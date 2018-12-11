Ruth Morrissey

Ruth Clare Morrissey, 92, of Le Mars, formerly of rural Kingsley, was united in heaven with her husband, Bob, on Thursday, December 6, 2018 at Park Place Estates in Le Mars.

Mass of Christian Burial was Monday, Dec. 10, 2018 at All Saints Catholic Parish – St. Joseph Church in Le Mars.

Ruth, 10th child of George and Mary Johanna (Carel) Sitzmann, was born Dec. 28, 1925 in Plymouth County, outside of Kingsley. She attended

Rural No. 3 School in Plymouth County during elementary grades. She graduated from Mount Marty High School in Yankton, SD in 1942.

After graduating from Mount Marty Junior College in 1944, she graduated from Siena Heights College in Adrian, Michigan in 1946 with a Bachelor of Arts.

She taught 7th and 8th grade English for one year in Remsen, and then junior high English for four years in Forest City, Iowa.

While in Forest City, Ruth met and fell in love with Robert (Bob) Morrissey of Leland, Iowa. They married June 20, 1951 at St. Joseph Neptune Catholic Church in Hinton.

They farmed for five years in Leland, Iowa before moving to the family farm in the Kingsley, Iowa area in 1957. Together they farmed for many years until Robert died on July 18, 1997. She lived on the family farm until 2013 when she moved to Le Mars.

Ruth was a member of St. Joseph’s Neptune Catholic Church in Hinton, Iowa and the Ladies Altar Society. She served as Eucharistic Minister for many years. She was a member of Catholic Daughters of America in Le Mars. Ruth adored her family, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Growing up on the family farm was exciting with 8 kids.

Ruth and Bob enjoyed watching their children grow and become successful in the own lives while maintaining their strong family values.

Ruth enjoyed gardening, especially her large strawberry patch where she made her famous strawberry jam. She liked crocheting, reading and sharing her pie-making skills. She had special memories of many winters in Arkansas and travels with her daughter and son-in-law.

Ruth was especially proud of receiving the Century Farm status in 2008.

Ruth was the ultimate teacher, always giving teachable moments to her kids and grandkids.

A special event was a trip with her sisters to the Vatican where they had a personal visit with Pope Plus XII.

Ruth will be remembered by her kids and their spouses: Kathy and Duffy Barr of Malvern, Arkansas; Tom and Sheri Morrissey of Hoquiam, Washington; Eileen and Steve Schramm of Salem, Oregon; Dr. Kevin Morrissey and his husband, Rob Byrne of San Francisco; Mary Jo and Bruce Jerde of Tempe, Arizona; Ellen and Mark Simpson of Blair, Nebraska; Margaret and Matt Wankum of Merrill, Iowa; Rob and Christi Morrissey of Lee’s Summit, Missouri; 16 grandchildren: Karen (Jeff) Bonheim, Bobby Barr, Kayla Morrissey, Daniel Schramm, Nick Schramm, Michael Schramm, Hannah Schramm, Marc Jerde, Kristen (Aaron) Stenvers, Jacob Simpson, Alex (Emily) Wankum, Molly Wankum, Maddie Wankum, Andrew Wankum, Logan Morrissey, Reid Morrissey; and two great-grandchildren, Claire and Caitlin Bonheim. Also surviving is one sister, Sister Rosalie Sitzmann O.S.B. of Yankton, SD.

Ruth was preceded in death by her husband Bob; her parents, George and Mary Sitzmann; a grandchild, Patrick Morrissey; 8 sisters: Sister Annette Sitzmann O.S.M, Sister Ambrose Sitzmann O.S.M, Sister Marian Sitzmann O.S.M, Sister Gertrude Sitzmann O.P., Sister Esther Sitzmann O.P., Sister Faith Sitzmann O.S.B, Marlys Koopman, and Vivian Ann Sitzmann (who died at two years of age); and three brothers: Rev. Marion Sitzmann O.S.B., Rev. Alphonse Sitzmann O.S.B. and Donald Sitzmann (who died at infancy).

Memorials can be made to Hospice of Siouxland.