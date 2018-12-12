Plymouth County Board of Supervisors Minutes & Claims — November 27, 2018

Plymouth County Board of Supervisors

November 27, 2018

Le Mars, Iowa

The Plymouth County Board of Supervisors met in the Boardroom on November 27, 2018 at 9:30 a.m. All members were present. All votes following are aye unless otherwise indicated. Board Chairman Don Kass called the meeting to order and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve the November 27, 2018 agenda. Motion Carried.

Motion by Loutsch, seconded by Horton, to approve the minutes of the November 16, 2018 meeting. All votes aye; Meis abstained. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Horton, to approve the claims dated 11/20/18. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve an amended Plymouth County Procurement policy. Motion Carried.

Nick Beeck, Plymouth County Conservation Director, presented the FY 2017/18 Conservation annual report.

Jim Jones, Plymouth County Veteran Affairs Director, presented the FY 2017/18 Veteran Affairs annual report.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve Township Line, a minor subdivision in the NW ¼ of the NW ¼ in Section 30 of Fredonia Township for Lot 1 of .74 acres subject to the Assessor combining this with adjacent parcel. Motion Carried.

Motion by Loutsch, seconded by Horton, to approve a permit for a tile line crossing in Section 11/12 of Remsen Township under L-22, Section 23/36 of Lincoln Township under 320th St., and Section 20/21 of Marion Township on K-64. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Horton, to approve a permit for a tile crossing in Section 14/23 of Elgin Township under 130th St. All votes aye; Anderson abstained. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Loutsch, to approve a permit for an electrical line crossing in Section 25 of Elkhorn Township under Quorn Road. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Meis, to approve a permit for Southern Sioux Rural Water in Section 4 of Westfield Township and Section 33 of Portland Township on 160th St. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Loutsch, to approve a permit to Westel in Section 2/11 of Marion Township on Hwy 3 – Node #15, Section 17/18 in Remsen Township on Highway 140 – Node #13. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve the final plan for project SBRC-CO75(155)—8D-75 on C-44 over the Floyd River. Motion Carried.

Motion by Loutsch, seconded by Horton, to enter CLOSED SESSION 20.17(3). Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to end closed session. Motion Carried.

The Board of Supervisors adjourned the meeting at 12:50 p.m.

