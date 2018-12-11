Lucille Beeson

Lucille E. Beeson, age 94, of Correctionville, passed away on Friday, December 7, 2018 at Correctionville Specialty Care.

A funeral service was held on Tuesday, December 11, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. at the Grace United Methodist Church of Correctionville with Pastor Kim Crummer officiating. Burial was at the Correctionville Cemetery.

The Nicklas D. Jensen Funeral Home of Correctionville is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences can be made at nicklasdjensenfh.com

Lucille Evelyn (Sobieski) Beeson was born September 13, 1924 in Rock Township, Woodbury County, Iowa to John and Mabel (Shever) Sobieski.

Lucille lived her entire life in the Correctionville area.

Lucille worked as a teacher at country school for two years until she was united in marriage to Harold Beeson on February 6, 1943 in Dakota City, Nebraska. After their marriage, Lucille stayed home to be a wife and mother to their five children.

She was a member of the United Methodist Church where she belonged to the United Methodist Women. She enjoyed golfing and was a member of the Correctionville Putter Pals. Lucille was a gardener and enjoyed shopping.

She loved to crochet and crocheted many afghans for her family over the years.

Lucille is survived by her children: Jeanette (Lonnie) Fitch of Correctionville, IA; John (Kay) Beeson of Correctionville, IA; Bryce (Lisa) Beeson of Correctionville, IA and Cynthia (special friend, Joe Rinaldi) of Arcadia, FL; 13 grandchildren; 41 great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and a son, James Harold.