Woodbury County Board of Supervisors Claims — November 30, 2018

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

CLAIMS APPROVED BY THE BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

FOR THE WEEK ENDING 11/30/18

AJSC REAL ESTATE LLC REFUNDS 500.00

ALLIED OIL & TIRE CO. TIRES & TUBES 134.00

BARNES & NOBLE *MAGAZINES & BOOKS 360.43

BOMGAARS *PARTS 289.38

BRET PETERSON PLUMBING & CONST LLC BUILDING 65.00

CANDELARIO A JIMENEZ*** WORK COMPENSATION TTD 255.07

CARROLL CONSTRUCTION SUPPLY BUILDINGS 160.00

CBM FOOD SERVICE *FOOD 2,440.93

CENTER POINT LARGE PRINT MAGAZINES & BOOKS 55.42

CENTURYLINK *TELEPHONE EXPENSE 538.91

CHRISTIAN HOME ASSN DAY CARE/CHILD CARE ASS’T 1,524.48

CLARINDA YOUTH CORP DAY CARE/CHILD CARE ASS’T 1,446.15

CORRECTIONVILLE BLDG. CENTER *BUILDINGS 34.82

COTT SYSTEMS INC. MAINTENANCE CONTRACTS 265.00

COUNSEL (COLUMBUS, OHIO) MAINTENANCE CONTRACTS 39.97

CRITTENTON CENTER DAY CARE/CHILD CARE ASS’T 13,015.35

CWD CASH WAY DISTRIBUTION FOOD 58.13

DELTA DENTAL PLAN OF IOWA DENTAL INSURANCE 2,426.95

DENNIS D. BUTLER*** EMPLOYEE MILEAGE 87.20

DISASTER & EMERGENCY SERVICES TAX ALLOCATIONS 5,113.40

DONNA M. CHAPMAN*** *EMPLOYEE MILEAGE 215.94

EBSCO MAGAZINES & BOOKS 458.10

EMPLOYEE & FAMILY RESOURCES INC TRAINING 215.82

FOREST RIDGE YOUTH SERVICES DAY CARE/CHILD CARE ASS’T 1,026.30

FRONTIER COMMUNICATIONS TELEPHONE EXPENSE 117.20

GALE/CENGAGE LEARNING MAGAZINES & BOOKS 58.47

GCR TIRE CENTER *TIRES & TUBES 191.99

HY VEE DRUGSTORE (W. DES MOINES) *FOOD 533.61

H20 4 U HOUSEHOLD & INST. SUPPLIES 72.75

INNOVATIVE BENEFIT CONSULTANTS INC. *MEDICAL REIMBURSEMENT 1,070.30

INTERSTATE BATTERY BATTERIES 291.90

IOWA DEPT. OF TRANSPORTATION (A-IA) SALT 5,436.00

IOWA STATE UNIVERSITY AMERICORPS BUILDINGS 5,200.00

IOWA WORKFORCE (UNEMPLOYMENT) (DM) UNEMPLOYMENT CLAIMS 10,325.96

ISTATE TRUCK CENTER PARTS 14.08

JANE SCHIEUER*** EMPLOYEE MILEAGE 14.14

JO LYNN WRIGHT*** EMPLOYEE MILEAGE 33.33

JOHNSON PROPANE HEATING & *FUEL/HEATING 280.00

KECK INC. FOOD 197.54

KNOEPFLER CHEVROLET CO. *PARTS 397.07

LISA RIPPKE*** *EMPLOYEE MILEAGE 26.26

LONG LINES LTD TELEPHONE EXPENSE 24.12

MAILHOUSE *POSTAGE & MAILING 1,032.10

MATHESON-LINWELD BUILDINGS 10.54

MENARDS *BUILDINGS 123.87

MERCY BUSINESS HEALTH SERVICES MEDICAL FEES 626.50

MERCY IOWA CITY PHYSICIAN AND MEDICAL FEES 149.00

MID AMERICAN ENERGY (D-IA) *ELECTRIC LIGHT & POWER 337.05

MOELLER, JOHN ATTORNEY FEES – JUVENILE 96.00

MOVILLE, CITY OF WATER/GARBAGE 30.50

MURPHY TRACTOR *NEW EQUIPMENT 62,380.00

NETWORK FLEET INC. RADIOS 1,294.06

NEW SIOUX CITY IRON CO. *PAINT 173.79

OFFICE ELEMENTS *OFFICE SUPPLIES 110.30

OFFICE SYSTEMS CO. MAINTENANCE CONTRACTS 348.00

PETERSEN OIL CO. *DIESEL 8,678.09

SAFELITE AUTO GLASS (SC-IA) LIABILITY/PROPERTY INSUR. 29.95

SCHOLASTIC LIBRARY PUBLISHING *MAGAZINES & BOOKS 38.89

SECURITY NATIONAL BANK (CRD-CARD) *TRAVEL EXPENSES 3,626.24

SIOUX CITY JOURNAL *OFFICIAL PUBL. & LEGALS 1,603.40

SIOUX CITY JOURNAL COMMUNICATIONS OFFICIAL PUBL. & LEGALS 1,079.00

SIOUX CITY TREAS. (447) *WATER/GARBAGE 81,683.80

SPIRAL COMMUNICATIONS *TELEPHONE EXPENSE 154.93

STEFFEN TRUCK EQUIPMENT INC. PARTS 119.00

SUPERIOR VISION MEDICAL FEES 2,399.46

TEN POINT CONSTR. PORTLAND CEMENT 74,624.06

TORCO-REMFG PARTS 88.50

TYLER TECHNOLOGIES *COMPUTER SOFTWARE 3,225.01

UHL SEED INC. *BATTERIES 3,927.50

ULTRA NO TOUCH CAR WASH OUTSIDE SERVICES 9.90

UNITED HEALTHCARE INSURANCE COMPANY MEDICAL FEES 825.00

VERIZON WIRELESS *TELEPHONE EXPENSE 8,177.41

VIRGIL H. BREMER*** SAFETY 50.26

WELLMARK BLUE CROSS & BLUE SHIELD MEDICAL FEES 106,757.98

WESTERN IOWA TECH RENT BUILDINGS 3,250.00

WIATEL WESTERN IOWA TELECOM TELEPHONE EXPENSE 140.81

XTREAMAIR LLC TELEPHONE EXPENSE 100.00

ZIEGLER INC. *OUTSIDE SERVICES 5,890.01

4-WAY STOP SHOP *GAS/OILS 127.12

GRAND TOTAL – 428,329.50

* DENOTES OTHER ITEMS INCLUDED

Published in The Record

Thursday, December 20, 2018