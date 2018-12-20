Cushing City Council Minutes & Claims — December 4, 2018

| | 0

Cushing City Council Minutes
December 4, 2018
Cushing City Hall – 200 Main St.

The regular meeting of the Cushing City Council was called to order at 6:30 p.m. by Mayor Don Joy Jr.

Council members present:  Ray Endrulat, Shawn Joy, Dustin Schlenger, Jim Porter.   Absent:  Ben Rabbass

Also present:  Lt. Charles Hertz, Brooke Sievers, Bob Bendixen, Bob Mathison, and City Clerk Nicole Huisinga

Motion by Joy, seconded by Schlenger to approve consent agenda which includes:
1) Meeting agenda
2) November 6, 2018 Minutes
3) Financial Statement & Budget Report
4) Claims as Presented
5) Building Permits – none

Claims
ACCO  Liquid Chlorine    171.40
AT&T  Firemen Cell    46.88
William Breck  1992 Ford 250 Truck    3,200.00
ClerkBooks  Online Support    400.00
CBC city hall maintenance    41.51
Elaine Droegmiller  Library books/projector    97.05
Hoffman Agency  Clerk Bond Renewal    175.00
Nicole Huisinga  Mileage to budget wksp./city hall supplies    90.69
IA Finance Authority  SRF Loan Payment    264.29
IA Rural Water  2019 Dues    225.00
ISG  Eng./Operator Services    6949.22
MCI  Telephone    29.65
Gary Merkel  Mileage to Landfill Meeting    29.96
Met  Water Testing    42.00
Mid-American  Electricity    768.58
Robert R. Mohr  City Park Lawn Spraying    185.00
Northside Tire Inc.  Skid loader Tires    888.00
Alex Rabbass  Mileage to pick up city truck    50.00
Rick’s Computer  City Clerk Computer    1475.50
Roberts Company  Firemen Name bars    94.20
Schaller Telephone  Phone Service    54.45
Dustin Schlenger  Mileage/truck parts    191.53
Stevenson Hardware  Keys/Light bulbs    39.84

Revenues by Fund:
General    8748.93
Library    1100.00
Road Use    1737.61
Water Fund    17,457.16
Sewer Fund    16,402.59
Solid Waste Fund    1938.50
Fire Fund    0.00
Total Revenue:    47,384.79

Public Forum:  Bob Mathison discussed with Council their concerns with the previously approved building permit plans are not what is being built.  His building permit was updated, and council also directed Mathison to clean up the empty lot.  Bob Bendixen would like to install an antenna on top of the new standpipe for his business Xtremeair.  Council would like him to get some plans made up and bring to next meeting.

Sheriff’s Report.  Lt. Hertz reported deputies conducted 25 hours of Directed Patrols and responded to 0 calls.

City Maintenance.  Council discussed the replacement options for City Maintenance person.

Motion made by Endrulat to approve reports as given.  Seconded by Joy.  Motion carried 4/0.

Old Business
• Library Roof Repair.  Council discussed what the repairs are that need to be done.  Endrulat brought up the option of a tin raised roof over current roof.  He will contact area contractors to get estimates for next meeting.
General Business

• ISG.  Brooke Sievers gave an update on the project.  Standpipe is currently going up.  Project on target for April 2019 completion.
Section 1 & 2:  Pay Request #2.  Motion made by Joy to approve the $225,500.12 & $23,905.25 payments.  Seconded by Endrulat.  Motion passed 4/0

• Building Permit.  Council did discuss the structure being built does not match what was approved in the building permit.  Resident updated building permit.

• Budget Input FY19-20.  Clerk received input from council to add library roof repair/tuck-pointing, fire hydrant replacement, city hall curtains.

• Fire Hydrants.  A few hydrants will need to be replaced in the Spring.  Due to their age, it’s getting harder to find parts to repair them.

Next regular meeting has been set for Wednesday, January 2, 2018 at 6:30 p.m.

With no further business, motion by Endrulat, seconded by Porter to adjourn at 8:15 p.m.

Mayor Don Joy, Jr.

Attested by:
City Clerk Nicole Huisinga

Published in The Record
Thursday, December 20, 2018

Posted in Public Notices

Leave a Comment