Woodbury County Board of Supervisors Minutes — November 27, 2018

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

NOVEMBER 27, 2018

FORTY-SEVENTH MEETING

OF THE WOODBURY COUNTY

BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

The Board of Supervisors met on Tuesday, November 27, 2018 at 4:30 p.m. Board members present were Ung (by phone), De Witt, Radig, Taylor, and Pottebaum. Staff members present were Dennis Butler, Budget/Tax Analyst, Karen James, Board Administrative Assistant, Joshua Widman, Assistant County Attorney, Melissa Thomas, Human Resources Director, and Patrick Gill, Auditor/Clerk to the Board.

The regular meeting was called to order with the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag and a Moment of Silence.

There were no citizen concerns.

Motion by De Witt second by Radig to approve the agenda for November 27, 2018. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by De Witt second by Radig to approve the following items by consent:

To approve minutes of the November 20, 2018 special meeting. Copy filed.

To approve minutes of the November 20, 2018 meeting. Copy filed.

To approve the claims totaling $394,551.86. Copy filed.

To approve the reclassification of Todd Caster, Custodian, Building Services Dept., effective 12-11-18, $18.69/hour, 8%=$1.42/hr. Per AFSCME Courthouse Contract agreement, from Grade 1/Step 4 to Grade 1/Step 5. Copy filed.

To approve the renewal of Medical Plan. Copy filed.

To approve $2,985 plus mileage for holiday luncheon on December 18, 2018. Copy filed.

Carried 5-0.

First reading for compression brake use ordinance was held at 4:45 p.m. Motion by Taylor second by Radig to approve the first reading. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Taylor second by Pottebaum to set the second reading for the compression brake use ordinance for December 4, 2018. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

The Board heard reports on committee meetings.

There were no citizen concerns.

Board concerns were heard.

The Board adjourned the regular meeting until December 4, 2018.

Meeting sign-in sheet. Copy filed.

Published in The Record

Thursday, December 13, 2018