHKLINE (GSK) MEDICAL & LAB SUPPLIES 401.50

GRAINGER INC. OFFICE SUPPLIES 301.82

GUGGENMOS CONSTRUCTION BUILDINGS 20,027.00

HARRY E. JAHN WELL TESTING 500.00

HEALY WELDING *OUTSIDE SERVICES 228.00

HEARTLAND PAPER CO. CUSTODIAL SUPPLIES 474.79

HORN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL/PUBLIC HEALTH PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 127.74

HWY. 31 QUICK STOP OIL 2,308.50

HY-VEE FOOD STORES (HAMILTON) *PROVISIONS ASSISTANCE 278.63

HY-VEE FOOD STORES (SR) *PROVISIONS ASSISTANCE 980.00

HY-VEE INC. *HEALTH SERVICES ASSISTANCE 403.69

INLAND TRUCK PARTS CO. *PARTS 2,023.34

INNOVATIONAL CONCEPTS INC. *MAINTENANCE CONTRACTS 1,034.73

INNOVATIVE BENEFIT CONSULTANTS INC. *MEDICAL REIMBURSEMENT 4,394.60

INTERSTATE BATTERY *MOTOR VEHICLE EXPENSE 314.29

IOWA DEPT. OF NATURAL RESOURCES PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 150.00

IOWA LAW ENFORCEMENT ACADEMY SCHOOL OF INSTRUCTION 500.00

IOWA STATE UNIVERSITY (AMES) *SCHOOLS & FEES 2,050.00

ISSDA *SCHOOL OF INSTRUCTION 600.00

IVY BREMER*** SCHOOL OF INSTRUCTION 86.55

JC ROOFING & INSULATING INC. BUILDINGS 120.00

JACKLYN FOX*** PARKING 38.25

JACKS UNIFORMS & EQUIPMENT *WEARING/SAFETY APPAREL 1,937.70

JAMI L. JOHNSON TRANSCRIPTS 49.00

JAMIE AMICK*** SAFETY 82.99

JEAN STERNER*** TRAVEL EXPENSES 103.94

JEBRO INC. ASPHALT CON 8 INCH 574.00

JMC SOIL SAMPLERS OFFICE SUPPLIES 563.10

JOHN LAWSON EMPLOYEE MILEAGE 236.60

JOHN MANSFIELD *EMPLOYEE MILEAGE 273.81

JOHN ROBINSON PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 70.00

JOHNSTONE SUPPLY HVAC SYSTEMS 281.28

JOY AUTO SUPPLY INC. *GAS/OILS 1,106.34

JUVENILE DETENTION COALITION OF IA DUES/MEMBERSHIPS 700.00

KANSAS STATE VETERINARY DIAGNOSTIC *PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 282.00

