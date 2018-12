Maple Valley/Anthon-Oto School Board Minutes & Bills — December 6, 2018

MAPLE VALLEY-ANTHON OTO

COMMUNITY SCHOOL

BOARD MEETING

Date: Thursday, December 6, 2018

Time: 7:30 PM

Place: Middle School Library, Anthon, IA

Present: Wimmer, Mead, Clausen, Kennedy, and Flanigan

Absent: None

Others: 3 guests

AGENDA:

I. Opening of Meeting

A. Call to Order

B. Roll Call and Declaration of Quorum

President Wimmer called the meeting to order and declared a quorum at 7:30 PM

II. Communications

A. Public Forum – none

B. Correspondence – none

III. Consent Agenda

A. Approval of Agenda

B. Minutes

C. Financial Reports

D. General and Schoolhouse Bills: General $311,047.22; Management $3,638.68; PPEL $9,743.42; Activity $48,513.24; Hot Lunch $44,852.61; Infrastructure $51,739.46; Extra & Hourly Pay $111,260.94.

E. Activity Account

F. School Meal Program

Flanigan moved and Kennedy seconded to approve the consent agenda. 5 ayes. Motion carried.

IV. Action Items

A. Employee Resignations/Contract Modifications/Hiring/Open Enrollment – None

B. Appointment of Lloyd and Rachel Olson Scholarship Committee Member – President Wimmer

Re-appointed Tammy Flanigan to this committee.

C. Consideration of Official Newspapers: Mead moved and Flanigan seconded to approve The Record, Danbury Review, and Mapleton Press as the designated newspapers for the MVAO school district. 5 ayes. Motion carried.

V. Discussion Items

A. School Board Convention Summary

B. DLR Structural Report

C. DLR Auditorium Conceptual Plan

VI. Reports

A. Administrator Reports

B. Early Graduates for 18-19

VII. Future Agenda Item Requests

A. High School registration Guide

B. School Calendar for 2019-2020

VIII. Announcements

A. Winter Break: December 22 – January 3 – Classes Resume January 3

B. Conference Rule – No Activities – December 23 – December 27, 2018

C. Next meeting – Monday, January 14, 2019 – Mapleton at 7:00 PM.

IX. Adjourn – President Wimmer adjourned the meeting at 8:12 PM. The board continued to meet in exempt session regarding: employee salaries/benefits/working conditions.