Stacey Feldman,

Plymouth County Auditor

Don Kass, Chairman

Plymouth County – Claims paid 11-20-2018

A & M Laundry mats 58.00

AgriVision snow blower maint. 106.69

Noel Ahmann mileage 176.58

Vicki Anstine election official 152.00

Doris Arndt election official 204.98

Kay Augustine election official 171.00

Autry Reporting deposition 110.80

Natuasha Banks election official 168.63

Robyn Banks election official 222.96

Carol Beckwith election official 173.38

Roye Beene election worker 47.25

Cole Beitelspacher election worker 50.00

Linda Beitelspacher election official 188.60

Lonnie Bohlke election worker 93.81

Kay Bohnenkamp absentee election official 157.18

Bomgaars hardware 394.65

Judy Brouwer election official 193.38

City of Brunsville SUNDRY 52.20

Marilyn Bunkers election official 171.00

C & B Operations JD gator parts 347.22

Campbell’s Electric repairs/labor 198.39

Karen Carlson election official 173.38

Casey’s General fuel 5796.99

Century Link phone 70.20

CWD kitchen supplies 3180.40

The Dailey Stop fuel 69.70

Dean Foods kitchen supplies 174.61

Barb Detloff election official 128.17

Victoria DeVos misc. reimbursements 193.24

Diamond Distributing kitchen shelves 122.00

Dirt Road Design NW Iowa outdoor ad 150.00

Dixon Construction construction project 16,672.69

Don Groves Repair Durango equipment 3889.06

Bev Donily election official 178.13

Diana Dowhower office supplies 91.69

Dr. Sheila Holcomb medical examiner expenses 497.15

Eakes Inc. courthouse supplies 542.50

Al Fagan Land Surveying OUTSIDE ENGINEERING 257.00

Fareway Grocery kitchen supplies 227.73

Farmers Coop-Craig fuel 854.33

Fastenal supplies 148.30

Stacey Feldman lodging 339.17

Floyd River Materials fill dirt 722.77

Floyd Valley Healthcare inmate medical 1846.42

FORCE America PARTS 441.27

Fort Dodge Asphalt ASPHALT CONCRETE 16,983.86

Sharon Frerichs election official 225.38

Frericks Repair fuel 2978.39

Frontier Communications phone services 2332.11

Jack Frus election official 173.38

Kathy Frus election official 173.38

G & R Controls system repairs 556.31

GALLS clothing 23.00

Judy Gates election official 173.38

GCC Alliance Concrete PIPE CULVERTS 1715.00

Marlene Gearke absentee election official 186.57

Government Forms and Supplies Motor vehicle stamper 33.25

Jean Grage election official 199.34

Graham Tire vehicle repairs 605.64

H & H Dirt Work PIPE CULVERTS 12,801.49

Barb Hames election official 173.38

Patty Hansen election official 218.25

Hardware Hank Le Mars

supplies 96.93

Jamie Hauser mileage for appraisals 51.23

Vicky Hemmelman election official 179.18

Iris Hemmingson election official 173.38

Gayle Henrich election official 221.52

Susan Henrich election official 171.00

Henry M. Adkins & Son ballots & programming 9558.18

City of Hinton SUNDRY 173.59

Gary Horton election worker 80.88

Susan Hoss election official 196.97

Cindy Hughes election official 195.88

Beverly Hultquist election official 30.90

I + S Group architect/admin. fees 2295.33

IDALS-Pesticide Bureau EROSION CONTROL 15.00

Indoff SUPPLIES 106.45

Interstate Battery System BATTERIES 223.90

Iowa Outdoors subscription 21.00

Iowa Prison Industries business cards 80.00

Iowa State University SCHOOLS & MEETING FEES 2505.00

I-State Truck Center PARTS 2370.87

Jack’s Uniforms uniform 476.90

Jim Jones supplies 72.70

Julie Christine Juelfs election official 179.18

J-W Tank Line fuel 1422.87

Kellen Excavation GRANULAR 3588.85

DuRetta Kelly absentee election official 244.63

Mary Lou Kestner election official 173.38

City of Kingsley rent assistance 128.00

Norma Kovarna election official 192.80

Gerry Sue Krienert election official 172.79

Trish Kunkel cleaning services 1710.00

L.A. Carlson Contracting culvert cleanout 800.00

Lampert Lumber PIPE CULVERTS 243.56

Joyce Lancaster election official 124.71

Joyce Langel election official 173.38

Yvonne Law election official 152.00

City of Le Mars water 522.74

Le Mars Agri Center lawn mix 44.00

Le Mars Ambulance Service transport 225.00

Le Mars Daily Sentinel publications 118.38

L.G. Everist GRANULAR 5004.98

Nancy Lilly election official 173.38

Mark Linquist MISCELLANEOUS 67.89

Mark Loutsch election official 61.80

Judy Majeres election official 172.00

