Lawton City Council Minutes/Claims — December 5, 2018

Lawton City Council Meeting

December 5, 2018 — 5:30 p.m.

The Lawton City Council met in regular session at 5:30 p.m. on December 5, 2018, at Lawton City Hall. Mayor Dale Erickson called the meeting to order. Roll call was answered by Baltushis, Johnson, Otto, and Saunders. Heiss was absent. Also in attendance: City Clerk Carla Eidenshink,

Public Works Director Justin Dunnington, Deputy Charles Hertz, Jerry Steffen, Josh Pope, Lori & Clark Hummel.

It was moved by Otto, second by Johnson, to approve the agenda as posted. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Public Forum: There were no comments from the public at the public forum.

Sheriff’s report – Officer Hertz was present to discuss the Sheriff’s report for November. The Sheriff’s office patrolled Lawton 59 hours and 47 minutes in November and responded to 8 calls for service.

Fire Report – There were 4 calls last month. Budget meeting with Banner and Concord Townships and City of Lawton was held, three members have resigned from the department, and CPR certification training was held.

Clerk’s Report – Cedar Street resolution will be passed, Siouxland Humane Society contract has not changed from last year, the capital improvement plan will be discussed to help with budget planning, the contract with the DOT for the federal aid agreement will be approved, Data Technologies software annual license and support fee has went up about $75 from last year, Kirby Vaccum purchased a solicitors permit to sell around town, consensus of the Council was to leave this ordinance in place and not change it at this time, construction engineer bids were received but the DOT wants us to resubmit the request for quote, Jerry Steffen is to have the preliminary plans to the state by Dec 6 to continue moving forward with the trail project.

Mayor’s Report – Mayor Erickson reported we will discuss health insurance premiums at the January meeting, he will be going to the SIMPCO Tri State Forum and their regular board meeting in December, he has been helping on working on getting the paperwork for the trail done, and three companies are getting us quotes on repainting of the water tower and he will bring the quotes to the Council when we get them.

Public Works Report – Justin reported the West Creek Lift Station has been insulated, all doors at the fire station have been installed, they are working on the hose bib and exhaust fan, have replaced a broken fire hydrant, filled in some potholes, Sargent Drilling is working on VFD’s for the water plant, LED lights have been put on the 550 and dump truck, tire cables have been put on both trucks, the motor on the Gravely is being fixed, put in 16 hours last weekend on the snow removal. Only a couple complaints were received on snow removal.

Attorney Report – None

Minutes – Motion by Otto, second by Saunders, to approve the November 7 and November 28 minutes. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Consent Agenda — It was moved by Saunders, second by Johnson to approve the consent agenda including bills paid and to be paid, financials, utility billing reconciliations, and checking account reconciliations. Motion carried, all voting aye.

It was moved by Saunders to read

RESOLUTION 2018-17

RESOLUTION TO ESTABLISH A NO PARKING ZONE ON THE EAST SIDE OF CEDAR STREET

FROM BIRCH STREET TO US HIGHWAY 20

Otto seconded the motion for adoption and roll was called:

AYES: Baltushis, Johnson, Otto, Saunders

NAYS: None

ABSENT: Heiss

Motion carried 4-0.

Humane Society – After discussion it was moved by Otto, second by Johnson, to approve the annual contract with the Siouxland Humane Society. Motion carried, all voting aye.

RESOLUTION 2018-18

RESOLUTION APPROVING WAGES FOR CITY EMPLOYEES

After discussion it was moved by Saunders, second by Otto, to increase wages for James Joy to $20.00 per hour per his completion of his probationary period. Motion carried on a roll call vote 4-0.

Capital Improvement Plan – Discussion took place on changes to the FY20 capital improvement plan to be implemented in the FY20 budget.

Federal Aid Agreement – Councilman Otto introduced and caused to be read

RESOLUTION 2018-19

RESOLUTION APPROVING A PUBLIC CONTRACT BETWEEN CITY OF LAWTON

AND THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION

REGARDING THE 2018 BIKE AND WALKING TRAIL PROJECT,

ALSO KNOWN AS PROJECT TAP-R-4250(601)—8T-97

Councilman Johnson seconded the motion for adoption of the resolution. Roll call vote was taken with all members present voting aye. Motion carried 4-0.

Data Technologies – Motion by Otto, second by Baltushis, to approve the annual license and support agreement for our computer system through Data Technologies. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Snow Blade – Discussion was held on repairing the Vplow on the F250 would cost $4413 to fix, trading the plow in for a straight blade would cost $4,007. For $1862 we could get an 84” blade on the toolcat. Discussion led to relying on the new dump truck and the F550 to do the snow this year.

