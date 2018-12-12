Plymouth County Board of Supervisors Minutes & Claims — November 27, 2018

| | 0

Plymouth County Board of Supervisors
November 27, 2018
Le Mars, Iowa

The Plymouth County Board of Supervisors met in the Boardroom on November 27, 2018 at 9:30 a.m.  All members were present.  All votes following are aye unless otherwise indicated.  Board Chairman Don Kass called the meeting to order and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited.
Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve the November 27, 2018 agenda.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Loutsch, seconded by Horton, to approve the minutes of the November 16, 2018 meeting.  All votes aye; Meis abstained.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Horton, to approve the claims dated 11/20/18.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve an amended Plymouth County Procurement policy.  Motion Carried.

Nick Beeck, Plymouth County Conservation Director, presented the FY 2017/18 Conservation annual report.

Jim Jones, Plymouth County Veteran Affairs Director, presented the FY 2017/18 Veteran Affairs annual report.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve Township Line, a minor subdivision in the NW ¼ of the NW ¼ in Section 30 of Fredonia Township for Lot 1 of .74 acres subject to the Assessor combining this with adjacent parcel.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Loutsch, seconded by Horton, to approve a permit for a tile line crossing in Section 11/12 of Remsen Township under L-22, Section 23/36 of Lincoln Township under 320th St., and Section 20/21 of Marion Township on K-64.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Horton, to approve a permit for a tile crossing in Section 14/23 of Elgin Township under 130th St.  All votes aye; Anderson abstained.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Loutsch, to approve a permit for an electrical line crossing in Section 25 of Elkhorn Township under Quorn Road.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Meis, to approve a permit for Southern Sioux Rural Water in Section 4 of Westfield Township and Section 33 of Portland Township on 160th St.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Loutsch, to approve a permit to Westel in Section 2/11 of Marion Township on Hwy 3 – Node #15, Section 17/18 in Remsen Township on Highway 140 – Node #13.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve the final plan for project SBRC-CO75(155)—8D-75 on C-44 over the Floyd River.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Loutsch, seconded by Horton, to enter CLOSED SESSION 20.17(3). Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to end closed session.  Motion Carried.

The Board of Supervisors adjourned the meeting at 12:50 p.m.