KARLA FERGEN*** EMPLOYEE MILEAGE 7.86

KATHERINE B MORENO*** *EMPLOYEE MILEAGE 34.26

KECK INC. FOOD 42.56

KELLIE ZVIRGZDINAS*** MILEAGE 27.80

KELLY HANSEN *EMPLOYEE MILEAGE 251.23

KELLY’S CATERING TRANSPORTATION ASSISTANCE 450.00

KEVIN GRIEME*** OFFICE SUPPLIES 168.61

KIESLER POLICE SUPPLY & AMMUNITION ARMS/AMMUNITION 366.00

KLASS STOIK MUGAN VILLONE PHILLIPS *ATTORNEY FEES 2,806.30

KNEIFL ELECTRIC EQUIPMENT MAINTENANCE 655.00

KNOEPFLER CHEVROLET CO. MOTOR VEHICLE EXPENSE 189.84

LEANN ORR*** OFFICE SUPPLIES 21.31

LEON K. KOSTER *MEAL EXPENSE 269.42

LINCOLN RYAN *EMPLOYEE MILEAGE 245.73

LORI A OETKEN*** *TRAVEL EXPENSES 175.32

LORI L RN BALDWIN*** *MILEAGE 24.53

M & M COPY QUICK INC. TYPING, PRINTING & BINDING 157.14

MAILHOUSE *POSTAGE & MAILING 1,347.00

MANAGERS LEGAL BULLETIN MAGAZINES & BOOKS 159.00

MARI H. TURK TRANSCRIPTS 36.00

MARIE THOMAS*** WEARING/SAFETY APPAREL 51.00

MATHESON-LINWELD EQUIPMENT MAINTENANCE 13.96

MCARTHUR SHEET METAL WORKS EQUIPMENT MAINTENANCE 166.00

MEDICAL WASTE TRANSPORT INC. *MAINTENANCE CONTRACTS 276.66

MEGAN MILLER*** *EMPLOYEE MILEAGE 213.57

MENARDS *BUILDINGS 207.76

MERCK AND CO. INC. (CS-IL) MEDICAL & LAB SUPPLIES 1,195.97

MERCY BUSINESS HEALTH SERVICES *PRESCRIPTION MEDICATION 6,331.59

MEYER BROS. COLONIAL CHAPEL *FUNERAL SERVICES 4,000.00

MICHAEL A. GRAY*** SAFETY 125.17

MICHELLE R. CLAUSEN-ROSENDAHL*** SCHOOL OF INSTRUCTION 31.00

MID AMERICAN ENERGY (D-IA) *ELECTRIC LIGHT & POWER 691.05

MONONA COUNTY PUBLIC HEALTH *PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 1,548.26

MOTION IND. INC. PARTS 112.36

MOTOR PARTS CENTRAL MOTOR VEHICLE EXPENSE 150.00

MOTOROLA INC. (C-IL) *RADIO & RELATED EQUIPMENT 54,063.53

MOVILLE, CITY OF WATER/GARBAGE 37.00

MURPHY TRACTOR *NEW EQUIPMENT 290,989.80

NANCY WEBB*** *EMPLOYEE MILEAGE 133.46

NATIONAL TOXICOLOGY INC. PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 45.00

NETWORK FLEET INC. RADIOS 76.36

NETWORK SERVICES CO. *CUSTODIAL SUPPLIES 821.81

NIEWOHNER CONSTRUCTION INC. BUILDINGS 32,334.37

NOVELTY MACHINE & SUPPLY CO. HVAC SYSTEMS 29.46

OFFICE ELEMENTS *OFFICE SUPPLIES 146.64

OFFICE SYSTEMS CO. MAINTENANCE CONTRACTS 287.00

ONE OFFICE SOLUTION *OFFICE SUPPLIES 185.69

PATHOLOGY MEDICAL SERV. OF SIOUXLAND *MEDICAL FEES 6,618.89

PATTERSON DENTAL SUPPLY INC. OMAHA *MEDICAL & LAB SUPPLIES 2,652.95

PETERSEN OIL CO. *GAS/OILS 10,964.59

PICKERMANS SCHOOL OF INSTRUCTION 86.50

PLYMOUTH CNTY SHERIFF NOTICES/SUBPOENAS 69.56

PRESTO-X INC. CUSTODIAL SUPPLIES 108.00

PROGRESSIVE REHABILITATION ASSOCIATES MEDICAL FEES 75.00

PROSECUTING ATTORNEYS TRAINING COMPUTER SOFTWARE 550.00

QUICK LANE MOTOR VEHICLE EXPENSE 829.96

RASMUSSEN MECHANICAL SERVICES BUILDINGS 524.12

REY FREEMAN COMMUNICATIONS CONSULTING PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 1,100.00

