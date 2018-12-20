City of Correctionville, Ordinance #718-2018
City of Correctionville
ORDINANCE #718-2018
An Ordinance to Vacate the East/West Alley in Block 9, The Railroad Addition to the City of Correctionville; West One-half (W ½) of the East/West Alley in Block 10, The Railroad Addition to the City of Correctionville; and the West One-half (W ½) and the East One-half (E ½) of the East/West Alley in Block 11, The Railroad Addition to the City of Correctionville; all located in the town of Correctionville, Woodbury County, Iowa.
Be it enacted by the City Council of the City of Correctionville, Iowa.
Section 1. Section Modified: The East/West Alley in Block 9, The Railroad Addition to the City of Correctionville; West One-half (W ½) of the East/West Alley in Block 10, The Railroad Addition to the City of Correctionville; and the West One-half (W ½) and the East One-half (E ½) of the East/West Alley in Block 11, The Railroad Addition to the City of Correctionville; all located in the town of Correctionville, Woodbury County, Iowa is hereby vacated.
Section 2. Repealer: All Ordinances or parts of Ordinances in conflict with the provisions of this Ordinance are hereby repealed.
Section 3. Effective Date: This Ordinance shall be in effect from and after its final passage, approval and publication as provided by law.
Passed by the City Council of the City of Correctionville, Iowa the 10th day of December, 2018, and approved this 10th day of December, 2018.
Ayes: Beazley, McCrea, Petty and Sanderson
Nays: None
Absent: Hill
Abstain: None
First Reading: December 10, 2018
Second Reading: waived
Third Reading: waived
By: /s/ Nathan Heilman
Nathan Heilman, Mayor
Attest: /s/ Carla Mathers
Carla Mathers, City Clerk
Published in The Record
Thursday, December 20, 2018