Woodbury Central School Board Minutes/Bills/Prepaid Checks — December 11, 2018

Woodbury Central Community School

Regular Board Meeting

December 11, 2018

The Woodbury Central School Board met in regular session in the school library on Dec. 11, 2018 with Vice President Nelson calling the meeting to order at 7:30 p.m.

Visitors: Curt Lilly, Wyatt Ashley, Joshua Dixon, Collin Kunkel

Members Present: Nelson, Koele, Reblitz, Thomsen, Nelson, Kluender, Lamp (7:50 p.m.) Absent: Frafjord.

Moved by Kluender, second by Reblitz to approve the agenda as amended. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Moved by Thompson, second by Kluender to waive the reading of the minutes from November 12, 2018 and approved them as written. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Moved by Koele, second by Kluender to approve payments from the General Fund for $52,849.20, the PPEL Fund for $9,548.28, the Management Fund for $14,363.25, the Sales Tax Fund for $1,293.09, the Activity Fund for $5,890.00 and the Nutrition Fund for $11,753.60 and prepaid checks from the General Fund for $30,006.50, the Activity Fund for $8,263.12, the Sales Tax Fund for $15,087.00, and the Nutrition Fund for $62.06. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Reports: Report by Mr. Glackin.

Focus on Education: Mr. Lilly’s Physics class presented a Solar Project for the School – students were Collin Kunkel, Joshua Dixon, and Wyatt Ashley.

Policies and Procedures:

• Notification of open enroll out requests by Angela Spence for Aidan Casaday (3) to go to L-B and by Laura Cowan and David Hankins for Grayson Cowan (2) to go to Sioux City.

Building, Grounds, & Transportation

• Purchase of a bus is tabled until the next board meeting.

• Moved by Kluender, second by Koele to approve the Plat for the MCDAI Addition as presented. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Personnel:

• Moved by Reblitz, second by Thomsen to approve the temporary full time aide position for Trisha Healy at $12.24 per hour. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Board Items:

• Moved by Lamp, second by Reblitz to approve the following early graduates provided they meet the requirements for graduation: Wyatt Ashely, Gunnar Christiansen, Greta Hayworth, Sky Kock, Peter Mooney, Tyler Vohs, Jacob Wohlert, and Emaleigh Yanacheak. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Reblitz, second by Thomsen to accept the $500 grant from Wiatel and Aureon for the purchase of Chuck Ball for the P.E Program. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• No visitor/community comments

• For the Good of the Cause – None

Adjourn: Moved by Reblitz, second by Koele to adjourn. Motion carried, all voting aye. Board adjourned at 8:15 p.m.

Christen Howrey, Secretary

Eric Nelson, Vice President

BOARD REPORT OF COMPUTER WARRANTS — December 2018

OPERATING FUND

ACT TESTING 934.50

ADVANTAGE ADMINISTRATORS DEC18 ADMIN. FEE 97.50

AHLERS & COONEY, P.C. Legal Services 90.00

BARNES & NOBLE INC. LIBRARY BOOKS 234.51

Bret Peterson Plumbing & Construction LLC REPAIR LEAKS – FOUNTAINS/TOILETS 278.20

Cripps, Mark CONSULTING 1,200.00

Hanson, Patricia FACS SUPPLIES 138.46

HERFF JONES HS AWARDS 991.25

HOBART SALES AND SERVICE

FACS MIXER 3,300.00

FACS SLICER 1,569.00

Vendor Total: 4,869.00

JOSTENS DIPLOMA COVERS 590.20

McGraw-Hill Companies BUSINESS MATH TEXTBOOKS 942.20

MID AMERICAN ENERGY

ELECTRICITY 10.00

NATURAL GAS 308.22

ELECTRICITY 48.04

ELECTRICITY 607.89

NATURAL GAS 526.75

ELECTRICITY 35.37

ELECTRICITY 204.68

ELECTRICITY 6,218.22

Vendor Total: 7,959.17

MID-BELL MUSIC

TROMBONE REPAIR 67.32

YAMAHA POWERLITE BASS HOOP 142.50

Vendor Total: 209.82

MIDWEST WHEEL EXHAUST FLUID 251.28

MOVILLE, CITY OF WATER/SEWER 631.30

NWAEA ROBERTSON – MANDT RECERT. 35.00

PAPER CORPORATION, THE PAPER 3,765.72

Peak Performance CABLES FOR WEIGHT MACHINE 305.00

Peterson, Lanette MILEAGE 205.20

Riser Incorporated FIX BB HOOP CABLES 175.00

RIVER VALLEY COMMUNITY SCHOOL OPEN ENROLLMENT 6,987.27

Rolling Oil FUEL 5,494.99

SIOUX CITY COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT SPEC. ED. TUITION 5,209.20