MVAO Board President – Wimmer

MVAO Board Secretary — Klingensmith

MVAO BOARD BILLS

GENERAL FUND

AMERICAN INSTITUTES OF RESEARCH ASSESSMENT 168.00

BARNES AND NOBLE, INC. SUPPLIES 200.60

BEESON, RHONDA REIMBURSEMENT 27.79

BOMGAARS SUPPLIES 375.34

BURGESS CLINICS BILLING SERVICES PHYSICAL 100.00

BURGESS HEALTH CENTER PHYSICAL 100.00

CHN GARBAGE SERVICE, INC. GARBAGE 426.50

CENEX FLEETCARD FUEL CHARGES 833.24

CENTURYLINK TELEPHONE 3,800.40

CITY OF MAPLETON UTILITIES 9,156.42

COLBERT’S MARKET SUPPLIES 754.90

CORNHUSKER INTERNATIONAL TRUCKS BUS REPAIR 482.56

CROGHAN, BRENDA REIMBURSEMENT 70.98

CULLIGAN SUPPLIES 242.00

DANBURY REVIEW PUBLISHING 734.84

DEWALD, STEVE SE TRAVEL 2,020.98

DHS CASHIER 1ST FL. MEDICAID REIMBURSEMENT 4,906.93

FIRST HEALTH PART D INSURANCE 56.20

FUN AND FUNCTION LLC SUPPLIES 76.90

GLOBAL GLASS SUPPLIES 55.00

GOODWILL INDUSTRIES, INC. SPECIAL EDUCATION 1,806.00

HAMERS, KATHY REIMBURSEMENT 10.86

HANSEN SERVICES PROPANE 1,800.00

HEARTLAND SCHOOL SE TUITION 3,458.00

HERRICK, CYNTHIA REIMBURSEMENT 66.22

HOPSON, J. ROBERT SERVICES 800.00

HOWLAND CUSTOM AUTO BODY SERVICES 1,526.00

HUMANA INSURANCE CO. INSURANCE 70.70

IOWA CENTRAL COMMUNITY COLLEGE ENTRY FEE 120.00

IOWA COMMUNICATIONS NETWORK INTERNET 338.42

IOWA HIGH SCHOOL MUSIC ASSOC. REGISTRATION 300.00

IOWA HIGH SCHOOL SPEECH ASSOC. ENTRY FEE 153.00

IOWA LAKES COMM COLLEGE TUITION 172.25

IOWA STATE UNIVERSITY REGISTRATION 250.00

JESSEN AUTOMOTIVE SERVICES 1,263.40

KIRCHGATTER, MONA REIMBURSEMENT 68.64

KLINGENSMITH, SHONA REIMBURSEMENT 98.31

MACS CHEVROLET PONTIAC SUPPLIES 875.26

MAPLETON COMMUNICATIONS INTERNET 737.53

MAPLETON PRESS LEGAL PUBLISHING/RENEW 272.85

MARTIN BROS SUPPLIES 86.72

MATHESON TRI GAS, INC. SUPPLIES 72.70

MAYNARD, ROCHELLE REIMBURSEMENT 90.83

MENARDS SUPPLIES 206.69

MERCY MEDICAL CLINICS PHYSICALS 424.16

MUCKEY, DENNIS REIMBURSEMENT 132.00

NORTHWEST AREA EDUCATION AGENCY SUPPLIES 302.50

O’KEEFE ELEVATOR CO. INC. ELEVATOR MAINTENANCE 352.83

OA/BCIG CSD OPEN ENROLLMENT 9,083.45

OBERG, STEVEN REIMBURSEMENT 287.71

PETERSEN, STEPHANIE REIMBURSEMENT 75.59

PHILLIPS, HOLLY REIMBURSEMENT 39.04

POWER WASH USA SUPPLIES 75.00

QUILL CORPORATION SUPPLIES 1,384.14

RASMUSSEN MECHANICAL SERVICES SUPPLIES 159.46

REALLY GOOD STUFF SUPPLIES 2,589.00

REALLY GREAT READING SUPPLIES 7,292.10

RENTOKIL NORTH AMERICA, INC. dba SERVICES 149.00

RICK’S COMPUTER SUPPORT/HARDWARE/EQUIPMENT 4,771.00

RIVER VALLEY CSD OPEN ENROLLMENT 38,429.99

SANDER, CALEB PIANO TUNING 270.00

SANITARY SERVICES GARBAGE 383.00

SCANNINGPENS SUPPLIES 2,413.00

SUPPLYWORKS SUPPLIES 2,593.78

TIME FOR KIDS SUPPLIES 128.70

UNITED HEALTHCARE INSURANCE 115,555.42

WARD’S SCIENCE SUPPLIES 24.26

WEST MUSIC SUPPLIES 72.05

WESTERN IOWA TECH COMM. COLLEGE POST-SECONDARY ENROLLMENT 28,604.00

WINSUPPLY COMMERCIAL CHARGE SUPPLIES 324.00

WOODBURY CENTRAL HIGH SCHOOL OPEN ENROLLMENT 55,898.08

Fund Total: 311,047.22

MANAGEMENT LEVY FUND

UNITED HEALTHCARE INSURANCE 3,638.68

Fund Total: 3,638.68

PHYSICAL PLANT & EQUIP. LEVY FUND

BURKE ENGINEERING SALES COMPANY SUPPLIES 635.00