Stacey Feldman,
Plymouth County Auditor

Don Kass, Chairman

Plymouth County – Claims paid 11-20-2018
A & M Laundry  mats    58.00
AgriVision  snow blower maint.    106.69
Noel Ahmann  mileage    176.58
Vicki Anstine  election official    152.00
Doris Arndt  election official    204.98
Kay Augustine  election official    171.00
Autry Reporting  deposition    110.80
Natuasha Banks  election official    168.63
Robyn Banks  election official    222.96
Carol Beckwith  election official    173.38
Roye Beene  election worker    47.25
Cole Beitelspacher  election worker    50.00
Linda Beitelspacher  election official    188.60
Lonnie Bohlke  election worker    93.81
Kay Bohnenkamp  absentee election official    157.18
Bomgaars  hardware    394.65
Judy Brouwer  election official    193.38
City of Brunsville  SUNDRY    52.20
Marilyn Bunkers  election official    171.00
C & B Operations  JD gator parts    347.22
Campbell’s Electric  repairs/labor    198.39
Karen Carlson  election official    173.38
Casey’s General  fuel    5796.99
Century Link  phone    70.20
CWD  kitchen supplies    3180.40
The Dailey Stop  fuel    69.70
Dean Foods  kitchen supplies    174.61
Barb Detloff  election official    128.17
Victoria DeVos  misc. reimbursements    193.24
Diamond Distributing  kitchen shelves    122.00
Dirt Road Design  NW Iowa outdoor ad    150.00
Dixon Construction  construction project    16,672.69
Don Groves Repair  Durango equipment    3889.06
Bev Donily election official    178.13
Diana Dowhower  office supplies    91.69
Dr. Sheila Holcomb  medical examiner expenses    497.15
Eakes Inc.  courthouse supplies    542.50
Al Fagan Land Surveying  OUTSIDE ENGINEERING    257.00
Fareway Grocery  kitchen supplies    227.73
Farmers Coop-Craig  fuel    854.33
Fastenal  supplies    148.30
Stacey Feldman  lodging    339.17
Floyd River Materials  fill dirt    722.77
Floyd Valley Healthcare  inmate medical    1846.42
FORCE America  PARTS    441.27
Fort Dodge Asphalt  ASPHALT CONCRETE    16,983.86
Sharon Frerichs  election official    225.38
Frericks Repair  fuel    2978.39
Frontier Communications  phone services    2332.11
Jack Frus  election official    173.38
Kathy Frus election official    173.38
G & R Controls  system repairs    556.31
GALLS  clothing    23.00
Judy Gates  election official    173.38
GCC Alliance Concrete  PIPE CULVERTS    1715.00
Marlene Gearke  absentee election official    186.57
Government Forms and Supplies  Motor vehicle stamper    33.25
Jean Grage  election official    199.34
Graham Tire  vehicle repairs    605.64
H & H Dirt Work  PIPE CULVERTS    12,801.49
Barb Hames  election official    173.38
Patty Hansen  election official    218.25
Hardware Hank Le Mars
supplies    96.93
Jamie Hauser  mileage for appraisals    51.23
Vicky Hemmelman  election official    179.18
Iris Hemmingson  election official    173.38
Gayle Henrich  election official    221.52
Susan Henrich  election official    171.00
Henry M. Adkins & Son  ballots & programming    9558.18
City of Hinton  SUNDRY    173.59
Gary Horton  election worker    80.88
Susan Hoss  election official    196.97
Cindy Hughes  election official    195.88
Beverly Hultquist  election official    30.90
I + S Group  architect/admin. fees    2295.33
IDALS-Pesticide Bureau  EROSION CONTROL    15.00
Indoff  SUPPLIES    106.45
Interstate Battery System  BATTERIES    223.90
Iowa Outdoors subscription    21.00
Iowa Prison Industries  business cards    80.00
Iowa State University  SCHOOLS & MEETING FEES    2505.00
I-State Truck Center  PARTS    2370.87
Jack’s Uniforms  uniform    476.90
Jim Jones  supplies    72.70
Julie Christine Juelfs  election official    179.18
J-W Tank Line  fuel    1422.87
Kellen Excavation  GRANULAR    3588.85
DuRetta Kelly  absentee election official    244.63
Mary Lou Kestner  election official    173.38
City of Kingsley  rent assistance    128.00
Norma Kovarna  election official    192.80
Gerry Sue Krienert  election official    172.79
Trish Kunkel  cleaning services    1710.00
L.A. Carlson Contracting  culvert cleanout    800.00
Lampert Lumber  PIPE CULVERTS    243.56
Joyce Lancaster  election official    124.71
Joyce Langel  election official    173.38
Yvonne Law  election official    152.00
City of Le Mars  water    522.74
Le Mars Agri Center  lawn mix    44.00
Le Mars Ambulance Service  transport    225.00
Le Mars Daily Sentinel  publications    118.38
L.G. Everist GRANULAR    5004.98
Nancy Lilly election official    173.38
Mark Linquist  MISCELLANEOUS    67.89
Mark Loutsch  election official    61.80
Judy Majeres  election official    172.00
Sheryl Martensen-Sleeper  election official    168.63
