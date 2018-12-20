Cushing City Council Minutes & Claims — December 4, 2018

Cushing City Council Minutes

December 4, 2018

Cushing City Hall – 200 Main St.

The regular meeting of the Cushing City Council was called to order at 6:30 p.m. by Mayor Don Joy Jr.

Council members present: Ray Endrulat, Shawn Joy, Dustin Schlenger, Jim Porter. Absent: Ben Rabbass

Also present: Lt. Charles Hertz, Brooke Sievers, Bob Bendixen, Bob Mathison, and City Clerk Nicole Huisinga

Motion by Joy, seconded by Schlenger to approve consent agenda which includes:

1) Meeting agenda

2) November 6, 2018 Minutes

3) Financial Statement & Budget Report

4) Claims as Presented

5) Building Permits – none

Claims

ACCO Liquid Chlorine 171.40

AT&T Firemen Cell 46.88

William Breck 1992 Ford 250 Truck 3,200.00

ClerkBooks Online Support 400.00

CBC city hall maintenance 41.51

Elaine Droegmiller Library books/projector 97.05

Hoffman Agency Clerk Bond Renewal 175.00

Nicole Huisinga Mileage to budget wksp./city hall supplies 90.69

IA Finance Authority SRF Loan Payment 264.29

IA Rural Water 2019 Dues 225.00

ISG Eng./Operator Services 6949.22

MCI Telephone 29.65

Gary Merkel Mileage to Landfill Meeting 29.96

Met Water Testing 42.00

Mid-American Electricity 768.58

Robert R. Mohr City Park Lawn Spraying 185.00

Northside Tire Inc. Skid loader Tires 888.00

Alex Rabbass Mileage to pick up city truck 50.00

Rick’s Computer City Clerk Computer 1475.50

Roberts Company Firemen Name bars 94.20

Schaller Telephone Phone Service 54.45

Dustin Schlenger Mileage/truck parts 191.53

Stevenson Hardware Keys/Light bulbs 39.84

Revenues by Fund:

General 8748.93

Library 1100.00

Road Use 1737.61

Water Fund 17,457.16

Sewer Fund 16,402.59

Solid Waste Fund 1938.50

Fire Fund 0.00

Total Revenue: 47,384.79

Public Forum: Bob Mathison discussed with Council their concerns with the previously approved building permit plans are not what is being built. His building permit was updated, and council also directed Mathison to clean up the empty lot. Bob Bendixen would like to install an antenna on top of the new standpipe for his business Xtremeair. Council would like him to get some plans made up and bring to next meeting.

Sheriff’s Report. Lt. Hertz reported deputies conducted 25 hours of Directed Patrols and responded to 0 calls.

City Maintenance. Council discussed the replacement options for City Maintenance person.

Motion made by Endrulat to approve reports as given. Seconded by Joy. Motion carried 4/0.

Old Business

• Library Roof Repair. Council discussed what the repairs are that need to be done. Endrulat brought up the option of a tin raised roof over current roof. He will contact area contractors to get estimates for next meeting.

General Business

• ISG. Brooke Sievers gave an update on the project. Standpipe is currently going up. Project on target for April 2019 completion.

Section 1 & 2: Pay Request #2. Motion made by Joy to approve the $225,500.12 & $23,905.25 payments. Seconded by Endrulat. Motion passed 4/0

• Building Permit. Council did discuss the structure being built does not match what was approved in the building permit. Resident updated building permit.

• Budget Input FY19-20. Clerk received input from council to add library roof repair/tuck-pointing, fire hydrant replacement, city hall curtains.

• Fire Hydrants. A few hydrants will need to be replaced in the Spring. Due to their age, it’s getting harder to find parts to repair them.

Next regular meeting has been set for Wednesday, January 2, 2018 at 6:30 p.m.

With no further business, motion by Endrulat, seconded by Porter to adjourn at 8:15 p.m.

Mayor Don Joy, Jr.

Attested by:

City Clerk Nicole Huisinga

Published in The Record

Thursday, December 20, 2018