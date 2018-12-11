Reed Johnson

Funeral services for Reed L. Johnson, 61, of Portales, NM, were at 2:00 p.m. Friday, Dec. 7, 2018 in the Wheeler Mortuary Chapel with Pastor Kelly Fulfer officiating.

Reed Lloyd Johnson was born July 19, 1957 in Moville, Iowa to the home of Carol (Padel) and Armin Bolton Johnson. He died Dec. 3, 2018 in Amarillo, Texas.

Mr. Johnson grew up on the family farm in Iowa.

As a young man he joined the U.S. Air Force. His final assignment was at Canon Air Force Base. Following his discharge, he began working with Radio Shack and eventually transferred from Clovis to Carlsbad, and finally to the store in Roswell.

After leaving Radio Shack, he owned Sports Link sporting goods store in the Roswell Mall.

On Nov. 30, 1999 in Roswell, he was married to Joyce Lemon. From Roswell, he relocated to California where he worked at a Truck Stops of America as fuel manager.

He moved his family to Portales in about 2006. He first began working as a dispatcher for Western Dairy Transport. Later, he became the fuel manager for C&S Oil Co.

Reed enjoyed hunting and fishing and riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle. He made his home outside of Portales on a small plot of land where he raised horses and cattle. Reed was a likable man who made friends easily. Through his various associations, he had made many friends.

He is survived by his wife, Joyce of their home; two sons, Kevin Johnson and Fred Allen Johnson, and three daughters: Karen Johnson, Kimberly Johnson and Kristy Zinn, all of Portales; eight grandchildren: Alexis Johnson, Matthew Banda, Isaac Gomez, Destiny Hernandez, Lissette Gomez, Jayden Nixon, Zander Zinn and Cayson Zinn; two brothers, Terrance L. Johnson of Lawton, IA and Donald A. Johnson of Long Grove, IA; and two sisters, Geraldine J. Phillips and Constance L. Dyson both of Sioux City, IA.

He was preceded in death by both of his parents.