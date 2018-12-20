City of Lawton, Fireworks Rules

City of Lawton

LAWTON FIREWORKS RULES

Section 1. July 4 Dates and Times: Fireworks may be used beginning at 9:00 a.m. on the last Friday in June and continuing until 10:00 p.m. on the first Sunday in July after July 4, unless such date falls after July 8 in which case the permitted use of fireworks shall terminate at 10:00 p.m. on July 8. Permitted times for use shall be from 9:00 a.m. until 10:00 p.m., weekdays and from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 p.m. on July 4 and the Saturday and Sunday immediately preceding July 4.

Section 2. New Year’s Eve: Fireworks may be used beginning at 8:00 p.m. on December 31 and terminating at 12:05 a.m. on January 1 of each year.

Section 3. Use in Public Streets and Parks: The use of fireworks is restricted to private property by the State of Iowa. The City of Lawton specifically prohibits the use of fireworks on public streets, sidewalks, and parks.

Section 4. Penalty for Violation: The violation of this Resolution shall be considered a Municipal Infraction. A Civil Penalty of $100 for the first offense and $200 for each subsequent offense within six months is hereby imposed.

Section 5. Effective Date: This Resolution shall take effect immediately upon adoption.

Published in The Record

Thursday, December 20, 2018