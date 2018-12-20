Correctionville City Council Minutes & Bills — December 10, 2018

Correctionville City Council
Regular Correctionville City Council Meeting –
December 10, 2018

CALL TO ORDER:  The Correctionville City Council met in Regular session on December 10, 2018, at the Correctionville City Hall. The meeting was called to order at 7:00 PM by Mayor Nathan Heilman.

ROLL CALL:  Council members answering roll:  Bob Beazley, Adam Petty, Calvin McCrea and Ron Sanderson. Absent: Tara Hill.  City Attorney was represented by Chad Thompson.

APPROVAL OF AGENDA: Motion by Sanderson, 2nd by Beazley to approve the agenda.  Passed 4/0.

CONSENT AGENDA: Motion by Sanderson, 2nd by Petty to approve the minutes of the November 12, 2018 regular meeting, bills as listed. Reports as filed. Passed 4/0.

PUBLIC FORUM – CITIZEN INPUT:  None

NEW BUSINESS:
Deputy Hertz reviewed the Sheriff’s report.  Reported serial burglar in the area.
Maintenance report: None
Fire and Rescue: No report.
Dave Christensen, updated the council regarding nuisance inspections.
Motion by Sanderson, 2nd by Petty to renew contract with Absolute Inspections for 2019. Passed 4/0.

Petty introduced the 1st reading of
Ordinance 718-2018 vacating the East/West Alley in Block 9, Railroad Addition to the City of Correctionville; West One-half (W ½) of the East/West Alley in Block 10, Railroad Addition to the City of Correctionville; and the West One-half (W ½) and the East One-half (E ½) of the East/West Alley in Block 11, Railroad Addition to the City of Correctionville; all located in the town of Correctionville, Woodbury County, Iowa.
Motion by Sanderson, 2nd by Petty to approve the reading. Roll call. Passed 4/0. Motion by Sanderson, 2nd by Petty to waive 2nd and 3rd readings. Roll call. Passed 4/0. Motion by Sanderson, 2nd by Petty to adopt Ordinance 718-2018.  Roll call. Passed 4/0.

Motion by Petty, 2nd by Sanderson to approve
Resolution 2018-50
approving the reappointment of Keith Byers to the Planning and Zoning Committee for a 5-year term and Denise Wright
to the Board of adjustment for a 5-year term.
Roll call. Passed 4/0.

Motion by Sanderson, 2nd by Beazley to renew current health insurance with United Healthcare for city employees for 2019. Passed 4/0.

Motion by Petty, 2nd by Beazley to approve the 2019 Humane Society Agreement. Passed 4/0.

Motion by Petty, 2nd by Sanderson to approve
Resolution 2018-51
setting January 14, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. Council Chambers, 312 Driftwood Street, Correctionville, Iowa
for the public hearing to approve
FY 2018/19 Budget Amendment.
Roll Call. Passed 4/0.

Motion by Beazley, 2nd by McCrea to go into closed session according to IA Code 21.5(j) at 7:25 p.m. Passed 4/0. April Putzier, city employee, and Sonya Kostan were in attendance. Motion by Beazley, 2nd by Petty to resume regular session at 7:42 p.m. Passed 4/0.

No action taken

OTHER BUSINESS:
• Budget workshop scheduled for January 7, 2019 at 6:00 p.m.
• With no further business, the meeting was adjourned at 7:50 PM.

Signed:
NATHAN HEILMAN, Mayor

Attest:
CARLA MATHERS, CMC,
City Clerk

Vendor/Amount    Description
IPERS  IPERS    $1,892.61
EFTPS – U.S. DEPT. OF TREASURY  Federal    $2,601.75
VERIZON WIRELESS  Phones    $92.68
MIDAMERICAN  Shop    $2,540.99
KNIFE RIVER MIDWEST, LLC  5th Street Project    $7,176.77
UNITED HEALTHCARE  Health ins.    $4,562.01
USPS  Postage    $136.85
CINDY RATH  Dep. refund 623    $74.72
FNB  Bond Interest    $2,081.30
IOWA STATE BANK  Bond interest    $437.00
FNB  Bond interest    $10,400.00
IOWA DNR  Testing    $30.00
UNITED BANK OF IOWA  purchase CD    $20,000.00
SAM’S CLUB  Supplies    $75.94
ABSOLUTE INSPECTION SERVICES  Nuisance    $714.30
AIRGAS USA, LLC  Tank rent    $14.55
AVERY BROTHERS SIGN COMPANY  Library sign    $500.00
BANYON DATA SYSTEMS INC.  UB Support    $464.00
CORNER HARDWARE  Supplies    $149.22
CORRECTIONVILLE BLDG. CENTER  Paint    $25.65
D & K IMPLEMENT LLC  Plow truck    $195.05
FELD FIRE  Hose repair    $24.75
FOUNDATION ANALYTICAL Water testing    $210.00
GOVOFFICE  Website    $425.00
IOWA ONE CALL  locates    $27.10
JACOBS ELECTRIC  Sewer, Comm. Center    $629.87
JJSS, LLC  Sewer    $600.00
JOY AUTO SUPPLY INC.  Maintenance    $122.15
LONGLINES  Phones    $279.20
NEW COOP  Fuel    $639.97
REHAB SYSTEMS INC.  Sewer    $412.50
MOVILLE RECORD  Publishing    $277.79
TRUENORTH  Life Ins.    $212.80
USPS  postage box rent    $92.00
UTILITY SERVICE CO. INC.  Tower maint.    $2,942.78
VERIZON WIRELESS  Cell phone    $5.77
VISA  Supplies    $692.48
WESTERN IOWA TECH COMM COLLEGE  Books    $35.50
        $61,795.05

NOVEMBER EXPENDITURES:
General Fund    $31,131.74
Road Use Tax    $4,932.88
Fire Dept. Fund    $2,000.00
Debt Service    $16,753.30
Transfer of Jurisdiction    $8,138.25
Water Fund    $7,149.63
Sewer Fund    $4,142.33
Totals    $74,248.13

NOVEMBER REVENUE:
General Fund    $29,988.80
Road Use Tax    $9,204.74
Employee Benefits    $5,477.56
Emergency    $501.46
LOST    $13,656.86
TIF    $160.91
Welsch    $1,103.87
Copeland Fund    $12.53
Library Memorial Fund    $44.63
Fire Dept. Fund    $50.00
Cemetery Maintenance    $145.40
Debt Service    $10,393.67
Water Fund    $9,503.98
Sewer Fund    $14,628.53
Totals    $94,872.94

Published in The Record
Thursday, December 20, 2018