It was moved by Otto, second by Saunders, to adjourn at 7:00pm. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Dale R. Erickson, Mayor

Carla Eidenshink, City Clerk

LAWTON CLAIMS & REVENUES REPORT — NOVEMBER, 2018

ALIGNMENT PROS ALIGN, TIEROD, HUBSEAL, BRAKE – 250 $1,336.40

ARCHEOLOGY LABORATORY ARCHEOLOGY SURVEY FOR TRAIL $2,466.00

BOMGAARS CHAIN SAW $496.87

BOMGAARS CHAIN SAW CHAINS & FILE $156.10

MRB ENTERPRISES REPLACE GARAGE DOOR ON STATION $6,000.00

BROWN SUPPLY CO. RENT WATER TAPPER $25.00

CITY OF KINGSLEY PURCHASE 97 DUMP TRUCK W/PLOW $3,001.43

CITY OF LAWTON FIRE DEPT. WATER $41.28

EFTPS FED/FICA TAXES $3,412.66

GILL HAULING, INC. ROLL-OFF FOR GARBAGE – EMPTY LOT $413.13

GRAINGER BLOCK HEATER @ LAGOON LIFT ST $144.48

HAKA, LLC F250, GRAVELY, TOOLCAT FUEL $453.90

HEALY WELDING FIX PAYLOADER PLOW $804.47

HOLIDAY INN AIRPORT ROOM FOR IMFOA CONFERENCE $316.28

IOWA ONE CALL LOCATES $10.80

IOWA RURAL WATER ASSOC. VISION INS $30.82

IPERS REGULAR IPERS $1,942.68

JOHNSON PROPANE INC. PROPANE FOR LAGOON STATION $100.00

JUSTIN DUNNINGTON PR ADVANCE $590.00

JUSTIN DUNNINGTON PR ADVANCE $590.00

JUSTIN DUNNINGTON PR ADVANCE $590.00

L.P. GILL, INC. 2ND QUARTER LANDFILL FEE $4,322.08

MANGOLD ENVIRONMENTAL TESTING WATER TESTING $65.00

MENARDS – SIOUX CITY REPLACE WALK-IN DOOR @ FIRE STA $831.66

METCALF & BEARDSHEAR LAW OFFICE CHARTIER LAWSUIT LEGALS $410.00

MIDAMERICAN ENERGY COMPANY UTILITIES $2,254.06

O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC. F250 OIL FILTER, OIL, BRAKE CLEN $132.41

OFFICE SYSTEMS CO. COPIER MAINTENANCE CONTRACT $142.27

POMP’S TIRE SERVICE, INC. TIRES FOR TRUCK #58 $1,394.50

RICHARDSON TRUCKING LLC GRADE DRAINAGE PATH $8,639.39

SANDRY FIRE SUPPLY SCBA FLOW TESTING $958.70

SARGENT DRILLING WATER PUMP REPAIR $12,643.70

SECURITY NATIONAL BANK INTEREST ON GO BOND $2,106.00

SIOUX CITY FORD SWITCH ASSEMBLY FOR F550 $112.65

SOOLAND BOBCAT SOIL CONDITIONER RENTAL $525.00

STEFFEN ENGINEERING & TESTING ALLEY PROJECT ENGINEERING $1,005.00

STEINHOFF LANDSCAPE & CONSTR. REPAIR SOUTH SIDE – LARIMER ST $16,183.75

THE RECORD MINUTES, ORDINANCE, RESOLUTION $402.50

TREASURER STATE OF IOWA WATER EXCISE TAX $747.00

VAKULSKAS LAW FIRM, P.C. GARNISHMENT $75.00

VAKULSKAS LAW FIRM, P.C. GARNISHMENT $75.00

WELLMARK HEALTH INSURANCE $719.33

WESTERN IOWA TELEPHONE ASS’N TELEPHONE/INTERNET $497.24

WOODBURY CTY SHERIFF FEE TO SERVE PAPERS $38.00

WRENN’S PLUMBING & HEATING INC WATER SOFTENER – CHAR-MAC $5,000.00

TOTAL CLAIMS PAID $82,202.54

CLAIMS PAID BY FUND:

GENERAL $41,173.57

FIRE $3,418.52

ROAD USE TAX $2,298.83

DEBT SERVICE $2,106.00

BIKE/HIKE TRAIL $2,466.00

WATER $23,153.00

SEWER $7,586.62

REVENUES BY FUND:

GENERAL $22,159.85

FIRE $90.00

ROAD USE TAX $10,180.16

LOCAL OPTION SALES

TAX $14,621.76

TAX INCREMENT

FINANCING $25.20

WATER $13,792.39

SEWER $5,316.19

Published in The Record

Thursday, December 13, 2018