HOMETOWN VARIETY SUPPLIES 839.90

INLAND TRUCK PARTS & SERVICE SERVICES 4,556.36

RASMUSSEN MECHANICAL SERVICES SERVICES 1,994.74

RICK’S COMPUTER SUPPORT/HARDWARE/EQUIPMENT 1,350.00

SCHOOL SPECIALTY SUPPLY INC. SUPPLIES 367.42

Fund Total: 9,743.42

STUDENT ACTIVITY FUND

ARKFELD, MARK OFFICIAL 75.00

ARTWORX DESIGN SHOP FFA SHIRTS 192.00

BARBER, JACOB MS PRIZE 10.00

BEEF & BREW MEALS 1,290.46

BEST WESTERN PLUS TRAVEL 822.08

BLANK PARK ZOO SUPPLIES 900.00

BRAND, DEREK OFFICIAL 130.00

BRENNER, KATIE MS PRIZE 20.00

BREYFOGLE, SCOTT REIMBURSEMENT 309.00

BRODERSEN, KAYLEE MS PRIZE 20.00

BUSINESS PROFESSIONALS OF AMERICA BPA 644.00

CLUB’S CHOICE FUNDRAISING VOCAL MUSIC FUNDRAISING 4,763.60

COLBERT’S MARKET SUPPLIES 287.61

DAVIS, ASHLYN MS PRIZE 15.00

DECKER SPORTS SUPPLIES 815.60

DIXON, HUNTER MS PRIZE 5.00

EEKHOFF, KEVIN OFFICIAL 220.00

EHLERS, CHRIS OFFICIAL 150.00

ELLIS, JANE REIMBURSEMENT 9.28

FOX, JAYME MS PRIZE 5.00

GILMORE, LUKE OFFICIAL 75.00

GRAFFIX INC. dba WALL OF FAME SUPPLIES 820.00

HAMERS, KATHY REIMBURSEMENT 1,285.88

HEDDEN, MIKE OFFICIAL 75.00

HENDERSON, AL OFFICIAL 145.00

HILDRETH, RYAN OFFICIAL 130.00

HINOTE, JERAMIE BASKETBALL CAMP 900.00

HOMETOWN VARIETY SUPPLIES 38.68

IOWA FFA FOUNDATION FFA 993.00

J.W. PEPPER & SONS, INC. SUPPLIES 35.10

JDRF STUDENT COUNCIL DONATION 121.00

JOHNSON PLASTICS SUPPLIES 1,057.69

KOENIGS, BROOKLYN MS PRIZE 20.00

KUHLMAN, ETHAN MS FUNDRAISER PRIZE 5.00

LAWTON BRONSON COMM. SCHOOL ENTRY FEE 75.00

LUCAS, JEFF OFFICIAL 220.00

MADSEN, GABE OFFICIAL 75.00

MAHRT, CADEN MS PRIZE 5.00

MCCONE FOODS FUNDRAISER SUPPLIES 3,177.00

MCMILLEN, LAUREN MS PRIZE 10.00

MEYER, CHARLIE OFFICIAL 295.00

MEYER, JONATHAN OFFICIAL 70.00

MINNTEX FFA FUNDRAISER 19,621.75

MITCHELL, JACOB MS PRIZE 20.00

NATIONAL FFA ORGANIZATION SUPPLIES 150.50

PAULSEN, CHESLEY MS PRIZE 25.00

PEPSI COLA OF SIOUXLAND POP 1,036.85

PHILLIPS, HOLLY REIMBURSEMENT 41.66

PLATFORM ATHLETICS SUPPLIES 400.00

REINKE, DALE OFFICIAL 110.00

SALKER, JIM OFFICIAL 130.00

SANFORD, DENNY OFFICIAL 130.00

SCHAFFER, JASMINE MS PRIZE 5.00

SCHMIDT, ADEN MS PRIZE 10.00

SCHOFIELD, CAMERON MS PRIZE 15.00

SCHOFIELD, KADEN MS PRIZE 5.00

SIOUXLAND SCALE SERVICE, INC. SCALE TEST 175.00

STADTLANDER, TODD OFFICIAL 110.00

TADLOCK, ALYSSA MS PRIZE 15.00

UHL, RICH OFFICIAL 150.00

VOLLSTEDT, STEVE OFFICIAL 110.00

WESSLING, DOUGLAS OFFICIAL 75.00

WESTERN VALLEY CONFERENCE CONFERENCE TICKETS 1,008.00

WILLMOTT, SCOTT OFFICIAL 295.00

WINKLEPLECK, MIKE OFFICIAL 130.00

WYHE’S CHOICE FUNDRAISING FUNDRAISER SUPPLIES 4,432.50

Fund Total: 48,513.24

SCHOOL NUTRITION FUND

HILAND DAIRY MILK 2,878.59

KECK FOODS COMMODITIES 2,154.64

MAPLE VALLEY ANTHON OTO OPERATING REIMBURSEMENT 24,787.57

MARTIN BROS. FOOD/SUPPLIES 15,031.81

Fund Total: 44,852.61

INFRASTRUCTURE SALES TAX FUND

ADVANCED SYSTEMS, INC. COPIER 1,362.93

C&B OPERATIONS, LLC MOWER/SNOWBLOWER 27,110.00

NCH dba CHEMSEARCH SUPPLIES 1,562.49

PPP DESIGN ATHLETIC SUPPLIES 1,000.00

RASMUSSEN MECHANICAL SERVICES SERVICES 2,564.04

RICK’S COMPUTER SUPPORT/HARDWARE/EQUIPMENT 18,140.00

Fund Total: 51,739.46

