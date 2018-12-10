Frances Niemeier, age 91, of rural Holstein, passed away on Saturday, December 8, 2018 at the Cherokee Specialty Care of Cherokee.

Lillie Frances Benson daughter of Berger & Anna (Svenson) Benson was born in Alta, IA on March 6, 1927. After graduating from Alta High School, she worked at Poller Dairy a local ice cream shop in Alta as a bookkeeper & clerk.

She was united in marriage to Louis Lloyd Niemeier at Trinity Lutheran Church in Alta on Feb 10, 1946. They lived & farmed north of Holstein. This marriage was blessed with 5 children: David, Daniel, Donald, Dean, & Deanna. She has six grandchildren & eight great – grandchildren.

She enjoyed growing many houseplants & having a flower garden. She did a lot of canning & freezing of produce. As a girl she was known as “Alta’s Little Carpenter”. She enjoyed doing a lot of woodworking. She was a very good seamstress & loved to crochet as well.

For many years she made lambs that were given to the three-year-old children at church as they started Sunday school. She also taught Sunday school for many years.

She was married to Louis for 59 years. To this union was added David (Vicki) of Holstein & their children Kevin (Angie) of South Sioux City, Michael (Leah) of Aurelia, Shari (Danis) Feliciano of Oklahoma. Daniel of Ames, NE, & his daughter Beth (Brian) Marsh of Michigan. Dean of Ida Grove. Deanna (Brad) Husman of Quimby & their daughters Tina (Tim) Thies of Nebraska and Heather of Auburn. Great – grandchildren are Mackenzie, Madison, & Mary Niemeier; Lillie & Sophia Marsh; Beau, Brooke, & Ean Thies. And three step great-grandchildren, and 1 step great-great-grandson. Also many nieces & nephews and dear friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents & her seven siblings and their spouses, Bertha (Edwin) Axelson, John Benson, Millie (Paul) Grienke, Oscar (Lillian) Benson, Geneva (Jake) Martin, Sylvia (Johnny) Stoner and Donald (Arlene) Benson. Her husband in 2005, son David in 2001, and son Donald in 1954.