Sheryl Martensen-Sleeper election official 168.63

Marilyn Marx election official 191.40

Don Mathews election official 192.80

Mauer-Johnson Funeral Home county burial 1250.00

Kathy McCrary election official 173.38

Robert McCrary election official 173.38

Barb McKenney election official 192.80

Ramona Mehrer election official 184.98

Menards courthouse supplies 1346.87

Metal Culverts Inc. CORRUGATED METAL PIPE 20,877.60

MidAmerican Energy utilities 852.45

Midwest Honda mower parts 245.00

Midwest Wheel PARTS 1035.83

Mike’s Inc. fuel 5110.17

Sue Miller election official 171.00

MJM Designs uniform 219.00

David Moller GROUNDS 300.00

Morris-Anthony Rentals rent assistance 300.00

Mr. Muffler service 2018 diesel 91.00

Nat’l Assoc. of Counties 2019 membership 500.00

National Safety Council SAFETY 425.00

NATIONAL SHERIFFS’ ASSOCIATION membership dues 115.00

Pam Nemmers election official 173.38

Gerry Neuroth election official 173.38

Nohava Construction roof repairs 643.33

Northern Lights Foodservice supplies 1078.81

Northside Glass Service OUTSIDE SERVICE 641.00

O.C. Sanitation garbage pickup 85.00

Randy Oetken election official 178.13

Amy Oetken ICAA fall conference exp. 278.62

One Office Solutions office supplies 1647.71

City of Oyens SUNDRY 42.00

Palo Alto Co. Sheriff service 41.77

Cary Penning election official 173.38

Charlene Peterson election official 173.38

Mary Lou Peterson election

official 192.80

Norma Philips election

official 199.18

Arlie Pick election worker 31.99

CONNIE PICK meal 19.47

Carolyn Plueger deposition 92.00

Ply. Co. Board of Health immunization & TB 7599.55

Ply. Co. Secondary Road Westfield drainage district 2418.06

Ply. Co. Sheriff fees 1482.53

Ply. Co. Treasurer flex benefits reimb 749.21

Linda Popken election official 211.32

Premier Communications phone 1010.84

Janice Pritchett election official 195.88

Quality Inn & Suites LODGING 312.72

Quality Lube Center service 2013 Tahoe 66.40

Darin Raymond vehicle expenses 369.92

Red’s Printing envelopes & rules 2081.55

Joan Reinking election official 198.25

City of Remsen SUNDRY 171.92

Remsen Bell Enterprise subscription 25.50

Janice Renken absentee election official 348.23

Joan Renken election official 172.79

Kathy Renken election official 128.25

Reuter Tina election official 129.85

Rexwinkel Funeral Homes indigent funeral 2500.00

Richards Construction construction project 4287.85

Dawn Richards election official 173.38

Ricks’ Septic Service BUILDINGS 175.00

Ginny Riebhoff election official 198.25

Rolling Oil Co. oil 3432.04

Roto-Rooter repairs 460.00

Sapp Bros. fuel 21,011.75

SCE, LLC CORRUGATED METAL PIPE 494.16

Scheels law enforcement ammo 244.94

Schorg’s Amoco fuel 1849.27

Sue Schwartz election official 218.25

Lawrence Shreffler PAVEMENT MARKINGS 1350.00

Silverstone Group Actuarial services 3850.00

Sioux Sales Company sheriff badges 542.00

Siouxland Concrete PIPE CULVERTS 1350.00

Siouxland Dist. Health Dept. well testing 375.00

Siouxland Lock & Key door repair 80.00

Shelly Sitzmann cell phone allowance 60.00

Dennis Smith absentee election official 47.34

Linda Smith absentee election official 147.25

Valerie Smith election official 179.18

Snap on Tools PARTS 16.45

Solutions 1099 forms 61.40

Luke Steeg SUNDRY 70.00

Storey Kenworthy election envelopes 146.35

SupplyWorks supplies 542.96

Ten Point Construction ASPHALT CONCRETE 53,968.51

Mike W. Tentinger election official 194.98

Thomson West Group court library month 1876.23

Thrifty White Pharmacy inmate meds 140.74

Total Motors motor vehicle service 620.62

Total Truck Care PARTS 11.34

Town & Country Vet Clinic K9 services 16.50

Transource FILTERS 907.54

U.S. POSTAL SERVICE stamps 214.40

Union County Electric tower 76.00

U.S. Cellular cell phone service 192.11

Van’s Sanitation garbage pickup 184.50

Carolyn Vance election official 195.75

Milton Vanderham election official 171.00

Verizon Wireless cell phone service 128.18

VISA Prime Bank supplies 909.85

Pam VonHagel election official 178.13

Duane Wachter election official 168.63

Wagner Auto Supply supplies 777.78

Duane Walhof vehicle maint. 61.30

Kathy Weiland election official 181.90

WesTel Systems phone 47.98

Jacob Wingert dog food 122.38

12th Street Touchless wash card 150.00

