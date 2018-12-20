Kingsley-Pierson School Board Minutes — December 10, 2018

Kingsley-Pierson Community School

UNAPPROVED MINUTES OF

A REGULAR MONTHLY

MEETING OF THE KINGSLEY-PIERSON

COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT

DECEMBER 10, 2018

CONFERENCE ROOM – KINGSLEY

1. CALL TO ORDER

• The regular December meeting was called to order by President Bubke at 6:00 a.m.

2. ROLL CALL

• Present: Members Haggin, Herbold, Pratt and Collins.

3. AGENDA

• Motion was brought by Herbold, seconded by Pratt, to approve the agenda. All voted aye, motion carried.

4. APPROVAL OF MINUTES

• Motion was brought by Collins, seconded by Pratt, to approve the minutes of the November meeting. All in favor, motion carried.

5. SUMMARY LIST OF BILLS

• Addressed questions regarding payments to Klemmensen Commercial Doors & Frames, Rick’s Computers, SU Insurance Company, Ryan Langel and Dana Sitzmann. Motion was brought by Haggin, seconded by Herbold, to approve listed bills in the amounts of $205,324.11 from the general fund, $15,359.03 from the schoolhouse funds, $20,049.69 from the Kingsley activity fund, $25,100.26 from the lunch fund and $114.36 from the Pierson activity fund. All voted aye, motion carried.

6. FINANCIAL REPORT

• Board members were updated on the reporting for the Department of Transportation and the Department of Education. An update of the petty cash process, activity accounts and year-end processing of W-2s and 1099s. For FY2018 auditing purposes, completing the GASB 75 report with ISFIS and clearing previous years’ reconciling items. Motion was brought by Herbold, seconded by Collins, to approve the financial report. All voted aye, motion carried.

7. COMMUNICATIONS: Mr. Wiese

• Mr. Wiese discussed the Elementary & Middle School “Food Drive” and donations going to the Food Drive. On December 21st, Elementary and Middle School students will watch “Incredibles 2” movie. Teacher formal and informal evaluations have been completed. The Elementary Christmas Concert will be December 20th at the Kingsley guy at 6 p.m. The Lego League qualified for State on December 8th and will attend the State competition in Ames on January 13th. There will be a KTIV 4 “Making a Difference” video opportunity. This is the 2nd year for the Middle school students to participate with the category “Efforts to serve their fellow students”. The participants will be the Middle School students, student council, faculty/staff, Erin Hoffman, Mr. Wiese and the Adam Bubke family. There will be a MHRD visit to the Pierson Tech Lab on December 12th. Wishing everyone a Merry Christmas!

8. COMMUNICATIONS: Supt. Bailey

• Mr. Bailey updated the Board on the conference rule regarding the gym being closed from December 23th-27th. The gym will reopen December 28th. On January 2nd, there will be a required Suicide Prevention session. Current sport athletics and staff include: 13 wrestlers, 3 managers, 17 boys’ basketball players, 5 managers, 17 girls’ basketball players, 5 managers and 1 videographer. The Semester Test Schedule has been prepared and working on the 19-20 school calendar. In the holiday spirit, K-P is participating in the 12 days of Christmas activities.

9. OLD BUSINESS

• Facility Project: Mr. Bailey recommended Heartland Seating Inc and Knova’s Carpet for the renovation of the Auditorium. Motion by Collins, seconded by Herbold to approve Heartland Seating Inc for $54,554 and Knova’s Carpet for $13,223.54. All voted aye, motion carried

10. NEW BUSINESS

• Resignations: Motion by Herbold and seconded by Pratt to accept the resignations of Nicole Fawcett as a tutor and Bart Boustead as Head Football coach. All voted aye, motion carried.

• Contract Recommendation: Motion by Herbold, seconded by Collins to approve a tutor contract for Shawna Benson. All voted aye, motion carried.

• Volunteer Coach Recommendation: Motion by Pratt, seconded by Collins to approve Troy Greder as a volunteer wrestling coach. All voted aye, motion carried.

• Plymouth and Woodbury County Conference Board: Pratt will serve on the Plymouth County Board and Herbold will serve on the Woodbury County Board.

• NASA Trip: Mr. Bailey discussed past practice with offering the trip to the top three students based on GPA. It is offered first to top three seniors and then to top three juniors. Cost of the trip is around $450 per student and chaperone. Motion by Herbold and seconded by Pratt to approve the funding for the NASA trip. All voted aye, motion carried.

• At-Risk Application and request for Modified Supplemental Aide: Motion by Herbold, seconded by Collins to approve the At-Risk/Drop Out Prevention application and modified supplemental assistance up to $93,279. All voted aye, motion carried.

10. OTHER BUSINESS:

• Fundraiser Requests. None at this time.

• January Board meeting will be January 14th at 7:00 p.m.

11. ADJOURNMENT

• At 7:05 a.m., motion was brought by Collins, seconded by Herbold, to adjourn. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Laurie Schweitzberger, Board Secretary

Matt Bubke, Board President

Published in The Record

Thursday, December 20, 2018