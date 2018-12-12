Kingsley City Council Minutes/Bills — December 3, 2018

Kingsley City Council

December 3, 2018

The Kingsley City Council met in regular session on December 3, 2018 at Kingsley City Hall. Mayor Rick Bohle called the meeting to order at 7:00 p.m. followed by the Pledge of Allegiance. Present were Councilmen Rolling, Bohle, Jasperson and Mathers. Peters was absent.

The agenda was approved on motion by Bohle, seconded by Mathers, all voted aye, motion carried.

Minutes of the November 5, 2018 meeting were approved on motion by Mathers, seconded by Jasperson, all voted aye, motion carried.

Public Forum: None.

The following list of bills was approved on motion by Mathers, seconded by Rolling, all voted aye, motion carried.

Rick Bohle, November expenses 100.00

Steve Jantz, reimb. cell phone 40.00

Kingsley Vol Amb, meal stipend 150.00

Kingsley Amb. Personnel, Nov. runs 1,500.00

Deb Jantz, ins reimb 151.80

Vicki Sitzmann, ins reimb/mileage 196.80

KPTH, advertising 850.00

KMEG, advertising 1,240.00

Verizon, Amb. hotspot 22.92

GIS, life/disab. ins 23.04

Titan Machinery, grease 45.60

Electrical Engineering, lagoon work 751.59

Mangold, sewer testing 984.00

Iowa Rural Water, dues 275.00

SRF, GO lagoon interest 4,145.00

SRF, RV lagoon interest 4,343.00

Data Technologies, annual license fees 5,000.00

Mpire Htg & Cooling, pool heater 25,000.00

Amazon.com, Lib. books/supplies 660.33

Bound Tree, Amb. supplies 72.00

O.C. Sanitation, porta-pot rent 128.58

Barco, signs 485.00

Brushmann Tree Spading, move three trees 973.50

Doug Koch, Oct. cleaning 125.00

Quill, Epson ink 54.99

Presto-X, pest control 101.00

MC2, lagoon bulbs 1,077.76

Mid-Sioux, verification of income 200.00

Lumber Pros, plywood for loader basket 53.50

Sanitary Services, dumpster rent 69.50

MidAmerican, utilities 3,033.12

Dirt Road Design, website & ads 679.00

JJSS, LLC, sewer jetting 375.00

UPS, shipping chgs 62.25

Iowa League of Cities, budget workshop 45.00

U.S. Postal Service, stamped window envelopes 308.50

Indoff, copy paper, post-it notes 65.98

IRS, Fed/Fica 4,870.87

Ipers, Ipers 3,358.36

Kingsley State Bank, SE View interest 6,727.00

Kingsley State Bank, Sweeper interest 2,062.50

Julie Culler, Facebook ad 8.00

The Iowan Lib. subscription 24.00

Baker & Taylor, Lib. books 642.25

Book Systems, annual subscription 995.00

Matheson, Amb. Oxygen 423.40

Doug Koch, Comm. Bldg. cleaning 356.25

Certified Amb Group, Amb. billing 160.92

Wiatel, phone/internet 619.57

Beelner Service, well curb/cover, gr. opens, lagoon timer 1,435.15

Ply. Co. Solid Waste, Nov. tonnage 3,260.62

Bobbi Pietz, 2017 Amb. Run data input 4,200.00

Baker & Taylor, Lib. DVD 18.12

Grand Total 79,251.75

Library Special:

Cengage, Lib. books 220.41

Total Expenses by Fund: General, 37,573.30; Road Use, 40,956.73; Employee Benefits, 3,027.26; Local Option, 275.86; TIF, 2,178.00; Library Spec Inv, 291.08; Fire Dept Spec, 0.00; Ambulance Spec, 0.00; Fire Truck Spec, 0.00; Debt Service, 0.00; Perpetual Care, 0.00; Water, 5,002.95; Sewer, 14,994.51; Lagoon Sinking, 0.00; Solid Waste, 8,431.97. Total: 112,731.66.

Total Revenues by Function: Charges for Services, 32,979.79; Operating Grants, 20,111.56; General Revenues, 81,830.39. Total: 134,921.74.

Maintenance Report: Jantz reported that “No Parking” signs are up on Kurtz Dr. and the 5th block of Rutland and will be taking dump truck to I-State for a minor recall.

Treasurer’s report was approved on motion by Bohle, seconded by Jasperson, all voted aye, motion carried.

Police report was distributed.

Third reading of

Ordinance #240 (setting speed limit at 35 mph for 330th St. from L-14 to Quest Ave.)

Approved on motion by Bohle, seconded by Rolling, all voted aye, motion carried. Ordinance #240 was approved on motion by Bohle, seconded by Rolling. Roll call vote: Rolling, aye; Bohle, aye; Jasperson, aye; Mathers, aye. Motion carried.

Third reading of

Ordinance #241 (setting speed limit at 35 mph for Quest Ave. from 330th St. to Hwy. 140).

Approved on motion by Bohle, seconded by Jasperson, all voted aye, motion carried. Ordinance #241 was approved on motion by Bohle, seconded by Jasperson. Roll call vote: Rolling, aye; Bohle, aye; Jasperson, aye; Mathers, aye. Motion carried.

An agreement was signed with Siouxland Humane Society for stray animal services. Motion by Rolling to sign agreement to keep stray animals for a maximum of seven days at $9.00 per day, seconded by Jasperson. All voted aye, motion carried.

Nuisance trees in city parking were discussed. City will be responsible for the removal of dead trees and will grind the stumps. Property will liable for any damages the trees may cause before removal. A new ordinance will be introduced in January to address plantings and structures in the parking.

Matt Rotert, Chad Kuchel and Chuck Weiland were present to discuss the financial future of the golf course. The city will be giving $6,500 per year for 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2023. This money will help pay down debt, update equipment and improve the course. It was also encouraged that the association look into grant opportunities with the assistance of Simpco.

Resolution 2018-14

was approved on motion by Rolling to assess contract costs of $800.00 and law enforcement costs to the Daniel White property, seconded by Jasperson. All voted aye, motion carried.

Christmas bonuses were approved on motion by Jasperson as follows: V. Sitzmann, S. Jantz, G. Sadler, J. Hoover, D. Kremer and J. Culler, $200.00; B. Slota and S. Schaeuble, $100.00; D. Bainbridge, C. Schweitzberger, R. Irwin and C. Kim, $50.00. Seconded by Jasperson, all voted aye, motion carried.

Dave Christiansen talked with the Council about nuisance abatement and unsafe buildings. Mr. Christiansen will be hired at a cost $50.00 per hour plus mileage to inspect the entire city for violations. An ordinance will be introduced in January to adopt the state guidelines for nuisance abatement.

Wage raises for Library fill-in employees were discussed. The Council felt that Library raises should be discussed in May of each year when all city wage raises are determined. Councilman Bohle will contact the Library Board concerning this matter.

Building permits: None.

Adjourn on motion by Mathers, seconded by Bohle, all voted aye, motion carried.

Next meeting will be January 7, 2019.

Rick Bohle, Mayor

ATTEST:

Vicki Sitzmann, Clerk

Published in The Record

Thursday, December 13, 2018