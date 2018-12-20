City of Correctionville

ORDINANCE #718-2018

An Ordinance to Vacate the East/West Alley in Block 9, The Railroad Addition to the City of Correctionville; West One-half (W ½) of the East/West Alley in Block 10, The Railroad Addition to the City of Correctionville; and the West One-half (W ½) and the East One-half (E ½) of the East/West Alley in Block 11, The Railroad Addition to the City of Correctionville; all located in the town of Correctionville, Woodbury County, Iowa.

Be it enacted by the City Council of the City of Correctionville, Iowa.

Section 1. Section Modified: The East/West Alley in Block 9, The Railroad Addition to the City of Correctionville; West One-half (W ½) of the East/West Alley in Block 10, The Railroad Addition to the City of Correctionville; and the West One-half (W ½) and the East One-half (E ½) of the East/West Alley in Block 11, The Railroad Addition to the City of Correctionville; all located in the town of Correctionville, Woodbury County, Iowa is hereby vacated.

Section 2. Repealer: All Ordinances or parts of Ordinances in conflict with the provisions of this Ordinance are hereby repealed.

Section 3. Effective Date: This Ordinance shall be in effect from and after its final passage, approval and publication as provided by law.

Passed by the City Council of the City of Correctionville, Iowa the 10th day of December, 2018, and approved this 10th day of December, 2018.

Ayes: Beazley, McCrea, Petty and Sanderson

Nays: None

Absent: Hill

Abstain: None

First Reading: December 10, 2018

Second Reading: waived

Third Reading: waived

By: /s/ Nathan Heilman

Nathan Heilman, Mayor

Attest: /s/ Carla Mathers

Carla Mathers, City Clerk

Published in The Record

Thursday, December 20, 2018