ROCKET AUTO WASH INC. *EQUIPMENT MAINTENANCE 83.85

S & S IMPLEMENT PARTS 715.15

SAFELITE AUTO GLASS (SC-IA) LIABILITY/PROPERTY INSUR. 165.00

SAFELITE FULFILLMENT, INC. *MOTOR VEHICLE EXPENSE 224.90

SANOFI PASTEUR INC. MEDICAL & LAB SUPPLIES 1,279.34

SARAH E. BLATCHFORD*** *MILEAGE 33.25

SECURITY NATIONAL BANK (CNTY)** SCHOOL OF INSTRUCTION 165.00

SECURITY NATIONAL BANK (CRD-CARD) *SCHOOL OF INSTRUCTION 6,751.59

SERVICE MASTERS OF SOOLAND BUILDING 670.00

SHEILA M. GARVIN*** MILEAGE 116.74

SHERWIN WILLIAMS *BUILDINGS 337.38

SIGNS BY TOMORROW MOTOR VEHICLE EXPENSE 130.00

SIMPCO SIOUXLAND INTERSTATE *CONTR./OTHER GOV. & ORGAN. 949.68

SINGING HILLS AUTO SPA *MOTOR VEHICLE EXPENSE 396.00

SIOUX CITY FORD PARTS 223.70

SIOUX CITY TREAS. (447) *UTILITIES ASSISTANCE..102,923.44

SIOUX LAUNDRY INC CONTRACTUAL SERVICES 2,925.00

SIOUX RIVERS REGION DIST. TO REGIONAL FISCAL A 771,711.00

SIOUXLAND ANIMAL HOSPITAL *K-9 DOG COSTS 286.62

SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH *TRAVEL EXPENSES 1,048.98

SIOUXLAND TAXI *PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 88.65

SNEHA VIRIPPIL*** SCHOOL OF INSTRUCTION 153.81

STACY M. MCNEAR*** TRAVEL EXPENSES 111.64

STAN HOUSTON EQUIPMENT CO. INC. *WEARING/SAFETY APPAREL 84.99

STAPLES CREDIT PLAN OFFICE SUPPLIES 63.98

STATE HYGIENIC LABORATORY PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 120.00

STEFFEN TRUCK EQUIPMENT INC. PARTS 27.03

STEPHANIE KINGSTON*** *EMPLOYEE MILEAGE 112.20

TEQUIPMENT.NET OFFICE SUPPLIES 94.26

TESSA KLEENE*** *SCHOOL OF INSTRUCTION 265.82

THERMO KING CHRISTENSEN *DIESEL 162.90

THOMPSON ELECTRIC CO. BUILDINGS 109.50

TNT SALES AND SERVICE CONTR./OTHER GOV. & ORGAN. 5,900.00

TYLER S. BROCK*** TRAVEL EXPENSES 135.80

TYLER TECHNOLOGIES COMPUTER SOFTWARE 895.00

UMBACH SEED & FEED STORE AGRICULT. & HORTICULTURAL 81.00

US BANK (STL-MO) *BUILDINGS 2,993.99

UST TESTING SERVICE (CVILL-IA) GROUNDS 300.00

WALL OF FAME PERSONAL ITEMS & CLOTHING 34.36

WAYNE FUNDERMANN BUILDINGS 40.00

WELLMARK BLUE CROSS & BLUE SHIELD MEDICAL FEES 129,826.59

WEST DES MOINES MARRIOTT TRAVEL EXPENSES 1,066.24

WESTERN DISPOSAL INC. *WATER/GARBAGE 1,983.00

WESTERN IOWA TECH *SCHOOL OF INSTRUCTION 280.00

WESTERN IOWA TELEPHONE TELEPHONE EXPENSE 458.59

WIATEL WESTERN IOWA TELECOM TELEPHONE EXPENSE 82.09

WILLIAMS & COMPANY PC (LM-IA) FISCAL AUDIT 32,375.00

WOODBURY CNTY REC *ELECTRIC LIGHT & POWER 4,807.00

WOODBURY CNTY SELF-LIABILITY*** SELF LIABILITY ALLOCATION 1,100,000.00

WOODBURY CNTY TREASURER – COPY PAPER OFFICE SUPPLIES 90.00

WOODBURY COUNTY DEBT SERVICE *RENT BUILDINGS 6,667.00

WOODHOUSE SIOUX CITY INC. *PARTS 1,931.06

WSLH PROFICIENCY TESTING PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 1,314.00

ZIEGLER INC. *OIL 453.35

10TH ST STUDIOS RENT PAYMENTS ASSISTANCE 14.00

3-SPEED AUTOMOTIVE LLC *PARTS 1,131.50

GRAND TOTAL – 3,098,056.43

* DENOTES OTHER ITEMS INCLUDED

Published in The Record

Thursday, December 6, 2018