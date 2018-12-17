Gwen Robinson

Gwen Kahl Robinson, 61, of Sioux City — wife, mother, daughter and sister — passed away from brain cancer on Monday, December 10, 2018.

Gwen will be forever remembered by her husband and best friend Alan and their daughter Brooke.

No services are planned at this time.

Gwendolyn Diane was born in Sioux City to Vernon W. Kahl and Marlene H. Lubbers on Sept. 23, 1957. She attended Sunnyside Elementary and graduated from Woodbury Central High School in Moville, Iowa.

Gwen married the love of her life, Alan Richard Robinson, on July 2, 1977. They were blessed with a beautiful baby girl, Brooke Ann, on January 27, 1979.

Gwen’s passion for helping others led her to become a Registered Certified Nurse’s Aide, allowing her to help senior citizens at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Sioux City.

During the 20 years that Alan and Gwen lived in Lawton, Iowa, Gwen began a daycare in her home. She thoroughly enjoyed the many precious moments and milestones each of her “children” had in her care.

Gwen returned to assisting senior citizens at Countryside Retirement Home for almost 20 years. Gwen held a very special place in her heart for the staff and residents of Countryside. Each one of them was like family to her.

Time and strength enabled Gwen to be by her dad’s side for the last years of his life. His strong faith helped Gwen remain strong during her battle with cancer. Gwen always had a cup of coffee and a warm hug for anyone that stopped by to visit.

Gwen loved writing letters to friends and family. She loved reading a book with a cup of coffee and a scented candle nearby. Gwen cherished her daughter and grandchildren and their visits. Brooke was her best girlfriend.

Alan and Gwen were inseparable. The closeness they shared was beyond measure. The high point of Gwen’s day was Alan coming home. He was her life. Sharing her life with Alan was most precious to her.

She is survived by her husband, Alan R. Robinson; daughter, Brooke (Jeff) Dial of Arizona; mother, Marlene (Dennis) Foxhoven of Ida Grove, Iowa; mother-in-law, Betty J. Robinson of Lawton; siblings, Pam (Joe) Paolo of Florida, Larry (Rhonda) Kahl of Oregon, and Dr. Dan (Joan) Kahl of Kentucky; brothers-in-law, Robert (Patti) Robinson of Moville, LeRoy (Andrea) Robinson, and Lenny (Lorrie) Robinson, both of Sioux City; grandchildren, Danielle (John) Coughlin, Eric Dial, Taylor Calamanco, and M.J. Calamanco; and great-granddaughter, Kenna Ann.

She was preceded in death by her father, Vernon W. Kahl; father-in-law, Dale R. Robinson; paternal and maternal grandparents; and several aunts and uncles.

The family would like to thank Accura Healthcare of Sioux City and especially the Hospice of Siouxland team for the care, compassion and thoughtful dedication to Gwen’s care. You are all angels!

Memorials may be made to Hospice of Siouxland in Gwen’s memory. Love! Laugh! Live!