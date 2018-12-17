Jan Milburn

Jan Alise (Weidner) Milburn, 51, of Owatonna, Minnesota, the daughter of Bess and Marvin Weidner was born in Le Mars, Iowa.

She attended Kingsley-Pierson High School in Kingsley, Iowa and graduated in 1985. She lived in Wisconsin for many years, most recently in Columbus, before moving to Owatonna to be closer to family.

The National Alliance on Mental Illness was important to Jan. She was an advocate for improved understanding of depression.

She died unexpectedly but peacefully on December 6, 2018 at St Mary’s Hospital in Rochester, Minnesota from a brain aneurysm.

Jan is survived by her daughter, Megen Milburn of Brooklyn Center, MN; son Preston Milburn of Owatonna, Mother Bess Weidner of Owatonna; brother Marvin (Bobbie) Weidner of Crystal, MN and their children Alyssa and Sam; sister Ann (Brent) Jorgenson of Maplewood, MN and their children Zach and Sarah.

She was preceded in death by her father, Marvin Weidner; grandparents Sam and Bessie Slater of Kingsley, IA; and Grandmother Audrey Weidner of Butte NE.

She was loved and she will be missed.