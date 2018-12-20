Moville City Council Minutes — December 5, 2018

Moville City Council

Wednesday, December 5, 2018

Mayor Jim Fisher called the meeting to order at around 6:00 pm. Roll Call: Bruce Schmidt, Tom Conolly, Nate Bauer, Paul Malm, and Mike Ofert are present. Malm motioned to approve the agenda, seconded by Ofert. Ayes, motion carries. Malm motioned to approve minutes from the last meeting, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries. Bauer motioned to approve the Utility Billing Trial Balance, seconded by Ofert. Ayes, motion carries. Guests include Pat Phipps in Chad Thompson’s absence, Scott Gernhart, Jonathan Keselring, Blake Stubbs, Jerry Sailer and Edgar Rodriguez.

During Open Forum Jonathan Keselring had questions about hours of police department duty and would like more protection. Sailer gave a Fire Department update – no PD update was given.

Council reviewed revised minutes from 11-7-18 meeting and Malm motioned to approve them, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries. Council reviewed specs on new time clock system and Malm motioned to purchase. Conolly seconded, aye by Ofert. Nays from Schmidt and Bauer- motion carries.

Bauer motioned to reschedule appeal hearings for Vacant/Abandoned Buildings to the Dec.19th meeting so Attorney Thompson can be present, seconded by Malm. Ayes, motion carries. No update on sale of 212 S. Pearl property.

Peterson has submitted the pre-application for the Community Catalyst grant for the property at 6 S. 2nd Street. Gernhart presented options for waste water improvements in this area and Bauer motioned to approve an in-kind contribution to this grant of up to $50,000 in waste water improvements, seconded by Malm. Ayes, motion carries. Council reviewed

Resolution 2018-52

accepting and approving

the plat of MCDAI addition,

to the City of Moville,

Woodbury County, Iowa.

Bauer motioned to approve, seconded by Ofert. Ayes, motion carries. Council reviewed RFP’s for Fair Street Sidewalk Project engineering. Bauer motioned to approve the proposal from True Engineering, seconded by Schmidt. Ayes, motion carries.

At around 6:50 pm, Ofert motioned to go into Closed Session to discuss possible real estate purchase pursuant to Iowa Code Section 21.5.1 (j), seconded by Malm. Ayes, motion carries. At around 6:55 pm, Malm motioned to leave closed session and return to regular session, seconded by Ofert. Ayes, motion carries. Malm motioned to take Phipps’ recommendation from closed session regarding the real estate purchase by rejecting the counter-offer of $157,000, seconded by Bauer. Ayes, motion carries. Mayor Fisher would like to see resolution to the problem of incomplete and delayed snow removal on sidewalks on Main Street. Bauer and Schmidt would like to see Public Works clear the Main Street sidewalks with the skidloader. Fisher will talk to Weaver and discuss. Will add to next agenda.

Council reviewed codification assignments 9 & 10. Bauer gave an update from his meeting with Mark Nahra the previous week. Peterson asked the council for feedback on changing the current 10’ side yard setbacks from our zoning code back to the previous 7’. Will add to future agenda for review/amendment.

With no further business Malm motioned to adjourn at around 7:25 pm and Bauer seconded. All ayes, motion carries-meeting closed.

Jodi Peterson, City Clerk

Jim Fisher, Mayor

Published in The Record

Thursday, December 20, 2018