Sioux City Truck Sales, Inc. FUEL ADDITIVE 47.94

SIOUXLAND SCALE SERVICE, INC. INSPECT/TEST SCALES 200.00

STAR CONTROL

HEAT/VENT REPAIR 4,251.56

HEAT/VENT REPAIR 3,286.49

Vendor Total: 7,538.05

Stateline Electric & Automation, Inc. SCIENCE RM PANEL REPLACED 694.62

Thompson, Phipps & Thompson LEGAL SERVICES 2,413.00

TIMBERLINE BILLING SERVICE MEDICAID BILLING 360.82

Fund Total: 52,849.20

Checking Account Total: 52,849.20

PHYSICAL PLANT & EQUIPMENT

Iowa Direct Equipment & Appraisal L.C. ADJUSTABLE BACKBOARDS 7,310.00

MARCO TECHNOLOGIES LLC COPIER LEASE 969.00

MID-BELL MUSIC KEYBOARDS – BAND 1,269.28

Fund Total: 9,548.28

Checking Account Total: 9,548.28

MANAGEMENT FUND

SU INSURANCE COMPANY INSURANCE PREMIUM 14,363.25

Fund Total: 14,363.25

Checking Account Total: 14,363.25

SALES TAX FUND

Stateline Electric & Automation, Inc. INSTALL OCCUPANCY SENSORS 1,293.09

Fund Total: 1,293.09

Checking Account Total: 1,293.09

ACTIVITY FUND

ABERSON, JOSHUA

JH BB OFFICIAL 75.00

JV BB OFFICIAL 45.00

Vendor Total: 120.00

BSN SPORTS BOYS L/S SHIRTS 401.25

CHESTERMAN CO.

CONCESS. 446.05

CONCESS. 543.40

CONCESS. 341.60

CONCESS. 297.40

CONC. CORRECTION 56.20

Vendor Total: 1,684.65

Dr. Christopher J. Kocher, CFA SHOW CHOIR COMP. FEE 140.00

FORT DODGE HIGH SCHOOL ENTRY FEE WR. 125.00

Heiman, Denise REIMB. COSTUMES/PROPS 290.83

HERFF JONES NHS RIBBONS/SCHOLASTICS 689.25

HOMER HIGH SCHOOL GBB ENTRY FEE 50.00

Iowa Girls Coaches Association PRE-SEASON SHOOTOUT 50.00

LEWIS CENTRAL HIGH SCHOOL WR. ENTRY FEE 275.00

Maple Valley Anthon Oto School 9TH VB ENTRY FEE 90.00

NELSON, JEFF JH BB OFFICIAL 75.00

Newell Fonda Community School JV BB ENTRY 35.00

PICK, STEVE BB OFFICIAL 100.00

SERGEANT BLUFF-LUTON SCHOOLS JV WR TOURNEY ENTRY FEE 60.00

V WR INVITE 125.00

Vendor Total: 185.00

Sunflower Wrestling

CHIN STRAPS 153.78

HEADGEAR 593.78

SUPPLIES 731.46

Vendor Total: 1,479.02

Wisnieski, Stan VB ASSIGNING 100.00

Fund Total: 5,890.00

Checking Account Total: 5,890.00

NUTRITION FUND

CULLIGAN

SALT 27.60

SALT 18.40

SALT 24.50

SALT 19.50

Vendor Total: 90.00

DEAN FOODS

FOOD 71.18

FOOD 304.75

FOOD 182.85

FOOD 315.18

FOOD 172.83

FOOD 351.83

FOOD 294.52

FOOD 162.61

Vendor Total: 1,855.75

EARTHGRAINS CO., INC.