Marilyn Marx  election official    191.40
Don Mathews  election official    192.80
Mauer-Johnson Funeral Home  county burial    1250.00
Kathy McCrary  election official    173.38
Robert McCrary  election official    173.38
Barb McKenney  election official    192.80
Ramona Mehrer  election official    184.98
Menards  courthouse supplies    1346.87
Metal Culverts Inc.  CORRUGATED METAL PIPE    20,877.60
MidAmerican Energy  utilities    852.45
Midwest Honda  mower parts    245.00
Midwest Wheel  PARTS    1035.83
Mike’s Inc.  fuel    5110.17
Sue Miller  election official    171.00
MJM Designs  uniform    219.00
David Moller  GROUNDS    300.00
Morris-Anthony Rentals  rent assistance    300.00
Mr. Muffler  service 2018 diesel    91.00
Nat’l Assoc. of Counties  2019 membership    500.00
National Safety Council  SAFETY    425.00
NATIONAL SHERIFFS’ ASSOCIATION  membership dues    115.00
Pam Nemmers  election official    173.38
Gerry Neuroth  election official    173.38
Nohava Construction  roof repairs    643.33
Northern Lights Foodservice  supplies    1078.81
Northside Glass Service  OUTSIDE SERVICE    641.00
O.C. Sanitation  garbage pickup    85.00
Randy Oetken  election official    178.13
Amy Oetken  ICAA fall conference exp.    278.62
One Office Solutions  office supplies    1647.71
City of Oyens  SUNDRY    42.00
Palo Alto Co. Sheriff  service    41.77
Cary Penning  election official    173.38
Charlene Peterson  election official    173.38
Mary Lou Peterson  election
official    192.80
Norma Philips  election
official    199.18
Arlie Pick  election worker    31.99
CONNIE PICK  meal    19.47
Carolyn Plueger  deposition    92.00
Ply. Co. Board of Health  immunization & TB    7599.55
Ply. Co. Secondary Road  Westfield drainage district    2418.06
Ply. Co. Sheriff  fees    1482.53
Ply. Co. Treasurer  flex benefits reimb    749.21
Linda Popken  election official    211.32
Premier Communications  phone    1010.84
Janice Pritchett  election official    195.88
Quality Inn & Suites  LODGING    312.72
Quality Lube Center  service 2013 Tahoe    66.40
Darin Raymond  vehicle expenses    369.92
Red’s Printing  envelopes & rules    2081.55
Joan Reinking  election official    198.25
City of Remsen  SUNDRY    171.92
Remsen Bell Enterprise  subscription    25.50
Janice Renken  absentee election official    348.23
Joan Renken  election official    172.79
Kathy Renken  election official    128.25
Reuter Tina  election official    129.85
Rexwinkel Funeral Homes  indigent funeral    2500.00
Richards Construction  construction project    4287.85
Dawn Richards  election official    173.38
Ricks’ Septic Service  BUILDINGS    175.00
Ginny Riebhoff  election official    198.25
Rolling Oil Co.  oil    3432.04
Roto-Rooter  repairs    460.00
Sapp Bros.  fuel    21,011.75
SCE, LLC  CORRUGATED METAL PIPE    494.16
Scheels  law enforcement ammo    244.94
Schorg’s Amoco  fuel    1849.27
Sue Schwartz  election official    218.25
Lawrence Shreffler  PAVEMENT MARKINGS    1350.00
Silverstone Group  Actuarial services    3850.00
Sioux Sales Company  sheriff badges    542.00
Siouxland Concrete  PIPE CULVERTS    1350.00
Siouxland Dist. Health Dept.  well testing    375.00
Siouxland Lock & Key  door repair    80.00
Shelly Sitzmann  cell phone allowance    60.00
Dennis Smith  absentee election official    47.34
Linda Smith  absentee election official    147.25
Valerie Smith  election official    179.18
Snap on Tools  PARTS    16.45
Solutions  1099 forms    61.40
Luke Steeg  SUNDRY    70.00
Storey Kenworthy  election envelopes    146.35
SupplyWorks  supplies    542.96
Ten Point Construction  ASPHALT CONCRETE    53,968.51
Mike W. Tentinger  election official    194.98
Thomson West Group  court library month    1876.23
Thrifty White Pharmacy  inmate meds    140.74
Total Motors  motor vehicle service    620.62
Total Truck Care  PARTS    11.34
Town & Country Vet Clinic  K9 services    16.50
Transource  FILTERS    907.54
U.S. POSTAL SERVICE  stamps    214.40
Union County Electric  tower    76.00
U.S. Cellular  cell phone service    192.11
Van’s Sanitation  garbage pickup    184.50
Carolyn Vance  election official    195.75
Milton Vanderham  election official    171.00
Verizon Wireless  cell phone service    128.18
VISA Prime Bank supplies    909.85
Pam VonHagel  election official    178.13
Duane Wachter  election official    168.63
Wagner Auto Supply  supplies    777.78
Duane Walhof  vehicle maint.    61.30
Kathy Weiland  election official    181.90
WesTel Systems  phone    47.98
Jacob Wingert  dog food    122.38
12th Street Touchless  wash card    150.00

Published in The Record
Thursday, December 13, 2018

