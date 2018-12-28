Pierson City Council Minutes & Ordinance — December 12, 2018

Pierson City Council

The Pierson City Council met on December 12th. Mayor Struve called the meeting to order at 7PM for a Comprehensive Plan work session. Council in attendance: Todd, Swanson, Bubke, Sistrunk.

The Pierson City Council met on December 17th. The Source Water Protection meeting was held at 5:30. Mayor Struve called the regular meeting to order at 7PM. Council in attendance: Swanson, McQueen, Sistrunk, and Bubke. The consent agenda was approved upon a motion by Sistrunk, seconded by Swanson, all voted aye; motion carried.

Expenses by Fund: General $4953.83, Road Use $1613.20, Proprietary $4294.01, Receipts by Fund $25365.54, Special Rev $12993.32, Proprietary $11740.58

The sheriff report was given by Lt. Hertz. Deputies responded to 5 calls for service and provided over 41 hours of directed patrol.

The sewer project update was given by Russ Stammer from V &K. An engineer report is being prepared so CDBG and SRF funds can be applied for.

The contract with the Humane Society was approved upon a motion from McQueen, seconded by Sistrunk, all vote aye; motion carried.

Motion by Swanson to approve the second reading of Ordinance 166 Amending the SIS fee, motion seconded by McQueen; all voted aye motion carried.

Motion by Sistrunk, seconded by Bubke to waive the third reading of Ord. 166 all voted, aye motion carried.

Motion by Bubke, seconded by Sistrunk to adopt Ordinance 166, all voted aye; motion carried.

The council discussed dog licensing in town, the clerk will check with some other communities on chipping dogs instead of licensing.

Motion by Swanson, seconded by Bubke to purchase a new thermometer for the Ambulance at a cost of approx.$350. All voted aye, motion carried.

A sign on Hwy. 20 was discussed. The attorney will check the legal ROW for signage.

Motion by Swanson to adjourn, seconded by McQueen; motion carried.

Jeanette Beekman

City Clerk

Disbursements and Claims:

ACCO chlorine $221.00

Badger meter reading $170.88

Beelner labor $300.00

Bomgaars supplies $94.27

BuildASign sign $67.92

Cathy Levering cleaning $47.00

City of Pierson utility fees $206.29

CTS soil test $1,900.00

Dave Hutton reimbursement $12.28

Frontier phone/internet $173.92

Iowa Finance Authority loan payment $2,122.57

IPERS pension $1,004.66

J&J AND CO. LTD asbestos removal $600.00

Menards supplies $ 55.69

New Coop fuel $684.61

PCC billing $94.92

RealBusiness Solutions software $149.00

REC electric $ 30.71

The Record publishing $262.19

Titan Machinery chains $155.81

United Bank of Iowa loan payment $2,604.00

United States Treasury withholding $1,278.24

USA Blue Book pump parts $163.61

USPS postage $13.90

Veenstra and Kimm prof. fees $3,884.50

Verizon phone/internet $60.73

Wellmark insurance $2,363.44

AN ORDINANCE AMENDING SECTION 1, CHAPTER 100, SUBSECTION 100.02 OF THE PIERSON MUNICIPAL CODE.

BE IT ENACTED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF PIERSON, IOWA:

Section 1, Chapter 100, Subsection 100.02 of the Municipal Code of Ordinances of Pierson, Iowa, shall and is hereby amended to read as follows:

SECTION 1. CHAPTER 100

100.02 RATE

The Rate for the System Improvement Surcharge (SIS) shall be $7.50 per month for water and $7.50 per month for sewer.

SECTION 2 REPEALER

All ordinances or parts of ordinances in conflict with the provision of this ordinance are hereby repealed.

SECTION 3 EFFECTIVE DATE

This ordinance shall be in effect on January 1st 2019 and after its final passage; approval and publications as provided by law.

Passed by the Council this 17th day of December 2018 and Approved this 17th day of December 2018.

Doyle Struve, Mayor

Attest:

Jeanette Beekman, Clerk

SCHEDULED READINGS for Adoption of ORDINANCE NO. 166

First Reading: 11/19/2018

Second Reading: 12/17/2018

Third Reading: Waived

Published in The Record

Thursday, December 27, 2018