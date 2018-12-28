Plymouth County Board of Supervisors Minutes & Claims — December 4, 2018

| | 0

Plymouth County Board of Supervisors
December 4, 2018
Le Mars, Iowa

The Plymouth County Board of Supervisors met in the Boardroom on December 4, 2018 at 11:30 a.m.  All Board members were present.  All votes following are aye unless otherwise indicated.  Board Chairman Don Kass called the meeting to order and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Loutsch, to approve the December 4, 2018 agenda.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Anderson, to approve the minutes of the November 27, 2018 meeting.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Meis, to approve payroll dated November 30, 2018 and claims dated December 4, 2018.  Motion Carried.

Rich Benson of the Plymouth County Fair Board was present to ask for $35,000 of budget funding in FY 2019/20.

Motion by Loutsch, seconded by Horton, to approve a preconstruction agreement in IDOT Project NHSX-075-2(96)—3H-75 and NHSN-075-2(105)—2R-75.  Motion Carried.

The Plymouth County Board of Supervisors met with the Secondary Road Bargaining Unit, Pete Holtgrew, Mark Marienau and Jeff Gengler and will meet again at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, December 11, 2018.

Motion by Loutsch, seconded by Horton, to enter Closed Session per IA Code 20.17(3) at 11:15 am.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Horton, to end closed session at 11:45 a.m.

The Board of Supervisors adjourned the meeting at 11:45 a.m.

Stacey Feldman,
Plymouth County Auditor

Don Kass, Chairman

Plymouth County – Claims paid on 12-4-2018
A & M Laundry  floor mats    58.00
Advanced Systems  copies    296.79
AgriVision  FILTERS    112.03
City of Akron  SUNDRY    27.15
Akron Hometowner  publications    510.81
Arnold Motor Supply  PARTS    81.82
Cole Beitelspacher  cell phone allowance    60.00
Bentson Pest Control  monthly service    100.00
Bomgaars  courthouse  supplies    376.87
Budden Plumbing, Heating  furnace control    250.14
Elizabeth Carroll  insurance reimbursement    38.40
Cellebrite Inc.  software renewal    740.00
Century Link  phone service    603.50
Cornhusker International  FILTERS    1321.28
Culligan Water  R/O system rental    31.27
Dean Foods  kitchen supplies    157.98
Barb Detloff election official    57.00
Dixon Construction  construction project    2580.20
Eakes Inc.  courthouse supplies    187.20
Fastenal  supplies    219.45
Stacey Feldman  misc. reimbursements    450.50
Floyd Valley Healthcare  pre- employment physical    327.00
Frank Dunn Co.  ASPHALT CONCRETE    569.00
Frontier  phone services    831.87
GCC Alliance  concrete/golf pads    1631.25
Marlene Gearke  election official    57.00
Jeff Gengler  GROUNDS    625.00
GIS Workshop  COMPUTER SERVICES    420.00
Jolynn Goodchild  supplies/cell phone allow.    95.88
Govconnection  MS Office    653.36
Graves Construction  construction projects    1843.00
Greenway Lawn Care  winterize irrigation system    133.75
H & H Dirt Work  PIPE CULVERTS    25,837.18
Hardware Hank  PARTS    15.99
Jamie Hauser  mileage    77.93
HGM Associates Inc.  OUTSIDE ENGINEERING    2541.56
Hilton Downtown Des Moines  MEALS & LODGING    2189.60
Jan Hoffman  meals reimbursement    30.19
Hydraulic Sales & Service  PARTS    2610.99
HyVee  meeting host expenses    101.31
IMWCA  18-19 work comp. premium    10,186.00
Indoff  SUPPLIES    25.28
Interstate Battery System  BATTERIES    459.80
Iowa Dept. of Transportation  SCHOOLS & MEETING FEES    60.00
Iowa Prison Industries  supplies    119.85
I-State Truck Center  PARTS    412.66
Jack’s Uniforms  uniforms    350.25
Jeneary Dental  inmate dental    237.00
Jerico Services  MATERIALS    6295.00
Keltek Inc.  vehicle equipment    4380.72
Kimball-Midwest Co.  PARTS    808.64
City of Kingsley  SUNDRY    27.62
Trish Kunkel  cleaning services    1710.00
L & L Builders  Courthouse renovations    15,397.90
Lampert Lumber  LUMBER    336.28
Joyce Lancaster  election official    57.00
Sherwin Lassen  insurance reimbursement    362.42
Legislative Services Agency  2019 code of Iowa    275.00
City of Le Mars  utility assistance    132.76
Mail Services  mv renewal notices    1173.22
Mark Marienau  SUPPLIES    155.14
Mauer-Johnson Funeral Home  autopsy transport    411.25
MCI  long distance transfer    13.14
City of Merrill  SUNDRY    68.61
Metal Culverts  CORRUGATED METAL PIPE    20,399.20
MidAmerican Energy  utilities    3575.55
Midwest Wheel  PARTS    250.67
MJM Designs  clothing    150.00
Mobile Wireless  NetMotion maintenance    82.69
MPH Industries  supplies    42.95
Mpire Heating & Cooling  heat exchangers    4000.00
National Dist. Attorneys Assoc.  membership dues    181.00
Sharon Nieman  meeting expenses    20.65
Cheri Nitzschke  insurance reimb.    190.01
Northside Glass Service  SAFETY    1610.00
Shawn Olson  misc. reimbursements    1156.08
One Office Solutions  office supplies    98.70
Erica Pepper  insurance reimb.    22.35
Ply. Co. Sheriff  criminal/sheriffs fees    1037.41
Ply. Co. Treasurer  flex benefits reimb    1384.84
Prairie Meadows  lodging    479.36
Premier Communications  EMA cable box    103.17
Primebank  data processing fee    7.50
Quality Lawn Care  lawn service    265.00
Darin Raymond  misc. reimbursements    923.70
Northwest REC  power-radio    1108.54
City of Remsen SUNDRY    439.48
Tina Reuter election official    57.00
Cyril Schmidt  rent assistance    450.00
Southern Sioux Co. RWS  Hillview water    135.75
Luke Steeg  SUNDRY    70.00
Steffen Truck Equipment  PARTS    651.68
Stop Stick  stop sticks    522.00
SupplyWorks  supplies    526.33
David Tentinger  insurance reimb.    500.00
Titan Machinery  PARTS    52.00
U.S. POSTAL SERVICE  postage    350.00
USIC Locating Services  locates    213.87
Vanguard Appraisals  appraisal services    1000.00
Verizon Wireless  cell phone services    1023.76
Vogel Traffic Services  PAVEMENT MARKINGS    113,766.00
Wagner Auto Supply  PARTS    118.11
Wal-Mart kitchen supplies    438.19
WesTel  phone services    488.18
Wex Bank  fuel    5364.45
Williams & Company  FY 17-18 audit    20,300.00

Published in The Record
Thursday, December 27, 2018

Posted in Public Notices

Leave a Comment