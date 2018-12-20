Correctionville City Council Minutes & Bills — December 10, 2018
Correctionville City Council
Regular Correctionville City Council Meeting –
December 10, 2018
CALL TO ORDER: The Correctionville City Council met in Regular session on December 10, 2018, at the Correctionville City Hall. The meeting was called to order at 7:00 PM by Mayor Nathan Heilman.
ROLL CALL: Council members answering roll: Bob Beazley, Adam Petty, Calvin McCrea and Ron Sanderson. Absent: Tara Hill. City Attorney was represented by Chad Thompson.
APPROVAL OF AGENDA: Motion by Sanderson, 2nd by Beazley to approve the agenda. Passed 4/0.
CONSENT AGENDA: Motion by Sanderson, 2nd by Petty to approve the minutes of the November 12, 2018 regular meeting, bills as listed. Reports as filed. Passed 4/0.
PUBLIC FORUM – CITIZEN INPUT: None
NEW BUSINESS:
Deputy Hertz reviewed the Sheriff’s report. Reported serial burglar in the area.
Maintenance report: None
Fire and Rescue: No report.
Dave Christensen, updated the council regarding nuisance inspections.
Motion by Sanderson, 2nd by Petty to renew contract with Absolute Inspections for 2019. Passed 4/0.
Petty introduced the 1st reading of
Ordinance 718-2018 vacating the East/West Alley in Block 9, Railroad Addition to the City of Correctionville; West One-half (W ½) of the East/West Alley in Block 10, Railroad Addition to the City of Correctionville; and the West One-half (W ½) and the East One-half (E ½) of the East/West Alley in Block 11, Railroad Addition to the City of Correctionville; all located in the town of Correctionville, Woodbury County, Iowa.
Motion by Sanderson, 2nd by Petty to approve the reading. Roll call. Passed 4/0. Motion by Sanderson, 2nd by Petty to waive 2nd and 3rd readings. Roll call. Passed 4/0. Motion by Sanderson, 2nd by Petty to adopt Ordinance 718-2018. Roll call. Passed 4/0.
Motion by Petty, 2nd by Sanderson to approve
Resolution 2018-50
approving the reappointment of Keith Byers to the Planning and Zoning Committee for a 5-year term and Denise Wright
to the Board of adjustment for a 5-year term.
Roll call. Passed 4/0.
Motion by Sanderson, 2nd by Beazley to renew current health insurance with United Healthcare for city employees for 2019. Passed 4/0.
Motion by Petty, 2nd by Beazley to approve the 2019 Humane Society Agreement. Passed 4/0.
Motion by Petty, 2nd by Sanderson to approve
Resolution 2018-51
setting January 14, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. Council Chambers, 312 Driftwood Street, Correctionville, Iowa
for the public hearing to approve
FY 2018/19 Budget Amendment.
Roll Call. Passed 4/0.
Motion by Beazley, 2nd by McCrea to go into closed session according to IA Code 21.5(j) at 7:25 p.m. Passed 4/0. April Putzier, city employee, and Sonya Kostan were in attendance. Motion by Beazley, 2nd by Petty to resume regular session at 7:42 p.m. Passed 4/0.
No action taken
OTHER BUSINESS:
• Budget workshop scheduled for January 7, 2019 at 6:00 p.m.
• With no further business, the meeting was adjourned at 7:50 PM.
Signed:
NATHAN HEILMAN, Mayor
Attest:
CARLA MATHERS, CMC,
City Clerk
Vendor/Amount Description
IPERS IPERS $1,892.61
EFTPS – U.S. DEPT. OF TREASURY Federal $2,601.75
VERIZON WIRELESS Phones $92.68
MIDAMERICAN Shop $2,540.99
KNIFE RIVER MIDWEST, LLC 5th Street Project $7,176.77
UNITED HEALTHCARE Health ins. $4,562.01
USPS Postage $136.85
CINDY RATH Dep. refund 623 $74.72
FNB Bond Interest $2,081.30
IOWA STATE BANK Bond interest $437.00
FNB Bond interest $10,400.00
IOWA DNR Testing $30.00
UNITED BANK OF IOWA purchase CD $20,000.00
SAM’S CLUB Supplies $75.94
ABSOLUTE INSPECTION SERVICES Nuisance $714.30
AIRGAS USA, LLC Tank rent $14.55
AVERY BROTHERS SIGN COMPANY Library sign $500.00
BANYON DATA SYSTEMS INC. UB Support $464.00
CORNER HARDWARE Supplies $149.22
CORRECTIONVILLE BLDG. CENTER Paint $25.65
D & K IMPLEMENT LLC Plow truck $195.05
FELD FIRE Hose repair $24.75
FOUNDATION ANALYTICAL Water testing $210.00
GOVOFFICE Website $425.00
IOWA ONE CALL locates $27.10
JACOBS ELECTRIC Sewer, Comm. Center $629.87
JJSS, LLC Sewer $600.00
JOY AUTO SUPPLY INC. Maintenance $122.15
LONGLINES Phones $279.20
NEW COOP Fuel $639.97
REHAB SYSTEMS INC. Sewer $412.50
MOVILLE RECORD Publishing $277.79
TRUENORTH Life Ins. $212.80
USPS postage box rent $92.00
UTILITY SERVICE CO. INC. Tower maint. $2,942.78
VERIZON WIRELESS Cell phone $5.77
VISA Supplies $692.48
WESTERN IOWA TECH COMM COLLEGE Books $35.50
$61,795.05
NOVEMBER EXPENDITURES:
General Fund $31,131.74
Road Use Tax $4,932.88
Fire Dept. Fund $2,000.00
Debt Service $16,753.30
Transfer of Jurisdiction $8,138.25
Water Fund $7,149.63
Sewer Fund $4,142.33
Totals $74,248.13
NOVEMBER REVENUE:
General Fund $29,988.80
Road Use Tax $9,204.74
Employee Benefits $5,477.56
Emergency $501.46
LOST $13,656.86
TIF $160.91
Welsch $1,103.87
Copeland Fund $12.53
Library Memorial Fund $44.63
Fire Dept. Fund $50.00
Cemetery Maintenance $145.40
Debt Service $10,393.67
Water Fund $9,503.98
Sewer Fund $14,628.53
Totals $94,872.94
