Anthon City Council Minutes & Bills — December 10, 2018

Anthon City Council

DECEMBER 10, 2018

CALL TO ORDER & ROLL CALL: Mayor Pithan called the regular meeting of the Anthon City Council to order on December 10, 2018 at 5:30 p.m. Council members present were Barbara Benson, Jerry Boggs, Lisa Petersen, Tammy Reimer and Allison Umbach. Also present: Tom Grafft, Brooke Sievers, Polly Pithan, Amy Buck, Chad Thompson, Deputy Hertz and Mike Kerns.

AGENDA: Motion by Reimer, seconded by Petersen, to approve the meeting agenda. Carried 5-0.

POLICE REPORT: Deputy Hertz was present with the monthly Police report that showed the Deputies patrolled 47 hours and 59 minutes, responded to 5 calls for service and spent 7 hours and 42 minutes at the school.

CONSENT AGENDA: Motion by Boggs, seconded by Benson, to approve the consent agenda, which includes minutes from November 12, 2018 meeting, financial reports as filed, renew Class E Liquor License for E&S Enterprises LLC dba Anthon Mini Mart and authorize the Mayor to sign the Animal Holding Contract with the Siouxland Humane Society. Passed with a record vote as follows: ayes – Benson, Boggs, Petersen, Reimer and Umbach; nays – none.

PAYMENT OF CLAIMS: Motion by Boggs, seconded by Reimer, to approve the list of bills as presented. Carried 5-0.

WATER PROJECT: Tom Grafft and Brooke Sievers, ISG, were present to discuss the water project. Grafft suggested that the $1.3 million dollar project be split into 2 projects with the most critical items, such as the treatment plant, filter system and well #4, be included in the first project. Sievers stated that CDBG for $300,000 and a SRF (State Revolving Fund) loan were good funding sources for the project. Motion by Reimer, seconded by Boggs, to apply for a SRF Planning & Design loan and authorize the mayor to sign the application. Carried 5-0.

RESOLUTIONS: Motion by Benson, seconded by Umbach, to adopt

Resolution #2018-12-439 entitled

“Resolution Authorizing the Mayor and City Clerk to Execute Documents on Behalf of the City of Anthon, Iowa”

for the Community Catalyst Building Remediation Program.

On roll call the vote was: ayes – Benson, Boggs, Petersen, Reimer and Umbach; nays – none.

REPORTS/COMMUNICATIONS: Kerns reported on the end loader repairs. Benson stated that she has made contact with Fareway about a satellite store in Anthon.

Receipts: General – $25385.38; RUT – $6334.57; LOST – $9676.92; Debt Service – $1643.93; Water – $10588.17; Sewer – $6140.27; Electric – $45572.93. Total: $105342.17.

Expenses: General – $12899.46; RUT – $1469.06; Debt Service – $3870.00; Water – $10574.42; Sewer – $5490.92; Electric – $41977.10. Total: $76280.96.

ADJOURNMENT: Motion by Petersen, seconded by Umbach, to adjourn. Carried 5-0. Mayor Pithan proclaimed the meeting adjourned at 6:31 p.m.

Allan Pithan, Mayor

ATTEST:

Ruth A. Groth, MMC, City Clerk

DECEMBER 2018

ANTHON FIRE DEPARTMENT PAYMENT $11,000.00

ANTHON MINI MART GAS $794.62

AFLAC AFLAC $31.50

BARCO MUNICIPAL PRODUCTS SAW BLADE $293.48

ANTHON SERVICE CENTER REPAIRS $313.80

CENTURY LINK PHONE $62.18

TERRY CLARKSON EXCAVATING BACKHOE $1,000.00

FIRST NATIONAL BANK OMAHA REPAIRS $1,321.56

HAWKINS INC. CHLORINE $219.11

IOWA CODIFICATION INC. UPDATE CODE $67.00

IOWA ONE CALL LOCATES $18.90

IOWA RURAL WATER ASSOCIATION TRAINING $335.00

JOY AUTO PARTS BATTERIES $236.66

BORDER STATES/KRIZ-DAVIS SUPPLIES $239.87

LONG LINES PHONE $339.38

MET ANALYSIS $84.00

OFFICE ELEMENTS JANITOR SUPPLIES $88.12

SANITARY SERVICES TRASH COLLECTION $3,523.00

UMBACH SEED & FEED TRUCKING $250.00

WIMECA ENERGY $39,809.46

UTILITY FUND DEPOSIT REFUNDS $150.00

EBS INS. REIMB. $428.55

SALES TAX SALES TAX $1,347.00

PETTY CASH POSTAGE $26.09

ANTHON UTILITIES UTILITIES $1,992.57

PAYROLL WH STATE TAX STATE TAX $797.00

EFTPS FED/FICA TAX $4,058.59

IPERS WH IPERS $2,676.34

WESCO SUPPLIES $66.34

WELLMARK BLUE CROSS OF IA INSURANCE $4,040.99

WESTRUM LEAK DETECTION WA LEAK SURVEY $1,463.25

METERING & TECHNOLOGY SOL WATER METERS $199.71

UTILITY EQUIPMENT CO. SUPPLIES $1,235.25

BRIGGS INC SUPPLIES $109.38

GCC ALLIANCE CONCRETE CO. CONCRETE $295.00

THE RECORD PUBLISHING $196.51

CENTER POINT LARGE PRINT LIBRARY MATERIALS $133.62

QUILL OFFICE SUPPLIES $321.72

AT&T MOBILITY PHONE $135.34

HEALY WELDING REPAIR MERRY GO ROUND $384.64

BUCK AMY MILEAGE $50.69

CURTIN MATTHEW CONTRACT $190.00

HEATH ANNIE JANITORIAL CONTRACT $187.50

STINES SUANN SUPPLIES $16.94

HANCOCK CONCRETE PRODUCTS MANHOLE SECTIONS $459.90

BLUE VALLEY PUBLIC SAFETY FIX WARNING SIREN $1,244.00

PAYROLL CHECKS TOTAL PAYROLL CHECKS $10,951.04

CLAIMS TOTAL $93,185.60

