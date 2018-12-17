Frances Niemeier, age 91, of rural Holstein, passed away on Saturday, December 8, 2018 at the Cherokee Specialty Care of Cherokee.

A funeral service was held on Wednesday, December 12, 2018 at 10:00 AM at the St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church of Holstein with Pastor Bob Lewis officiating. Burial was at the Holstein Cemetery of Holstein.

The Nicklas D. Jensen Funeral Home of Holstein is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences can be made at nicklasdjensenfh.com

Lillie Frances Benson, daughter of Berger and Anna (Svenson) Benson, was born in Alta, Iowa March 6, 1927.

After graduating from Alta High School, she worked at Poller Dairy a local ice cream shop in Alta as a bookkeeper and clerk.

She was united in marriage to Louis Lloyd Niemeier at Trinity Lutheran Church in Alta on February 10, 1946. They lived and farmed north of Holstein.

This marriage was blessed with five children: David, Daniel, Donald, Dean, & Deanna. She has six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

She enjoyed growing many houseplants & having a flower garden. She did a lot of canning & freezing of produce. As a girl she was known as “Alta’s Little Carpenter”. She enjoyed doing a lot of woodworking.

She was a very good seamstress, and she also loved to crochet. For many years she made lambs that were given to the three year old children at church as they started Sunday school. She also taught Sunday school for many years.

She was married to Louis for 59 years. To this union was added David (Vicki) of Holstein and their children Kevin (Angie) of South Sioux City, Michael (Leah) of Aurelia, Shari (Danis) Feliciano of Oklahoma. Daniel of Ames, NE, & his daughter Beth (Brian) Marsh of Michigan. Dean of Ida Grove. Deanna (Brad) Husman of Quimby and their daughters Tina (Tim) Thies of Nebraska and Heather of Auburn. Great-grandchildren are Mackenzie, Madison, and Mary Niemeier; Lillie & Sophia Marsh; Beau, Brooke, & Ean Thies. And three step great-grandchildren, and one step-great-great-grandson. Also many nieces and nephews and dear friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her seven siblings and their spouses, Bertha (Edwin) Axelson, John Benson, Millie (Paul) Grienke, Oscar (Lillian) Benson, Geneva (Jake) Martin, Sylvia (Johnny) Stoner and Donald (Arlene) Benson; her husband in 2005; her son David in 2001; and her son Donald in 1954.