Bronson City Council Minutes & Bills — December 11, 2018

Bronson City Council Minutes

December 11, 2018

The Bronson City Council met in session on Tuesday, December 11, 2018 at the Bronson City Hall. Meeting called to order at 6:00 PM by Mayor Tony Thompson. Council members answering roll: Chad Merchant, Doug Williams, Jamie Amick, Dave West, and Jason Garnand. Attorney Metcalf was present.

Public Hearing on amending the current budget was open to the public.

Visitors: Lt. Charles Hertz, Woodbury County Sheriff’s report. During the month of November, in the town of Bronson, deputies conducted direct patrol totaling 38 hrs and 57 minutes and responded to 3 call for service. Additionally, deputies spent 5 hrs and 15 minutes performing school related activities in the Lawton-Bronson district. Lt Hertz also notified the council that there has been a burglary spree that has hit the majority of Iowa. It is primarily businesses he focuses on and takes mostly cash. A black SUV and a blue Chevy pickup have been in the areas of the burglaries so everyone needs to keep an eye out.

Craig Hinds was present. Wanted to know what the policy is for snow removal. After discussing the matter, CJ or whoever is doing snow removal, will try to keep the extra snow piled onto each residents’ yards evenly.

Reports:

Ambulance: No one was present for the ambulance report. Nick reported that he has gone to some Woodbury EOC meetings and there might be some new regulations coming for the ambulance services. Mayor Thompson would like to attend some of the meetings so he knows what is coming up in the future.

Maintenance: CJ was present. Council talked about putting up holiday banners and Christmas lights. After discussing the matter, there was a motion from Councilman West and a second from Councilman Merchant, with all council present voting yes, to rent the equipment to put up Christmas lights this year. Also, discussion was made on purchasing a sand spreader that would go in the box of the new plow truck. Two quotes were submitted.

Steffen Equipment submitted a quote of $6889.50 included is labor and shipping. Second quote was for a SaltDogg spreader for $3699.99 that someone would have to do the labor to put it on. After discussing the matter, there was a motion from Councilman Merchant and a second from Councilman Williams, with all council present voting yes, to have council members compare the two and see which one would be best suitable for the needs of the town. Cost limit would be the high bid of $6889.50.

Water/Sewer Operator report: Nick was present at the meeting. Nick said he did not have estimates for replacing all the meters in town. He will try to bring it to the next council meeting. At this time the questionnaire for the Hazard Mitigation Plan of 2019 was discussed and completed. Clerk Jessen will email back the answers.

At this time, there was a motion from Councilman West and a second from Councilman Merchant, with all council present voting yes, to close the Public Hearing. Since there were no oral or written objections, there was a motion from Councilman West and a second from Councilman Amick, with all council present voting yes, to approve

Resolution #12-2018

amending the current budget for fiscal year ending June 30, 2019.

REVENUES DISBURSEMENTS

BY FUND BY FUND

Interest earned

142.19

General

4,351.16 2,504.96

Garbage

1,993.35 1,520.42

Road Use Tax

2,817.95 2,818.07

Ambulance

200.00 765.17

Water

6,171.57 6,461.60

Sewer

1,511.76 1,638.44

Local Option Sales Tax

5,220.98 1,583.33

Insurance

0.00 0.00

NOV. TOTAL REVENUE

$22,408.96

NOV. DISBURSEMENTS

$17,291.99

There was a motion from Councilman Merchant and a second from Councilman Williams, with all council present voting yes, to approve the Treasurer’s financial report.

Minutes: There was a motion from Councilman West and a second from Councilman Merchant, with all council present voting yes, to approve the minutes for the November 13th regular meeting.

BILLS FOR APPROVAL FOR DEC. 2018 MEETING:

CHN garbage $1520.42

City of Bronson water bill for city hall $76.00

Siouxland District Health bacterial testing $14.00

Moville Record publications $636.50

WIATEL telephone bill $118.27

Creative Displays light bulbs $73.97

ACCO chlorine $189.80

Metcalf & Beardshear attorney fees $294.00

Jackson Pumping pump septic tank $150.00

There was a motion from Councilman West and a second from Councilman Amick, with all council present voting yes, to approve to pay the aforementioned bills.

Business:

1. Ordinance #4-2018 ash tree borer: Attorney Metcalf did not have the paperwork done at this time.

2. Siouxland Humane Society contract: There was a motion from Councilman Amick and a second from Councilman West, with all council present voting yes, to approve to sign the contract for 2019.

3. New tractor or payloader for the town: Discussion was made on the subject. Council will think about what would be more advantageous for the town. Will discuss the matter further at the next regular meeting.

4. Councilman Amick on brush pile: he was not able to talk to the County about it so will bring it to the next meeting.

Anything from Councilman Williams: no

Anything from Councilman Merchant: no

Anything from Councilman Amick: no

Anything from Councilman Garnand: Wanted maintenance to make sure people can get to the recycle bins in town. At the last snowstorm, residents could not get to them because they were snowplowed in.

Anything from Councilman West: no

Anything from Clerk Jessen: Clerk Jessen will be out of town on the Jan. 8th council meeting, so council agreed to delay the council meeting till the next Tues. Jan 15, 2019.

Anything from Treasurer Junge: no

Attorney Metcalf: no

Since there was no further business to discuss, there was a motion from Councilman Merchant and a second from Councilman West, with all council present voting yes, to adjourn the meeting.

Meeting was adjourned at 7:25 PM.

