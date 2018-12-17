Theo Zortman

Theo M. Zortman, 103, of Sioux City, died Friday, Dec. 7, 2018, at Touchstone Living Center in Sioux City.

Services were held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, December 12 at Christy-Smith Funeral Homes, Morningside Chapel, with visitation one hour prior.

Burial was in Memorial Park Cemetery.

Theo M. Steinhoff, the daughter of William and Iris (Cox) Steinhoff, was born March 4, 1915 in rural Hornick, Iowa. She graduated from high school in Holly Springs, Iowa.

Theo was united in marriage with Herschel Bright until his death. She was a homemaker. Theo later married Lyle Zortman until he passed away.

Theo was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star.

She enjoyed cooking and fashion styles. Theo also had a great love for dogs, and she had many over the years.

Theo is survived by two nephews, Jack (Janet) Steinhoff of Hornick and Bill (Char) Steinhoff of Lake Havasu, Arizona, and numerous great-nieces and great-nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two husbands; and a sister, Marlyn Ganzhorn.