FOOD 135.80

FOOD 126.35

FOOD 74.45

FOOD 3.64

FOOD 91.90

Vendor Total: 432.14

GREENBERG FRUIT CO.

FOOD 263.91

FOOD 265.79

FOOD 432.84

FOOD 149.75

FOOD 306.85

FOOD 346.76

FOOD 124.73

FOOD 298.78

Vendor Total: 2,189.41

MARTIN BROS. DISTRIBUTING CO. INC.

GENERAL SUPPLIES 73.80

FOOD 887.51

FOOD 808.61

GENERAL SUPPLIES 175.71

FOOD 31.83

FOOD 157.92

FOOD 1,846.98

GENERAL SUPPLIES 224.68

FOOD 1,081.44

GENERAL SUPPLIES 26.60

Vendor Total: 5,315.08

US FOODS – SIOUX FALLS

FOOD 586.79

FOOD 93.08

FOOD 190.90

FOOD 289.64

FOOD 238.96

GENERAL SUPPLIES 80.62

FOOD 100.45

FOOD 290.78

Vendor Total: 1,871.22

Fund Total: 11,753.60

Checking Account Total: 11,753.60

November 2018 P-card payment — NOV. 2018 BMO PAYMENTS

Amount: 16,114.53

Description: INSTR SUPPLIES, GAS, GENERAL SUPPLIES

HONOR CHOIR / MS SPRING 67.35

HATCH SOFTWARE 452.14

TEACHING STRATEGIES 54.95

PARKING 10.00

TRAVEL ROOM FOR CONF. 123.54

GASOLINE 44.97

CONFERENCE 130.00

CONFERENCE 195.00

GASOLINE 45.80

POSTAGE 22.70

AD NAT’L CONVENTION 340.00

CONF. MEAL 119.88

MEMBERSHIP 50.00

DD SUPPLIES 75.82

INSTRUCTIONAL SUPPLIES 23.87

GENERAL SUPPLIES 244.36

EMERGENCY BUCKET SUPPLIES 17.87

MR SUPPLIES 62.39

POCKET CHARTS 55.62

BACKGROUND CK / FINGERPRINTS 41.00

PRIME SUBSCRIPTION 119.00

PW SUPPLIES 106.14

DIE CUT MACHINE/TRAY..360.00

GASOLINE 57.75

COACH STATE XC ROOM 115.36

CHEER COACH MEAL 10.59

CHEER COACH ROOM 153.75

GASOLINE 30.10

GASOLINE 334.98

MS SCOREBOARD SHIPPING FOR REPAIR 15.99

TRAVEL 527.55

GASOLINE 75.29

CONFERENCES MEAL 225.48

INSTRUCTIONAL SUPPLIES 253.12

MUSIC FOR 6TH GRADE CHRISTMAS 50.00

TRAVEL 180.76

GASOLINE 48.58

06 – BATTERIES/SERVICE 329.50

MALIBU – BATTERY/SERVICE 155.53

09 – SERVICE/FILTERS 79.89

09 – 18 QTS. OIL 63.00

MALIBU – BATTERY END/CHARGE 40.41

09 – AIR LEAK 221.18

GRAY VAN – SPARK PLUGS/WIRE SET 412.14

OLD BURB – SERVICE/FILTERS/WIPERS 58.98

OLD BURB – 6 QTS. OIL 21.00

99 – HEATER FAN/MOTOR 421.07

11 – SERVICE/FILTERS/HEADLIGHT 122.09

11 – 18 QTS. OIL 63.00

15 – STOP SIGN REPLACE..75.00

13 – STOP SIGN REPAIR 321.28

11 – CRANK CASE FILTER 232.20

03 – BATTERIES/SERVICE 329.50

POSTAGE 1.63

HOME SCHOOL INST. SUPPLIES 91.96

ITAG CONFERENCE 310.00

GASOLINE 107.07

TAG INST. SUPPLIES 109.66

ITAG CONF TRAVEL 221.76

GASOLINE 108.25

EXT. DAY SUPPLIES 84.42

SHOP CLASS SUPPLIES 25.90

FACS CLASS INST. SUPPLIES 95.02

GASOLINE 20.01

SCHOOL NURSE CONFERENCE 209.00

TRAVEL 26.98

GASOLINE 282.93

GASOLINE 67.26

GASOLINE 40.59

MAINT. SUPPLIES 395.17

