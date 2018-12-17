Richard “Dick” Haafke, 85, of Bronson, died Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018, at Pioneer Valley Nursing and Rehab in Sergeant Bluff.

Services were held at 10 a.m. Thursday, December 13 at Morningside Chapel, Christy-Smith Funeral Homes, (1801 Morningside Ave.) in Sioux City, with the Rev. Gene Stockton officiating. Interment was in Memorial Park Cemetery.

Dick was born on Nov. 6, 1933 in Sioux City to Herman and Jeannette Haafke. He grew up in the Bronson area and graduated from Bronson High School.

Dick married Ruth Till on Feb. 17, 1956. The couple had three children: Randy, Becky and Robert.

He farmed near Bronson and worked for Prince Hydraulics. He later went to work for Walman Optical, retiring in 1992.

He was a former member of New Life Community Church in Sioux City.

Survivors include a son, Randy (Marilyn) Haafke of Bronson; a daughter, Becky Haafke of Sioux City; grandchildren Kirk (Megan) Haafke of Bronson; Kyle (Kalyn) Haafke of Oaks, ND; Monica Haafke of Lincoln, Nebraska; and Armando Haafke of Sioux City; great-grandchildren Kora Haafke, Karlee Haafke and Max Klein; a twin brother, Raymond (Kathy) Haafke of Bronson; sisters JoAnn Anderson of Omaha and Donna Johnson of Iowa City, Iowa; and numerous nieces and nephews; along with many cousins who were special to him.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Ruth; and his son, Robert Gordon Haafke, in 1982.

The family wishes to thank Pioneer Valley Nursing Home, Hospice of Siouxland, Unity Point Health St. Luke’s Hospital and all his friends for all the love and support given to Dick and the family.

Memorials may be directed to Hospice of Siouxland.