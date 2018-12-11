WC National Honor Society Induction

New members joined Woodbury Central’s chapter of the National Honor Society (NHS) at the group’s installation ceremony. Read about the ceremony on page 12 of this week’s Record.
All NHS members — Back row: Garrett Arment, Jakob Schultz, Caleb Lubbers, Mitchell Countryman, Matthew Nissen, Henry Burbach, Logan Hammond. Third row: Derek Hytrek, Wade Mitchell, Karsen Gray, Katelyn Champion, Louisa Fickbohm, Tori Korver, Maddie Paulsen, Miah Manker. Second row: Sally Gallagher, Sarah Crichton, Alexis Strachan, Megan Warner, Stephanie Havlicek, Gracia Widman, Brianna Meals, Paytin Stover, Sidney Steffen. First row: Payton Petersen, Jade Davidson, Jolee Bruneau, Ryan Putze, Sarah Nelson, Skylar Hannah, Hanna Stratton, Emma Persons, Sidnie Graff