COMP. TECH SUPPLIES 79.73

INK/NETFLIX/PRIME 219.91

ELEM. HEADPHONES 291.92

TELEPHONE/INTERNET/CABLE 251.66

BOYS BB COACH SOFTWARE 20.00

IDOART FIELD TRIP 60.00

SHOP SUPPLIES 698.25

ELECTRICAL WIRE SWITCHES 173.98

WELDING GAS NEW TANKS – PERKINS 849.61

WELDING CLAMPS – PERKINS 39.95

MIG PLIERS – PERKINS 15.98

INSTRUCTIONAL SUPPLIES 146.84

WELDING MIG STANDS – PERKINS 31.40

WELDING CLAMPS – PERKINS 36.99

TRAVEL MEAL 10.17

SAI CONF. ROOM 113.12

GASOLINE 36.43

COACH TRACK CLINIC 109.00

CHIPS FOR CONF 21.00

GASOLINE 29.78

COACHES CONVENTION DH 132.16

CLEANING SUPPLIES 2,490.81

MAINTENANCE SUPPLIES 207.32

PLUMBING SUPPLIES 6.44

VAN WASH 5.00

PEST CONTROL 52.00

Amount: 7,568.12

Description: SUPPLIES

BOOTS FOR PLAY 260.00

WR. SHOES 69.99

SR. PARENT NIGHT 36.92

REGISTRATION 486.00

STATE APPAREL 422.00

BACKPACKS 113.10

SHOES/TIGHTS 629.25

COSTUMES 750.40

PROJECTOR/CANDLES 101.18

CONCESS. 124.00

LUMBER FOR PLAY 50.46

PRETZEL WARMER BULB 19.76

SR. PARENT NIGHT 20.25

BANQUET PIZZA 133.22

DANCE JACKETS 414.00

PATCHES/CARDS 229.60

STATE XC ATHLETE ROOMS 230.72

BB PRACTICE JERSEYS 300.00

CHEER ROOMS 287.03

COLORING CONTEST 18.28

MEDICINE BALL 37.99

FACE MASK 54.00

FAST MODEL SPORTS 74.99

COSTUMES 1,874.61

PROPS/SET PIECES 256.17

RENTAL FOR DROP 510.00

MOCCASINS 7 PAIRS 64.20

Amount: 62.06

Description: FOOD/SUPPLIES

FOOD 50.61

GENERAL SUPPLIES 2.12

FOOD 3.96

EGGS 5.37

Batch 1099 Total: 0.00

Batch Total: 23,744.71

Report 1099 Total: 0.00

Report Total: 23,744.71

Prepaid Checks From November 2018

OPERATING FUND

BMO Financial Group INST. SUPPL, MAINT, GAS, TRAVEL 16,114.53

Center Point Energy Natural Gas 1,277.46

NORTHWEST ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICE C.H. SITE – WELL PLUGGING 2,400.00

Scholastic Book Fairs-8 BOOK FAIR 2,363.68

VERIZON WIRELESS Cell Phones 558.40

WESTERN IOWA TECH COMMUNITY COLLEGE DRIVER CLASS (2) 60.00

WESTWOOD COMM. SCHOOLS OPEN ENROLL 1ST SEM. 7,232.43

Fund Total: 29,922.08

Before & After School Program

BMO Financial Group INST. SUPPL, MAINT, GAS, TRAVEL 16,114.53

Fund Total: 84.42

Checking Account Total: 30,006.50

ACTIVITY FUND

BMO Financial Group ACTIVITY FUND EXPENSES 7,568.12

Fund Total: 7,568.12

Checking Account Total: 7,568.12

Prepaid Checks from November 2018

LLOYD JENNESS 75.00

KYLE OSWALD 100.00

GENE POLLOW 75.00

TAYLOR POLLOW 75.00

MARK ROLFES 100.00

DAN RYAN 135.00

MIKE WINKLEPLECK 135.00

Grand Total:

Void Total: 0.00

Total without Voids: 695.00

Published in The Record

Thursday, December 27, 2018