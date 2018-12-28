Plymouth County Board of Supervisors Minutes & Claims — December 4, 2018

Plymouth County Board of Supervisors

December 4, 2018

Le Mars, Iowa

The Plymouth County Board of Supervisors met in the Boardroom on December 4, 2018 at 11:30 a.m. All Board members were present. All votes following are aye unless otherwise indicated. Board Chairman Don Kass called the meeting to order and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Loutsch, to approve the December 4, 2018 agenda. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Anderson, to approve the minutes of the November 27, 2018 meeting. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Meis, to approve payroll dated November 30, 2018 and claims dated December 4, 2018. Motion Carried.

Rich Benson of the Plymouth County Fair Board was present to ask for $35,000 of budget funding in FY 2019/20.

Motion by Loutsch, seconded by Horton, to approve a preconstruction agreement in IDOT Project NHSX-075-2(96)—3H-75 and NHSN-075-2(105)—2R-75. Motion Carried.

The Plymouth County Board of Supervisors met with the Secondary Road Bargaining Unit, Pete Holtgrew, Mark Marienau and Jeff Gengler and will meet again at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, December 11, 2018.

Motion by Loutsch, seconded by Horton, to enter Closed Session per IA Code 20.17(3) at 11:15 am. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Horton, to end closed session at 11:45 a.m.

The Board of Supervisors adjourned the meeting at 11:45 a.m.

Stacey Feldman,

Plymouth County Auditor

Don Kass, Chairman

Plymouth County – Claims paid on 12-4-2018

A & M Laundry floor mats 58.00

Advanced Systems copies 296.79

AgriVision FILTERS 112.03

City of Akron SUNDRY 27.15

Akron Hometowner publications 510.81

Arnold Motor Supply PARTS 81.82

Cole Beitelspacher cell phone allowance 60.00

Bentson Pest Control monthly service 100.00

Bomgaars courthouse supplies 376.87

Budden Plumbing, Heating furnace control 250.14

Elizabeth Carroll insurance reimbursement 38.40

Cellebrite Inc. software renewal 740.00

Century Link phone service 603.50

Cornhusker International FILTERS 1321.28

Culligan Water R/O system rental 31.27

Dean Foods kitchen supplies 157.98

Barb Detloff election official 57.00

Dixon Construction construction project 2580.20

Eakes Inc. courthouse supplies 187.20

Fastenal supplies 219.45

Stacey Feldman misc. reimbursements 450.50

Floyd Valley Healthcare pre- employment physical 327.00

Frank Dunn Co. ASPHALT CONCRETE 569.00

Frontier phone services 831.87

GCC Alliance concrete/golf pads 1631.25

Marlene Gearke election official 57.00

Jeff Gengler GROUNDS 625.00

GIS Workshop COMPUTER SERVICES 420.00

Jolynn Goodchild supplies/cell phone allow. 95.88

Govconnection MS Office 653.36

Graves Construction construction projects 1843.00

Greenway Lawn Care winterize irrigation system 133.75

H & H Dirt Work PIPE CULVERTS 25,837.18

Hardware Hank PARTS 15.99

Jamie Hauser mileage 77.93

HGM Associates Inc. OUTSIDE ENGINEERING 2541.56

Hilton Downtown Des Moines MEALS & LODGING 2189.60

Jan Hoffman meals reimbursement 30.19

Hydraulic Sales & Service PARTS 2610.99

HyVee meeting host expenses 101.31

IMWCA 18-19 work comp. premium 10,186.00

Indoff SUPPLIES 25.28

Interstate Battery System BATTERIES 459.80

Iowa Dept. of Transportation SCHOOLS & MEETING FEES 60.00

Iowa Prison Industries supplies 119.85

I-State Truck Center PARTS 412.66

Jack’s Uniforms uniforms 350.25

Jeneary Dental inmate dental 237.00

Jerico Services MATERIALS 6295.00

Keltek Inc. vehicle equipment 4380.72

Kimball-Midwest Co. PARTS 808.64

City of Kingsley SUNDRY 27.62

Trish Kunkel cleaning services 1710.00

L & L Builders Courthouse renovations 15,397.90

Lampert Lumber LUMBER 336.28

Joyce Lancaster election official 57.00

Sherwin Lassen insurance reimbursement 362.42

Legislative Services Agency 2019 code of Iowa 275.00

City of Le Mars utility assistance 132.76

Mail Services mv renewal notices 1173.22

Mark Marienau SUPPLIES 155.14

Mauer-Johnson Funeral Home autopsy transport 411.25

MCI long distance transfer 13.14

City of Merrill SUNDRY 68.61

Metal Culverts CORRUGATED METAL PIPE 20,399.20

MidAmerican Energy utilities 3575.55

Midwest Wheel PARTS 250.67

MJM Designs clothing 150.00

Mobile Wireless NetMotion maintenance 82.69

MPH Industries supplies 42.95

Mpire Heating & Cooling heat exchangers 4000.00

National Dist. Attorneys Assoc. membership dues 181.00

Sharon Nieman meeting expenses 20.65

Cheri Nitzschke insurance reimb. 190.01

Northside Glass Service SAFETY 1610.00

Shawn Olson misc. reimbursements 1156.08

One Office Solutions office supplies 98.70

Erica Pepper insurance reimb. 22.35

Ply. Co. Sheriff criminal/sheriffs fees 1037.41

Ply. Co. Treasurer flex benefits reimb 1384.84

Prairie Meadows lodging 479.36

Premier Communications EMA cable box 103.17

Primebank data processing fee 7.50

Quality Lawn Care lawn service 265.00

Darin Raymond misc. reimbursements 923.70

Northwest REC power-radio 1108.54

City of Remsen SUNDRY 439.48

Tina Reuter election official 57.00

Cyril Schmidt rent assistance 450.00

Southern Sioux Co. RWS Hillview water 135.75

Luke Steeg SUNDRY 70.00

Steffen Truck Equipment PARTS 651.68

Stop Stick stop sticks 522.00

SupplyWorks supplies 526.33

David Tentinger insurance reimb. 500.00

Titan Machinery PARTS 52.00

U.S. POSTAL SERVICE postage 350.00

USIC Locating Services locates 213.87

Vanguard Appraisals appraisal services 1000.00

Verizon Wireless cell phone services 1023.76

Vogel Traffic Services PAVEMENT MARKINGS 113,766.00

Wagner Auto Supply PARTS 118.11

Wal-Mart kitchen supplies 438.19

WesTel phone services 488.18

Wex Bank fuel 5364.45

Williams & Company FY 17-18 audit 20,300.00

