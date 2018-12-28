Pierson City Council Minutes & Ordinance — December 12, 2018

| | 0

Pierson City Council

The Pierson City Council met on December 12th. Mayor Struve called the meeting to order at 7PM for a Comprehensive Plan work session. Council in attendance: Todd, Swanson, Bubke, Sistrunk.

The Pierson City Council met on December 17th. The Source Water Protection meeting was held at 5:30.  Mayor Struve called the regular meeting to order at 7PM. Council in attendance: Swanson, McQueen, Sistrunk, and Bubke.  The consent agenda was approved upon a motion by Sistrunk, seconded by Swanson, all voted aye; motion carried.

Expenses by Fund: General $4953.83, Road Use $1613.20, Proprietary $4294.01, Receipts by Fund $25365.54, Special Rev $12993.32, Proprietary $11740.58

The sheriff report was given by Lt. Hertz.  Deputies responded to 5 calls for service and provided over 41 hours of directed patrol.

The sewer project update was given by Russ Stammer from V &K. An engineer report is being prepared so CDBG and SRF funds can be applied for.

The contract with the Humane Society was approved upon a motion from McQueen, seconded by Sistrunk, all vote aye; motion carried.

Motion by Swanson to approve the second reading of Ordinance 166 Amending the SIS fee, motion seconded by McQueen; all voted aye motion carried.

Motion by Sistrunk, seconded by Bubke to waive the third reading of Ord. 166 all voted, aye motion carried.

Motion by Bubke, seconded by Sistrunk to adopt Ordinance 166, all voted aye; motion carried.

The council discussed dog licensing in town, the clerk will check with some other communities on chipping dogs instead of licensing.

Motion by Swanson, seconded by Bubke to purchase a new thermometer for the Ambulance at a cost of approx.$350.  All voted aye, motion carried.

A sign on Hwy. 20 was discussed.  The attorney will check the legal ROW for signage.

Motion by Swanson to adjourn, seconded by McQueen; motion carried.

Jeanette Beekman
City Clerk

Disbursements and Claims:
ACCO  chlorine    $221.00
Badger  meter reading    $170.88
Beelner  labor    $300.00
Bomgaars  supplies    $94.27
BuildASign  sign    $67.92
Cathy Levering  cleaning    $47.00
City of Pierson  utility fees    $206.29
CTS  soil test    $1,900.00
Dave Hutton  reimbursement    $12.28
Frontier  phone/internet    $173.92
Iowa Finance Authority  loan payment    $2,122.57
IPERS  pension    $1,004.66
J&J AND CO. LTD  asbestos removal    $600.00
Menards  supplies    $ 55.69
New Coop  fuel    $684.61
PCC  billing    $94.92
RealBusiness Solutions  software    $149.00
REC  electric    $ 30.71
The Record  publishing    $262.19
Titan Machinery  chains    $155.81
United Bank of Iowa  loan payment    $2,604.00
United States Treasury  withholding    $1,278.24
USA Blue Book  pump parts    $163.61
USPS  postage    $13.90
Veenstra and Kimm  prof. fees    $3,884.50
Verizon  phone/internet    $60.73
Wellmark  insurance    $2,363.44

AN ORDINANCE AMENDING SECTION 1, CHAPTER 100, SUBSECTION 100.02 OF THE PIERSON MUNICIPAL CODE.
BE IT ENACTED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF PIERSON, IOWA:
Section 1, Chapter 100, Subsection 100.02 of the Municipal Code of Ordinances of Pierson, Iowa, shall and is hereby amended to read as follows:
SECTION 1.  CHAPTER 100
100.02 RATE
The Rate for the System Improvement Surcharge (SIS) shall be $7.50 per month for water and $7.50 per month for sewer.

SECTION 2  REPEALER
All ordinances or parts of ordinances in conflict with the provision of this ordinance are hereby repealed.

SECTION 3  EFFECTIVE DATE
This ordinance shall be in effect on January 1st 2019 and after its final passage; approval and publications as provided by law.

Passed by the Council this 17th day of December 2018 and Approved this 17th day of December 2018.

Doyle Struve, Mayor

Attest:
Jeanette Beekman, Clerk

SCHEDULED READINGS for Adoption of ORDINANCE NO. 166
First Reading: 11/19/2018
Second Reading: 12/17/2018
Third Reading: Waived

Published in The Record
Thursday, December 27, 2018

Posted in Public Notices

Leave a Comment