Correctionville City Council Minutes & Bills — December 10, 2018

Correctionville City Council

Regular Correctionville City Council Meeting –

December 10, 2018

CALL TO ORDER: The Correctionville City Council met in Regular session on December 10, 2018, at the Correctionville City Hall. The meeting was called to order at 7:00 PM by Mayor Nathan Heilman.

ROLL CALL: Council members answering roll: Bob Beazley, Adam Petty, Calvin McCrea and Ron Sanderson. Absent: Tara Hill. City Attorney was represented by Chad Thompson.

APPROVAL OF AGENDA: Motion by Sanderson, 2nd by Beazley to approve the agenda. Passed 4/0.

CONSENT AGENDA: Motion by Sanderson, 2nd by Petty to approve the minutes of the November 12, 2018 regular meeting, bills as listed. Reports as filed. Passed 4/0.

PUBLIC FORUM – CITIZEN INPUT: None

NEW BUSINESS:

Deputy Hertz reviewed the Sheriff’s report. Reported serial burglar in the area.

Maintenance report: None

Fire and Rescue: No report.

Dave Christensen, updated the council regarding nuisance inspections.

Motion by Sanderson, 2nd by Petty to renew contract with Absolute Inspections for 2019. Passed 4/0.

Petty introduced the 1st reading of

Ordinance 718-2018 vacating the East/West Alley in Block 9, Railroad Addition to the City of Correctionville; West One-half (W ½) of the East/West Alley in Block 10, Railroad Addition to the City of Correctionville; and the West One-half (W ½) and the East One-half (E ½) of the East/West Alley in Block 11, Railroad Addition to the City of Correctionville; all located in the town of Correctionville, Woodbury County, Iowa.

Motion by Sanderson, 2nd by Petty to approve the reading. Roll call. Passed 4/0. Motion by Sanderson, 2nd by Petty to waive 2nd and 3rd readings. Roll call. Passed 4/0. Motion by Sanderson, 2nd by Petty to adopt Ordinance 718-2018. Roll call. Passed 4/0.

Motion by Petty, 2nd by Sanderson to approve

Resolution 2018-50

approving the reappointment of Keith Byers to the Planning and Zoning Committee for a 5-year term and Denise Wright

to the Board of adjustment for a 5-year term.

Roll call. Passed 4/0.

Motion by Sanderson, 2nd by Beazley to renew current health insurance with United Healthcare for city employees for 2019. Passed 4/0.

Motion by Petty, 2nd by Beazley to approve the 2019 Humane Society Agreement. Passed 4/0.

Motion by Petty, 2nd by Sanderson to approve

Resolution 2018-51

setting January 14, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. Council Chambers, 312 Driftwood Street, Correctionville, Iowa

for the public hearing to approve

FY 2018/19 Budget Amendment.

Roll Call. Passed 4/0.

Motion by Beazley, 2nd by McCrea to go into closed session according to IA Code 21.5(j) at 7:25 p.m. Passed 4/0. April Putzier, city employee, and Sonya Kostan were in attendance. Motion by Beazley, 2nd by Petty to resume regular session at 7:42 p.m. Passed 4/0.

No action taken

OTHER BUSINESS:

• Budget workshop scheduled for January 7, 2019 at 6:00 p.m.

• With no further business, the meeting was adjourned at 7:50 PM.

Signed:

NATHAN HEILMAN, Mayor

Attest:

CARLA MATHERS, CMC,

City Clerk

Vendor/Amount Description

IPERS IPERS $1,892.61

EFTPS – U.S. DEPT. OF TREASURY Federal $2,601.75

VERIZON WIRELESS Phones $92.68

MIDAMERICAN Shop $2,540.99

KNIFE RIVER MIDWEST, LLC 5th Street Project $7,176.77

UNITED HEALTHCARE Health ins. $4,562.01

USPS Postage $136.85

CINDY RATH Dep. refund 623 $74.72

FNB Bond Interest $2,081.30

IOWA STATE BANK Bond interest $437.00

FNB Bond interest $10,400.00

IOWA DNR Testing $30.00

UNITED BANK OF IOWA purchase CD $20,000.00

SAM’S CLUB Supplies $75.94

ABSOLUTE INSPECTION SERVICES Nuisance $714.30

AIRGAS USA, LLC Tank rent $14.55

AVERY BROTHERS SIGN COMPANY Library sign $500.00

BANYON DATA SYSTEMS INC. UB Support $464.00

CORNER HARDWARE Supplies $149.22

CORRECTIONVILLE BLDG. CENTER Paint $25.65

D & K IMPLEMENT LLC Plow truck $195.05

FELD FIRE Hose repair $24.75

FOUNDATION ANALYTICAL Water testing $210.00

GOVOFFICE Website $425.00

IOWA ONE CALL locates $27.10

JACOBS ELECTRIC Sewer, Comm. Center $629.87

JJSS, LLC Sewer $600.00

JOY AUTO SUPPLY INC. Maintenance $122.15

LONGLINES Phones $279.20

NEW COOP Fuel $639.97

REHAB SYSTEMS INC. Sewer $412.50

MOVILLE RECORD Publishing $277.79

TRUENORTH Life Ins. $212.80

USPS postage box rent $92.00

UTILITY SERVICE CO. INC. Tower maint. $2,942.78

VERIZON WIRELESS Cell phone $5.77

VISA Supplies $692.48

WESTERN IOWA TECH COMM COLLEGE Books $35.50

$61,795.05

NOVEMBER EXPENDITURES:

General Fund $31,131.74

Road Use Tax $4,932.88

Fire Dept. Fund $2,000.00

Debt Service $16,753.30

Transfer of Jurisdiction $8,138.25

Water Fund $7,149.63

Sewer Fund $4,142.33

Totals $74,248.13

NOVEMBER REVENUE:

General Fund $29,988.80

Road Use Tax $9,204.74

Employee Benefits $5,477.56

Emergency $501.46

LOST $13,656.86

TIF $160.91

Welsch $1,103.87

Copeland Fund $12.53

Library Memorial Fund $44.63

Fire Dept. Fund $50.00

Cemetery Maintenance $145.40

Debt Service $10,393.67

Water Fund $9,503.98

Sewer Fund $14,628.53

Totals $94,872.94

Published in The Record

Thursday, December 20, 2018