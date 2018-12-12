Woodbury County Board of Supervisors Minutes — November 20, 2018 (Special Meeting)

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

NOVEMBER 20, 2018

SPECIAL MEETING OF

THE WOODBURY COUNTY

BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

The Board of Supervisors met on Tuesday, November 20, 2018, at 9:00 a.m. Board members present were Taylor, Pottebaum, De Witt and Ung; Radig was absent. Staff members present were Patrick Gill, Auditor/Clerk to the Board, Melissa Thomas, Human Resources Director, Patrick Jennings, County Attorney and Joshua Widman, Assistant County Attorney.

The meeting was called to order.

Motion by De Witt second by Taylor to go into closed session per Iowa Code Section 21.5(1)(c). Carried on a 4-0 on a roll-call vote.

Motion by Taylor second by Pottebaum to go out of closed session per Iowa Code Section 21.5(1)(c). Carried 4-0 on roll-call vote.

Motion by Taylor second by Pottebaum to approve the recommendation of legal counsel offered in the executive session. Carried 3-1; Ung was opposed.

The Board adjourned the meeting.

Published in The Record

Thursday, December 13, 2018