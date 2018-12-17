Roger Kelsheimer

Roger William Kelsheimer, 85, was born August 23, 1933, to William Aaron and Ethel Henrietta Kelsheimer in Anthon, Iowa.

He was one of eight children born to the couple and was raised alongside his siblings near Anthon. He passed away Wednesday, December 5, 2018 in Pleasantville, Iowa.

Funeral services were held Saturday, December 8, 11:00 a.m. at Pierschbacher Funeral Home in Melcher-Dallas, Iowa with Bret Smith officiating.

Roger served his country in the United States Army from April 22, 1953 until April 6, 1955. During this time he was stationed in Korea working as a bridge builder.

He received several medals, including the National Defense Service Medal, the United Nations Service Medal, and the Korean Service Medal.

On May 29, 1958, Roger was united in marriage to Barbara Bingham. The couple was blessed with two daughters, Cindy and Tammy.

Roger was a wonderful father. He was an equally wonderful grandfather to his seven granddaughters. If you were one of Roger’s girls — wife, daughter or granddaughter — you knew you were loved.

Roger supported his family working as a mill operator for Firestone. He loved working for Firestone and had a great relationship with his coworkers. He often talked about the pranks that they played on each other.

Roger was a hard worker, and when he wasn’t working at Firestone, you could often find him helping out on his father-in-law’s farm.

Countless hours were spent with his buddy, Myron. The two of them enjoyed fishing and hunting for mushrooms together. They liked to take the girls along on their outings, even though it sometimes required the patience of a saint.

Roger loved to spend time in his garden. He was famous for the huge tomatoes and onions that he grew.

Roger also enjoyed cooking and would make his granddaughters their favorite beef stew, deviled eggs, and his potato salad with its top secret ingredient.

Above all else, Roger enjoyed every moment spent with his family. His children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren meant the world to him. He will be greatly missed by so many.

Survivors include his daughters, Cindy (Barry) Klages of Melcher and Tammy Mahrt of Knoxville; six grandchildren; eleven great grandchildren; a sister, Vera (Wesley) Baldwin of Anthon; a brother, Jim (Shirline) Kelsheimer of Anthon; and brothers-in-law Jim Waters of Melcher and Marvin (Fonda) Bingham.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Barbara Kelsheimer; sisters Ruth Kroll, Margaret Hamann, and Lois Steffen; and brothers Dean Kelsheimer and Tom Kelsheimer.